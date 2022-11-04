MILTON — For most of Thursday’s District 4 Class 2A girls soccer final, Lewisburg gave undefeated Central Columbia everything it could handle.
“I’m proud; we played well,” Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said.
Unfortunately for the Green Dragons, Kayla Keefer scored a pair of goals in a less-than-four-minute stretch early in the second half to lift the Blue Jays to a 3-0 win.
Lewisburg will next play Tuesday in the state tournament.
The Green Dragons did play defensively for a large part of the game, but that was by design against Central Columbia, which entered the district final averaging nearly six goals per game.
“Coming in here, you know it’s going to be tough,” Gerlinski said. “Central, they’re a darn good team. I thought we had a chance.”
Lewisburg goalkeeper Izzy Wood made a pair of nearly identical saves seven minutes apart early in the first half.
Keefer slipped a pair of passes to Haley Bull, and Bull shot right into an onrushing Wood, who nearly took the ball off Bull’s foot on both shot attempts.
“I just wanted to get in front of the ball, because I know if I don’t, it’s probably going in the back of the net,” Wood said. “Those are stops you have to make because those are gamechangers.”
Wood also made a diving one-handed save on a shot by Bull midway through the first half, and she finished with 10 saves.
“Izzy was fantastic,” Gerlinski said.
The best chance for the Green Dragons to score came between Wood’s two aggressive saves. Caroline Blakeslee drilled a free kick from 34 yards out off the far post 11 minutes into the game. Lewisburg’s shot off the rebound hit the other post, and the shot after that rebound forced a save from Central Columbia’s Karsyn Cox.
“That’s what we said, ‘All you’ve got to do is get one. Get one,’” Gerlinski said, adding that offensive sequence was a “what if” moment. “That’s what we said to them at half, too.”
Keefer opened the scoring with just more than eight minutes remaining in the first half. She received a pass from Bull in traffic, and squeezed off a shot that found the corner of the net.
Keefer then scored 9:48 and 13:13 into the second half for the 3-0 win. Lewisburg didn’t allow the Blue Jays to get anything easy.
Part of the reason the Green Dragons were able to play a more defensive formation that still kept pressure on the Blue Jays was the tireless pressing of freshman McKenna Eardley, who spent a lot of time as the lone forward.
“She was all over the place,” Gerlinski said. “That’s what we asked. She was on an island.”
Eardley said she expected the Green Dragons to be disappointed until the bus got back to Lewisburg from Milton’s Alumni Stadium, and at that point, they would start to focus on states.
“We’re pumped up,” Eardley said.
District 4 Class 2A championship
at Milton’s Alumni Field
No. 1 Central Columbia 3, No. 6 Lewisburg 0
First half
CC-Kayla Keefer, assist Haley Bull, 31:43.
Second half
CC-Keefer, unassisted, 49:48.
CC-Keefer, assist Madelyn Blake, 53:13.
Shots on goal: CC, 13-2. Corner kicks: CC, 7-1; Saves: Lewisburg 10 (Izzy Wood); Central Columbia 2 (Karsyn Cox).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.