NORTHUMBERLAND – Mifflinburg Post 410 jumped out to a big lead and never looked back as it took a 9-6 victory over Sunbury/Northumberland in an American Legion playoff game Saturday at Pineknotter Park.
An RBI double by Zach Wertman, plus RBI singles from Lucas Whittaker and Shea Girton helped get Mifflinburg (7-4) out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Whittaker followed with a two-run single in the second to build Post 410’s lead to 6-1.
But after Sunbury/Norry (4-9) scored two runs in the top of the third on a double by Gannon Steimling to cut its deficit to 6-3, Mifflinburg responded with a three-run double by Zeb Hufnagle in the bottom half of the inning.
That would be enough for Whittaker, the starting pitcher, and reliever Shea Girton who combined to strike out eight batters in the game to lead Post 410 to the win.
Mifflinburg was scheduled to play at Berwick on Sunday, but the game was rained out and moved to 5:30 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg 9, Sunbury/Norry 6
Saturday at Pineknotter Park
Sun/Norry 012 020 1 – 6-6-3
Mifflinburg 423 000 x – 9-8-2
L Fisher, J Anders (2) and B Lytle. Lucas Whittaker, Shea Girton (6) and Girton, Whittaker (6).
WP: Whittaker. LP: Fisher.
Top Sunbury/Norry hitters: Anders, 2 walks, run scored; C Boyer, 2 walks, 2 runs; Gannon Steimling, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run; C Nickey, 1-for-2, walk, run; Lytle, 1-for-4, run; Fisher, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; C Noecker, walk, RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Tanner Zimmerman, 3 walks, 3 runs scored; Zeb Hufnagle, 2-for-3, double, walk, 3 RBI, run; Zach Wertman, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run; L. Whittaker, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, run; Girton, 1-for-4, RBI; Jack Whittaker, 2 walks, run; Mason Schneck, 1-for-2, RBI; Nate Chambers, 1-for-3, 2 runs.
NEW BERLIN – Lewisburg’s quest for a District 13 Junior Division title hit a bit of a snag on Saturday when Selinsgrove came back from an early deficit to take the win at New Berlin’s Recreation Complex.
The two teams will play again at 5:30 p.m. today to see who the District 13 representative is for the PA Little League Section 3 Tournament.
An RBI double by Landynn Bieber and an RBI single from Carter Letteer gave Lewisburg a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Selinsgrove got an RBI single from Ben Snyder before the team scored on an error to go ahead 3-2 in the second.
Another run came home on a groundout in the fourth for Selinsgrove, which later scored a couple of insurance runs in the fifth on an error.
Letteer batted 2-for-3 to lead Lewisburg, plus Jackson Wertz and Bieber both hit doubles in the loss for the Union County All-Stars.
At New Berlin Recreation Complex
Selinsgrove 6, Lewisburg 3
Lewisburg 200 000 1 – 3-6-3
Selinsgrove 120 120 x – 6-6-5
Hudson King, Landynn Bieber (2), Jackson Wertz (6) and Bieber, King (2). Ben Snyder, Reece Dressler (6) and Aaron Witmer.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Wertz, 1-for-3, double, walk, run scored; King, 1-for-3, walk, run; Bieber, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Carter Letteer, 2-for-3, RBI; Cole Grozier, walk; Gage Mareska, 1-for-3; Fynn Oberdorf, walk, run.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Jackson Dupuis, 2-for-4, RBI, run scored; Dressler, 1-for-4, RBI; Evan Gatewood, walk; Tanner Fry, walk, run; Noah Ford, walk, run; Owen Hoffman, 1-for-3, RBI; JT Welshans, 1-for-2, walk, run; Landon Hupp, 2 walks, run; Snyder, 1-for-3, RBI; Coy Arnold, walk, run.
