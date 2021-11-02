Boys football
Heartland Athletic Conference League-overallDivision I
Jersey Shore 5-0 10-0 Central Mountain 3-2 6-4 Selinsgrove 3-1 7-3 Shamokin 2-3 5-5 Milton 1-3 6-4 Shikellamy 0-5 1-9
Division II
Danville 4-0 6-4 Lewisburg 3-1 5-5 Mifflinburg 3-2 6-4 Montoursville 3-2 5-5 Central Columbia 1-4 3-7 Midd-West 0-5 1-9
Division III
Southern Columbia 4-0 9-1 Mount Carmel 4-1 8-2 Loyalsock 2-2 6-4 Bloomsburg 2-3 4-6 Hughesville 1-4 1-9 Warrior Run 0-4 0-9
Youth footballFlag football semifinal scores
South Williamsport 25, Milton 12 Montoursville 22, Warrior Run 6
Tackle scores — QuarterfinalsA Division
No. 8 Milton 8, No. 1 Danville 0 No. 5 Selinsgrove 14, No. 4 Montoursville 13 (OT) No. 2 Southern Columbia 34, No. 7 Shikellamy 0 No. 3 Jersey Shore 18, No. 6 Mifflinburg 0
B Division
No. 1 Milton 13, No. 8 Loyalsock 7 No. 5 Montoursville 26, No. 4 Selinsgrove 6 No. 2 Central Columbia 14, No. 7 Shikellamy 0 No. 6 Mifflinburg 19, No. 3 South Williamsport 18 OT
Major League Baseball
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Atlanta 3, Houston 2
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2 Friday, Oct. 29: Atlanta 2, Houston 0 Saturday, Oct. 30: Atlanta 3, Houston 2 Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston 9, Atlanta 5 Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109 New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164 N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 114 206 Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195 Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 200 183 Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203 Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162 Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142 Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180
West
W L T Pct PF PA Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177 Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137 Kansas City 4 4 0 .500 208 220
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162 Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191 N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 156 200 Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128 Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159 Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167 Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195 Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138 L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168 San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171 Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 20, N.Y. Giants 17
Thursday, Nov. 4
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m. Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m. New England at Carolina, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Monday, Nov. 8
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB New York 5 2 .714 — Philadelphia 5 2 .714 — Toronto 5 3 .625 ½ Brooklyn 4 3 .571 1 Boston 2 5 .286 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 5 1 .833 — Washington 5 2 .714 ½ Charlotte 5 3 .625 1 Atlanta 4 3 .571 1½ Orlando 2 6 .250 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 6 1 .857 — Cleveland 4 4 .500 2½ Milwaukee 3 4 .429 3 Indiana 2 6 .250 4½ Detroit 1 5 .167 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 4 2 .667 — Memphis 4 3 .571 ½ San Antonio 2 5 .286 2½ Houston 1 5 .167 3 New Orleans 1 6 .143 3½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 5 1 .833 — Denver 4 3 .571 1½ Minnesota 3 3 .500 2 Portland 3 4 .429 2½ Oklahoma City 1 6 .143 4½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 5 1 .833 — L.A. Lakers 4 3 .571 1½ Sacramento 3 3 .500 2 Phoenix 2 3 .400 2½ L.A. Clippers 2 4 .333 3
Monday’s Games
Indiana 131, San Antonio 118 Philadelphia 113, Portland 103 Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110 Toronto 113, New York 104 Chicago 128, Boston 114 Atlanta 118, Washington 111 Memphis 106, Denver 97 Orlando 115, Minnesota 97 L.A. Clippers 99, Oklahoma City 94
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 Buffalo 8 5 2 1 11 25 17 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30 Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 29 31 Toronto 9 4 4 1 9 21 29 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 Ottawa 8 3 5 0 6 20 25 Montreal 10 2 8 0 4 19 34
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12 N.Y. Rangers 9 6 2 1 13 22 19 Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22 Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 21 New Jersey 7 4 2 1 9 21 21 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15 Winnipeg 8 4 2 2 10 28 26 Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 22 26 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 23 22 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27 Dallas 8 3 4 1 7 15 22 Chicago 10 1 7 2 4 22 38 Arizona 9 0 8 1 1 13 39
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 38 23 Calgary 8 6 1 1 13 29 15 San Jose 8 5 3 0 10 22 19 Anaheim 10 3 4 3 9 31 35 Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 21 26 Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27 Vancouver 9 3 5 1 7 22 25 Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 27 37 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2 Chicago 5, Ottawa 1 Edmonton 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m. Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 22 4 7 73 65 40 Philadelphia 14 8 11 53 47 34 Nashville 12 4 17 53 54 32 New York City FC 14 11 8 50 55 35 Orlando City 12 9 12 48 48 48 Atlanta 12 9 11 47 43 36 New York 13 12 7 46 38 32 D.C. United 13 15 5 44 53 53 Columbus 12 13 8 44 44 45 CF Montréal 11 11 10 43 44 42 Inter Miami CF 11 17 5 38 35 53 Chicago 9 17 7 34 36 52 Toronto FC 6 17 10 28 38 63 Cincinnati 4 21 8 20 36 72
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 8 8 59 52 32 Sporting Kansas City 17 8 7 58 57 36 Colorado 16 7 10 58 46 33 Portland 15 13 4 49 50 51 Minnesota United 13 11 9 48 39 41 LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 47 51 Vancouver 12 9 11 47 43 43 Real Salt Lake 13 13 6 45 53 51 Los Angeles FC 12 12 8 44 50 45 San Jose 10 13 10 40 45 53 FC Dallas 7 15 11 32 46 55 Houston 6 15 12 30 36 52 Austin FC 8 20 4 28 32 52 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, October 30
New York City FC 3, Miami 1 San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3 New York 1, CF Montréal 0 Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie Columbus 3, D.C. United 1 FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1
Sunday, October 31
Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1 Colorado 1, Houston 0 Nashville 1, Orlando City 1, tie Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0
Monday, November 1
LA Galaxy 1, Seattle 1, tie Tuesday, November 2 Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 3
Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 7
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m. Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m. New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m. Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m. Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m. Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
NWSL
Playoffs First Round Sunday, Nov. 7 First Round Chicago vs. Gotham FC, 3 p.m. Washington vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
SemifinalsSunday, Nov. 14
