Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 55 20 .733 _
Toronto 42 32 .568 12½
Boston 42 33 .560 13
Tampa Bay 40 33 .548 14
Baltimore 35 41 .461 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 34 .558 _
Cleveland 37 34 .521 3
Chicago 35 38 .479 6
Detroit 28 45 .384 13
Kansas City 26 47 .356 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 27 .630 _
Texas 36 37 .493 10
Los Angeles 36 41 .468 12
Seattle 35 41 .461 12½
Oakland 25 51 .329 22½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 28 .627 _
Atlanta 43 32 .573 4
Philadelphia 39 36 .520 8
Miami 33 40 .452 13
Washington 29 48 .377 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 33 .566 _
St. Louis 43 34 .558 ½
Pittsburgh 29 45 .392 13
Chicago 28 46 .378 14
Cincinnati 26 47 .356 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 28 .616 _
San Diego 45 31 .592 1½
San Francisco 40 33 .548 5
Arizona 34 41 .453 12
Colorado 33 42 .440 13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1
Toronto 7, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5
Texas 10, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 6, Boston 5
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 8, Kansas City 3
Seattle 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-8), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-2), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 9, Miami 0
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Arizona 7, San Diego 6
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Washington (Espino 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-7), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 8-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 7-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-3), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-6) at Colorado (Márquez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 5 .722 —
Connecticut 13 6 .684 ½
Washington 13 9 .591 2
New York 8 10 .444 5
Atlanta 8 11 .421 5½
Indiana 5 15 .250 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 4 .778 —
Seattle 11 7 .611 3
Dallas 9 11 .450 6
Phoenix 8 12 .400 7
Los Angeles 7 11 .389 7
Minnesota 6 14 .300 9
___
Monday's Games
Phoenix 83, Indiana 71
Las Vegas 79, Los Angeles 73
Tuesday's Games
Washington 92, Atlanta 74
Minnesota 92, Dallas 64
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Soccer
MLS Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 7 1 8 29 22 12
New York City FC 8 4 3 27 27 13
CF Montréal 8 6 2 26 30 28
New York 7 5 5 26 26 19
Orlando City 7 6 4 25 20 23
New England 6 5 6 24 27 26
Cincinnati 7 7 2 23 23 26
Inter Miami CF 6 7 3 21 17 25
Charlotte FC 6 9 2 20 17 21
Atlanta 5 6 4 19 23 22
Toronto FC 5 8 3 18 23 30
Columbus 4 5 6 18 18 17
D.C. United 4 9 2 14 18 27
Chicago 3 8 5 14 14 22
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 10 3 3 33 32 17
Real Salt Lake 8 4 5 29 20 19
Austin FC 8 4 4 28 31 20
FC Dallas 7 4 5 26 26 17
Nashville 7 5 5 26 22 19
LA Galaxy 7 5 3 24 18 16
Seattle 7 6 2 23 23 17
Houston 6 7 3 21 20 19
Vancouver 6 8 3 21 18 28
Colorado 5 7 4 19 17 21
Portland 4 6 7 19 25 26
Minnesota United 5 8 3 18 17 19
Sporting Kansas City 4 10 4 16 16 32
San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, June 29
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Monday, July 4
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 5 2 3 18 16 8
Portland 4 1 4 16 21 7
Chicago 4 1 4 16 14 10
Houston 4 2 3 15 15 10
OL Reign 3 2 4 13 7 6
ANGEL CITY FC 4 4 1 13 7 9
Washington 1 3 6 9 10 12
Louisville 2 4 3 9 10 14
Gotham FC 3 4 0 9 5 9
Kansas City 2 4 3 9 8 13
Orlando 2 5 2 8 9 24
North Carolina 2 4 1 7 12 12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, July 1
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
North Carolina at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Portland at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Chicago at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Washington at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
