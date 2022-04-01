The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to inclement weather. Make-up dates follow the event.

Softball

Central Mountain at Milton, postponed to 3 p.m. Saturday

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

Hughesville at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 16

Boys tennis

Milton at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m. April 21

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, postponed to TBA

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Midd-West, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

