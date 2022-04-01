The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to inclement weather. Make-up dates follow the event.
Softball
Central Mountain at Milton, postponed to 3 p.m. Saturday
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Hughesville at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 16
Boys tennis
Milton at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m. April 21
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, postponed to TBA
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Midd-West, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.