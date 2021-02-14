Mifflinburg 59
Shikellamy 44
SUNBURY — Isaiah Valentined poured in a game-best 25 points as Mifflinburg cruised past Shikellamy Saturday in Sunbury.
Jake Young added 15 for the Wildcats (11-2). Shikellamy got 16 from Nate Luciano and 15 from Davis Marshall.
Mifflinburg 59, Shikellamy 44 Saturday at Shikellamy
Score by quarters Mifflinburg 9 21 14 15 — 59 Shikellamy 15 15 6 8 — 44
Mifflinburg (11-2) 59
Cannon Griffith 2 0-0 5; Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Valentine 5 14-14 25; Zack Wertman 5 0-0 10; Gabe Yoder 0 2-2 2; Jake Young 6 1-2 15; Tyler Reigle 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 17-18 59. 3-point goals: Young 2, Griffith, Valentine.
Shikellamy (2-9) 44
Cameron Lenner 0 2-4 2; Brayden Long 2 0-0 4; Nate Luciano 4 4-8 16; Davis Marshall 5 4-8 15; John Peifer 3 0-0 7; Cael Amerman 0 0-0 0; Jacaree James 0 0-0 0; Trey Wallace 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-20 44. 3-point goals: Luciano 4, Marshall, Piefer.
Southern Columbia 70
Milton 63
MILTON — Southern Columbia used a third-quarter push to get past Milton Saturday in Milton.
Xavier Minium and Jace Brandt tallied 16 apiece for the Black Panthers (4-11). Carter Lilley added 14 and Austin Gainer 13.
Southern (6-5) was led by Braedon Wisloski’s 15. Liam Klebon added a dozen.
Southern Columbia 70, Milton 63 Saturday at Milton
Score by quarters Southern Columbia 18 12 20 20 — 70 Milton 12 19 13 19 — 63
Southern Columbia (6-5) 70
Kaiden Carl 2 3-6 7; Liam Klebon 4 4-4 12; Connor Gallagher 1 1-2 3; Michael Zsido 2 1-2 5; Brian Britton 10 4-5 26; Braedon Wisloski 6 1-3 15; Isaac Carter 1 0-0 2; Thomas Ziemba 0 0-0 0; Jake Toczylousky 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 14-22 70. 3-point goals: Britton 2, Wisloski 2.
Milton (4-11) 63
Austin Gainer 5 0-0 13; Xavier Minium 61-116; Carter Lilley 5 4-5 14; Jose Oyoly 0 0-1 0; Jace Brandt 5 4-7 16; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-14 63. 3-point goals: Gainer 3, Minium 3, Brandt 2.
Central Columbia 68
Warrior Run 50
ALMEDIA — Eli Morrison and Dylan Harris each sank 27 points as Central Columbia ran away from Warrior Run Saturday in Columbia County.
Ethan Hartman paced Warrior Run with 24. AJ Bieber added 14 for the Defenders (5-6).
Central Columbia 68, Warrior Run 50 Saturday at Central Columbia
Score by quarters Warrior Run 18 13 11 8 – 50 Central 21 15 25 7 – 68
Warrior Run (5-6) 50
Gabe Hogan 2 0-0 5, Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 3, Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-0 2, Ethan Hartman 9 5-9 24, Ryan Newton 1 0-0 2, A.J. Bieber 7 0-1 14. Totals 21 5-10 50. 3-point goals: Hogan, Sheesley, Hartman
Central Columbia (8-1) 68
