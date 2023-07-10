NORTHUMBERLAND – Mifflinburg Post 410 jumped out to a big lead and never looked back as it took a 9-6 victory over Sunbury/Northumberland in an American Legion playoff game Saturday at Pineknotter Park.

An RBI double by Zach Wertman, plus RBI singles from Lucas Whittaker and Shea Girton helped get Mifflinburg (7-4) out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.