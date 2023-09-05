ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s agent says the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar is determined to continue his career as both a pitcher and a hitter after he recovers from his latest elbow injury.
Nez Balelo said Monday that he thinks it’s “inevitable” that Ohtani will need some sort of procedure to heal the ligament tear in his pitching elbow, but they’re still gathering opinions on whether that procedure should be Tommy John surgery or a nonsurgical remedy as he heads into free agency this winter.
“There’s not a question in his mind that he’s going to come back and he’s going to continue to do both, like we have the last few years,” Balelo said.
Balelo said Ohtani wants to continue playing this season as the Angels’ designated hitter, although he acknowledged the plan could change soon if they decide to have a surgical procedure early to get ready for the start of the 2024 season. Hitters who have Tommy John surgery typically require six to eight months of rehabilitation before they can hit again.
“I do know this: No matter what timetable we’re dealing with and when we get this done, Shohei is going to be in somebody’s lineup next year DHing when the bell rings,” Balelo said. “We know that.”
Perhaps coincidentally, the Angels pulled Ohtani from their lineup against Baltimore on Monday night about one hour before first pitch and about one hour after Balelo spoke, citing tightness in the designated hitter's right oblique muscles. Ohtani has missed only two games all season.
“If we continue to gather information that we feel is applicable to what our future is ... if there’s anything that affects that, we will probably make a decision,” Balelo said.
Ohtani is the frontrunner to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons after winning 10 games on the mound and hitting a major league-leading 44 homers.
But Ohtani's free agency and his unique value to clubs could dominate conversation in baseball's early offseason. Balelo isn't sure whether the injury will prevent Ohtani from pitching in 2024, but his client doesn't intend to sit out the season entirely, as some have suggested as an optimal course for returning to full strength on the mound.
While Balelo spoke to reporters in a suite at Angel Stadium, Ohtani took batting practice on the field — a rarity for the superstar, who typically hits in the cage before games. Along with his 44 homers, Ohtani leads the majors with a 1.066 OPS and ranks sixth with 95 RBIs.
Ohtani left the mound Aug. 23 in Anaheim during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds, and tests quickly revealed a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament. Ohtani hadn’t complained of any pain in his elbow in the days and weeks before that, Balelo said.
Balelo says the new tear is in a different part of the ligament than the spot that was surgically repaired in late 2018. That repaired spot is still strong and intact, which Balelo says is an encouraging part of a tough situation for Ohtani, who isn't giving up on pitching despite its toll on his body.
Balelo gave no indication Ohtani is likely to speak to reporters again this year, and the agent said he spoke out to give official information on Ohtani's future and to counteract what he perceives as negativity around this injury amid the Angels' annual struggles. Los Angeles is all but certain to miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season of Ohtani's major league career.
“We'll tackle free agency when it comes,” Balelo said. “I'm not worried about free agency.”
Georgia football staffer Jarvis Jones arrested for speeding, reckless driving
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones, who now works on the football staff at his alma mater, was arrested for speeding and reckless driving ahead of the Bulldogs' season opener, police said.
Jones' arrest late Friday is the latest driving investigation to tarnish the two-time reigning national champions, who have struggled to deal with the issue since a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15, just hours after a celebratory parade through Athens.
The 33-year-old Jones is player coordinator for the Bulldogs. He played at Georgia from 2010-12 under former coach Mark Richt, setting school records for sacks in a season (14.5) and tackles for loss (24.5) that still stand.
An Athens-Clarke County police report shows Jones was arrested shortly before midnight last Friday for maximum limits speeding and reckless driving. He was released on $2,400 bond about an hour later.
No other details were available because of the Labor Day holiday.
After being selected No. 17 overall by Pittsburgh in the 2013 NFL draft, Jones spent four seasons with the Steelers. He retired before the 2017 campaign after being released with an injury settlement by the Arizona Cardinals.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Jones would face “internal discipline.”
At least 14 Georgia players have either been arrested or ticketed for speeding and reckless driving since the crash that killed Willock and LeCroy. Police said LeCroy, while driving an SUV leased by the university, was racing former Georgia star Jalen Carter when she lost control of the vehicle. Carter, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, received probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.
Georgia opened its season this past Saturday with a 48-7 victory over Tennessee-Martin.
Bucknell's Schiano selected as Patriot League Defensive Player of Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell junior outside back Katie Schiano made significant contributions at both ends of the pitch last week, and on Monday she was recognized with a Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week citation.
Schiano played the full 90 minutes at right back in Bucknell's 1-1 home draw with Villanova on Thursday night. The Bison allowed just the single goal against a Wildcats side that is currently 3-0-2 with an 11-2 goal differential on the season.
In Sunday's 3-1 road win over La Salle, the Bison conceded an early goal but then scored three goals in a row while allowing only four more shots on target the rest of the way. Schiano scored the second of those goals in the 25th minute. Her first career tally came on a running header off Teresa Deda's corner kick, and it held up as the game-winning goal.
Bucknell is 3-2-1 on the season, with all three wins coming against teams from the Atlantic 10.
Bucknell's Neilson named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week
LEWISBURG - Junior forward Lily Neilson added another laurel to her impressive haul by winning the Patriot League Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week award. It is the third time that she has won the award. Neilson played a crucial role in Bucknell's 2-1 overtime win over Ball State by tallying both goals.
Neilson's two goals against Ball State marked her seventh multi-goal game of her career and her first of the 2023 season. Her first tally against the Cardinals tied the contest at 1-1 in the 38th minute. The second goal came in overtime and collected the win for the Bison. It was a scorching shot from the top of the circle that ripped past the Ball State goalkeeper.
The two goals pushed Neilson's career total to 31. She remains sixth in Bucknell history but is one score away from tying for fifth all-time. Neilson seeks to defend her 2022 Offensive Player of the Year award, fulfill the preseason Offensive Player of the Year prediction, and make the All-League First Team for the third consecutive season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.