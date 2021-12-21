MILTON — Although the final score might not reflect it, but Milton’s girls played perhaps their best game of the season in Monday night’s conference matchup against undefeated Central Columbia.
The Black Panthers got as close to handing the Blue Jays their first loss of the year as any team so far, but a late rally came up short as Central held on for a 38-33 Heartland-II victory inside The Jungle.
“I think it was probably the best game we’ve played all year. That’s a really good team we played,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “I was really happy with the way we communicated on defense in that 1-2-2 zone. I thought that was a big key for us and it confused them a little bit.
“We didn’t rebound the ball defensively real well in the first half, but in the second half I thought we did a much better job of that, and I’m just really proud with how hard we played,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton (2-2, 0-2 HAC-II) trailed Central (6-0, 4-0) from the start, but the Black Panthers used the following 19 minutes and 16 seconds to work their way back.
A jumper in the lane by Abbey Kitchen gave Milton its first lead (21-20) with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
“We had some really good looks offensively to start the game, but we missed seven shots really close inside the paint,” said Davis. “That’s tough to come back from against a team that is as good as (Central), but I thought we played really hard and really competed well, and I’m really proud of how good we played today.”
Central followed with a 6-0 run to reclaim lead (26-21) only to see the Black Panthers get a last-second jumper by Morgan Reiner to close to within 26-24 after three.
Milton tied the game at 26-all with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter on a free throw from Reiner, who would also make a corner 3-pointer moments later to keep the game tied at 29-all.
The Blue Jays however went back in front for good at 29-26 following a 3-pointer by Alyx Flick, and when Lindsey Bull sunk a jumper the next trip down the court Central started to pull away.
Bull added a bucket late to go along with a key steal and two free throws to seal the game for the Blue Jays.
“We shot the ball a lot better in the second half, which is a big key to trying to win basketball games — you got to put the ball in the hoop,” said Davis. “We were able to do that some, and defensively we played well, and we made Central miss some shots.
“But it’s hard to keep a good team like that down for very long. Central hit some really key three’s and then made some free throws at the end to help (gain some separation),” Davis added.
Milton is off until Dec. 29 when the Black Panthers face Meadowbrook Christian in the opening game of the Montgomery Holiday Tournament, and Davis thinks a good showing against a quality Central Columbia team will only help his players moving forward this season.
“Well, I hope it gives us the confidence that we can play with anybody — that’s what it certainly would do for me,” said Milton’s coach. “But you got to come out and perform every day, so hopefully we can learn and grow from this and move forward.”
Central Columbia 38, Milton 33At Milton
Central 12 8 6 12 — 38 Milton 9 4 11 9 – 33
Central (6-0) 38
Haley Bull 1 0-0 3; Nora Fritz 0 0-0 0; Alyx Flick 6 2-2 18; Emmie Rowe 1 3-4 5; Caitlyn Weatherill 3 0-0 8; Lindsey Bull 2 0-0 4; Maddy Blake 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 5-6 38.
3-point goals:
Flick 4, Weatherill 2, H. Bull.
Milton (2-2) 33
Kiersten Stork 2 4-6 8; Leah Walter 2 0-0 4; Morgan Reiner 5 1-2 12; Abbey Kitchen 3 0-0 6; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 1 1-2 3.
Totals:
13 6-10 33.
3-point goals:
Reiner.
JV score: CC, 27-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.