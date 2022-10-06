Don’t look know, but the high school football season is past the midway point and the District 4 playoffs are quickly approaching.
Mifflinburg and Milton both picked up big wins last week, and the Wildcats and Black Panthers are now zeroing in on a postseason berth.
The Wildcats were a few percentage points away from qualifying for the Class 3A playoffs a year ago, but this year head coach Jason Dressler and his players want to leave no doubt about where they stand when the postseason rolls around.
“The team is extremely hungry. Everything we do and have done has been about making sure we claim a playoff berth without question. Our mindset has been growing, and we are in a focused and determined place. Our approach has been “one week at a time”, keeping our sights on the opponent in front of us,” said Dressler, whose team sits third in Class 3A.
“We need to continue improving, growing and the end of the season will shake out the way it will. I have been proud of the team’s growth, and we need to continue on our path.”
Mifflinburg (5-1, 3-1 HAC-I) plays at Shikellamy (1-5, 0-3) this week, and the Wildcats will be back to full strength with the return of Lucas Whittaker to the offensive and defensive lines.
Suffice to say, it’s a matchup that favors Mifflinburg.
“Yes, this is a good match up. We fully expect Shikellamy to be coming after us as they have shown fight in all of the games they have played,” said Dressler. “They are aggressive and physical, so we are looking forward to a good game Friday.”
The Wildcats didn’t have much success throwing the ball last week against Selinsgrove, but that’s because the Seals looked to limit the success of junior quarterback Troy Dressler, who became the school’s all-time passing leader in the 19-0 win.
“It became obvious to us Selinsgrove’s number one concern was taking away the pass game. So, with the extra guy “out of the box”, we took advantage to establish the run game. The focus this week will be to have a balance of both,” said Mifflinburg’s coach, whose team made up for that with 240 yards on the ground, including 197 yards and a touchdown from Andrew Diehl.
“As an o-line guy, yes, I love seeing the run game taking off. Our line and running backs are moving in the right direction and improving week to week. Our team is a balanced team. What we do depends on what we see from the opponent.”
Milton at Bloomsburg
Milton will have a tougher matchup than it did last week (in a 47-7 win over Hughesville) when it travels to Bloomsburg (4-2, 2-1) for Friday’s Heartland-III contest.
The Black Panthers (5-1, 1-1 HAC-III) will see a strong passer in senior Liam Zentner (635 passing yards, 7 TDs) and a powerful runner in senior Madden Locke (636 yards, 6 TDs).
“Bloomsburg is a good team with a lot of good skill players that have made a lot of plays, so we will have to play really well to have success this week,” said Milton coach Phil Davis.
“We expect it to be a very tough game this week. They play multiple fronts on defense, and they have plenty of playmakers on offense, so we are going to have to be really sound this week and execute our assignments on both sides of the football.”
Milton is beginning to roll again following a lopsided loss to Mount Carmel in week 4, and the Black Panthers need to do the little things to keep it that way.
“We need to keep doing what we have been doing and remain focused. We have to take care of the little things on every play and continue to swarm to the ball on defense and execute and run and football on offense,” said Davis.
“This is a tough part of the season, we are over halfway through, and we need to remain focused and be ready to play all four quarters. The game plan this week is to tackle well and compete on every play to the best of our ability. We would like to create some turnovers on defense and protect the ball and be efficient on offense.”
Milton is currently the No. 2 team in Class 4A, and the Black Panthers expected to be in this position back in August.
“The kids set team goals at the beginning of the season, and they are on track to accomplish those goals,” said Davis. “They understand and realize every week is a challenge and we have to come out and play our best to continue moving forward in the second half of the season.”
Warrior Run at Midd-West
The Defenders and the Mustangs are in the same boat going into week 7 as both teams sport 1-5 records.
“It’s two teams desperate for a win, and I think it’s going to be a great game,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “It’s (also) Midd-West’s homecoming. We let one slip away in our homecoming (a 28-14 loss to Bloomsburg last week) because we couldn’t finish.”
Warrior Run led 14-7, but Bloomsburg stormed back and took advantage of a couple of turnovers late to win.
“Last week we lost the turnover battle and turned it over twice,” said Zechman. “We had plays for touchdowns, and they would’ve made the difference with the turnovers and everything.
“The defense did a solid job last week again for 3 ½ quarters, but we got tired (at the end),” added Warrior Run’s coach.
The keys for the Defenders are to win the battle in the trenches, and to get the ball to the right players.
“A big key is to control the line of scrimmage. Midd-West has some big guys up front, and they should be confident,” said Zechman. “If we can get the ball in our playmakers hands, I like our matchups. But it starts with the blocking up front, and we need to do a better job running the ball.
“We just can’t sit back and throw it 50 times,” Zechman added. If we can keep moving the ball and keep the defense off the field, that will help. But the defense has been doing its job.”
Sure, Warrior Run has made its share of mistakes this season, but the problems are fixable according to Zechman.
“We just need to make better decisions and better reads. It’s a combination of a couple of things, just execution,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “Some of the mistakes we’re making are easy mistakes and fixable, and I’m hoping we correct them this week which will help us tremendously.”
Loyalsock at Lewisburg
The brutal season continues for the Green Dragons (0-6) against a talented Lancers squad (5-1) in Friday’s Heartland-II matchup.
Loyalsock’s offense averages nearly 31 points a game, and the Lancers are doing it behind a 1,000-yard passer in junior Tyler Gee (1,169 yards and 8 TDs) and senior running back Davion Hill, who’s rushed for 954 yards and nine touchdowns.
In the past three weeks Gee has thrown for 758 yards, and the Lancers have eclipsed 200 yards on the ground during the last two weeks as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.