LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior guard Abby Kapp was named to the Preseason All-Patriot League squad, and the Bison were picked first in the Patriot League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll, as announced by the league office on Monday. It’s the fourth time in the last five seasons that Bucknell has led preseason polling.
The Bison received 15 first-place votes and finished with a final tally of 160 points. Bucknell lost just one starter from the 2019-20 team that ran away with the Patriot League regular season title at 24-6 overall and 16-2 in league play. The team also returns two of its three All-Patriot League players from last season.
Boston University was picked second with five first-place votes and a total count of 154. The Terriers were followed by Lafayette (121), Lehigh (112), American (91), Colgate (69), Loyola Maryland (62), Army (59), Holy Cross (58), and Navy (24).
Kapp, who was named a team captain in October, earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors last season and was a member of the 2018 All-Rookie Team. She’s led the league in 3-pointers made in each of the last two seasons and is currently 19 shy of the Bucknell record. Kapp was also a force on defense last season, ranking fifth in blocks per game. The Barto, Pa. native has started 63 of Bucknell’s last 64 games.
Joining Kapp on the Preseason All-Patriot League Team were junior guard Jade Edwards (American), senior guard Katie Nelson (Boston U.), junior guard Avery LaBarbera (Holy Cross), and senior forward Natalie Kucowski (Lafayette). Kucowski was named Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year.
Bucknell is scheduled to host Navy in Sojka Pavilion at 2 p.m. Saturday to open the season.
