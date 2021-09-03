MONTOURSVILLE – Down a set in her No. 2 singles match against Montoursville’s Alaina Marchioni, Lewisburg’s Bridget Kinnaman began playing like she had nothing to lose.
And that desire by Kinnaman not to lose her match ultimately helped the Green Dragons get a win against the Warriors on the day.
Kinnaman won a three-set thriller over Marchioni to pave the way for Lewisburg’s marathon three-hour 3-2 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory at C E McCall Middle School.
“Honestly, I didn’t know where we were (in the match),” said Kinnaman. “I knew our No. 1 doubles team won, but I didn’t know (the other outcomes). I just focused on my game and pulling through with the win.”
It was an impressive win overall for Lewisburg (2-2), and a lengthy one for the Green Dragons, who also took a three-set victory at No. 1 doubles before falling in three sets at No. 2 singles.
“That was a very good match, and I enjoyed watching it,” said Lewisburg coach Samuel Harer. “It came down (to the end), and it was very close and very competitive all around.”
Kinnaman, however, highlighted the match with her comeback win.
After she lost the first set 6-4 to Marchioni, Kinnaman realized that her mental game was off.
“In the first set I was in my head a lot. I wasn’t focusing on my game as much as (Marchioni’s),” said Kinnaman. “But when I lost, I was like, ‘What do I have to lose.’ So, I just fought back as hard as I could.”
Kinnaman would take the second set 6-4 when she closed it out by winning the final three games, and the victory in the third set came a lot “easier” via a 6-1 triumph.
“I, honestly, just played my best. Marchioni is an amazing player, and I think either outcome would’ve been hard, but yeah, I just focused on playing my best,” said Kinnaman.
“I don’t think the third set was that easy. The points were very long, and the score doesn’t really reflect (how tough some of the points were). I fought hard.”
Lewisburg began the day by getting a 6-0, 6-1 win from Kassie McTammany and Sonja Johnson at No. 2 doubles.
Montoursville (1-3) then tied the match at 1-all as Kara Mann beat Grace Hilkert at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-2.
The Green Dragons would go back in front following a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win from Jayden Thomas and Grace Bruckhart at No. 1 doubles.
Thomas and Bruckhart were tied with Randi McKenna and Erin Deljanovan at three games apiece in the final set, but a pair of service breaks led to wins in the final three games to give the Green Dragons the win.
“The doubles wins – they were two big wins for us. Both teams played really well, and they adjusted to Montoursville’s play (well),” said Harer. “I told (Jayden and Grace) that they were doing a great job and just to take their time and play smart tennis, and they came through with a really nice win.”
Kaitlyn Fessler nearly added onto Lewisburg’s win total on the day at No. 3 singles, but she fell to Katelyn Good, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6.
“That match just shows a lot of heart from Fessler. She didn’t give up and was real positive, and she kept on fighting,” said Harer, who thinks the match will give his girls momentum moving forward.
“It was definitely a big win, and it’s going to help their confidence going into our next match Saturday at Montgomery,” Harer said. “So, it’ll definitely give them a boost going into that match for sure.”
Lewisburg 3, Montoursville 2At MontoursvilleSingles
1. Kara Mann (M) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Bridget Kinnaman (L) def. Alaina Marchioni, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. 3. Katelyn Good (M) def. Kaitlyn Fessler, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Doubles
1. Jayden Thomas-Grace Bruckhart (L) def. Randi McKenna-Erin Deljanovan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. 2. Kassie McTammany-Sonja Johnson (L) def. Jill Stone-Paige Kemmerer, 6-0, 6-1.
In other tennis action Thursday
Selinsgrove 5
Mifflinburg 0
SELINSGROVE – The Wildcats had to deal with a hard-fought loss at No. 1 singles, and a forfeit at No. 3 singles as they fell to the Seals in the HAC-I contest.
In the No. 1 singles match for Mifflinburg (0-5), Destiny Jones lost to Fiona Finnerty, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 0At SelinsgroveSingles
1. Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Destiny Jones, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. 2. Avery DeFazio (S) def. Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Maddie Rowan (S) won by forfeit.
Doubles
