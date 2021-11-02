Boys football

Heartland Athletic Conference League-overallDivision I

Jersey Shore 5-0 10-0 Central Mountain 3-2 6-4 Selinsgrove 3-1 7-3 Shamokin 2-3 5-5 Milton 1-3 6-4 Shikellamy 0-5 1-9

Division II

Danville 4-0 6-4 Lewisburg 3-1 5-5 Mifflinburg 3-2 6-4 Montoursville 3-2 5-5 Central Columbia 1-4 3-7 Midd-West 0-5 1-9

Division III

Southern Columbia 4-0 9-1 Mount Carmel 4-1 8-2 Loyalsock 2-2 6-4 Bloomsburg 2-3 4-6 Hughesville 1-4 1-9 Warrior Run 0-4 0-9

Youth footballFlag football semifinal scores

South Williamsport 25, Milton 12 Montoursville 22, Warrior Run 6

Tackle scores — QuarterfinalsA Division

No. 8 Milton 8, No. 1 Danville 0 No. 5 Selinsgrove 14, No. 4 Montoursville 13 (OT) No. 2 Southern Columbia 34, No. 7 Shikellamy 0 No. 3 Jersey Shore 18, No. 6 Mifflinburg 0

B Division

No. 1 Milton 13, No. 8 Loyalsock 7 No. 5 Montoursville 26, No. 4 Selinsgrove 6 No. 2 Central Columbia 14, No. 7 Shikellamy 0 No. 6 Mifflinburg 19, No. 3 South Williamsport 18 OT

Major League Baseball

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Atlanta 3, Houston 2

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2 Friday, Oct. 29: Atlanta 2, Houston 0 Saturday, Oct. 30: Atlanta 3, Houston 2 Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston 9, Atlanta 5 Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109 New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164 N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 114 206 Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195 Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 200 183 Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203 Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162 Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142 Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180

West

W L T Pct PF PA Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177 Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137 Kansas City 4 4 0 .500 208 220

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162 Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191 N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 156 200 Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128 Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159 Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167 Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195 Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138 L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168 San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171 Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 20, N.Y. Giants 17

Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m. Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m. New England at Carolina, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 2 .714 — Philadelphia 5 2 .714 — Toronto 5 3 .625 ½ Brooklyn 4 3 .571 1 Boston 2 5 .286 3

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 5 1 .833 — Washington 5 2 .714 ½ Charlotte 5 3 .625 1 Atlanta 4 3 .571 1½ Orlando 2 6 .250 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 6 1 .857 — Cleveland 4 4 .500 2½ Milwaukee 3 4 .429 3 Indiana 2 6 .250 4½ Detroit 1 5 .167 4½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 4 2 .667 — Memphis 4 3 .571 ½ San Antonio 2 5 .286 2½ Houston 1 5 .167 3 New Orleans 1 6 .143 3½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 5 1 .833 — Denver 4 3 .571 1½ Minnesota 3 3 .500 2 Portland 3 4 .429 2½ Oklahoma City 1 6 .143 4½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 5 1 .833 — L.A. Lakers 4 3 .571 1½ Sacramento 3 3 .500 2 Phoenix 2 3 .400 2½ L.A. Clippers 2 4 .333 3

Monday’s Games

Indiana 131, San Antonio 118 Philadelphia 113, Portland 103 Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110 Toronto 113, New York 104 Chicago 128, Boston 114 Atlanta 118, Washington 111 Memphis 106, Denver 97 Orlando 115, Minnesota 97 L.A. Clippers 99, Oklahoma City 94

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 Buffalo 8 5 2 1 11 25 17 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30 Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 29 31 Toronto 9 4 4 1 9 21 29 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 Ottawa 8 3 5 0 6 20 25 Montreal 10 2 8 0 4 19 34

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12 N.Y. Rangers 9 6 2 1 13 22 19 Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22 Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 21 New Jersey 7 4 2 1 9 21 21 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15 Winnipeg 8 4 2 2 10 28 26 Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 22 26 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 23 22 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27 Dallas 8 3 4 1 7 15 22 Chicago 10 1 7 2 4 22 38 Arizona 9 0 8 1 1 13 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 38 23 Calgary 8 6 1 1 13 29 15 San Jose 8 5 3 0 10 22 19 Anaheim 10 3 4 3 9 31 35 Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 21 26 Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27 Vancouver 9 3 5 1 7 22 25 Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 27 37 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2 Chicago 5, Ottawa 1 Edmonton 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m. Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 22 4 7 73 65 40 Philadelphia 14 8 11 53 47 34 Nashville 12 4 17 53 54 32 New York City FC 14 11 8 50 55 35 Orlando City 12 9 12 48 48 48 Atlanta 12 9 11 47 43 36 New York 13 12 7 46 38 32 D.C. United 13 15 5 44 53 53 Columbus 12 13 8 44 44 45 CF Montréal 11 11 10 43 44 42 Inter Miami CF 11 17 5 38 35 53 Chicago 9 17 7 34 36 52 Toronto FC 6 17 10 28 38 63 Cincinnati 4 21 8 20 36 72

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 8 8 59 52 32 Sporting Kansas City 17 8 7 58 57 36 Colorado 16 7 10 58 46 33 Portland 15 13 4 49 50 51 Minnesota United 13 11 9 48 39 41 LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 47 51 Vancouver 12 9 11 47 43 43 Real Salt Lake 13 13 6 45 53 51 Los Angeles FC 12 12 8 44 50 45 San Jose 10 13 10 40 45 53 FC Dallas 7 15 11 32 46 55 Houston 6 15 12 30 36 52 Austin FC 8 20 4 28 32 52 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC 3, Miami 1 San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3 New York 1, CF Montréal 0 Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie Columbus 3, D.C. United 1 FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1

Sunday, October 31

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1 Colorado 1, Houston 0 Nashville 1, Orlando City 1, tie Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy 1, Seattle 1, tie Tuesday, November 2 Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m. Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m. New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m. Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m. Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m. Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Playoffs First Round Sunday, Nov. 7 First Round Chicago vs. Gotham FC, 3 p.m. Washington vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

SemifinalsSunday, Nov. 14

OL Reign vs. Washington/North Carolina winner, 3 p.m. Portland vs. Chicago/Gotham FC winner, 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday, Nov. 20 At Louisville Semifinal winners, Noon

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 1B Ryan McBroom. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Donnie Ecker major league bench coach and offensive coordinator and Josh Bonifay director of player development. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Hired Jeff Banister as bench coach. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with manager Bob Melvin on a three-year contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster and OL Marcus Henry to the practice squad. Released CB Lavert Hill from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Ryan Neuzil to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released TE Eric Tomlinson. Placed LB Malik Harrison on the non-football injury list and OT Andre Smith on the practice squad injured reserve. CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated TE Jimmy Graham from the reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to return from injured reserve. Reinstated WR Allen Lazard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Brett Hundley and WR J.J. Nelson. Placed DE Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve. Promoted RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad. Reinstated OL Badara Traore from the practice squad injured reserve. Released WR Josh Imatorbhebhe. Claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers from New Orleans. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DE Austin Edwards and LB Darius Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Reinstated LB Javin White from injured reserve and S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted LB Trent Harris and LB Berardrick McKinney to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated DB Steven Parker from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DB Aaron Robinson and LB Carter Coughlin on injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed RB Derrick Henry on injured reserve. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released K Gabriel Ferraro, WR James Tyrrell, DL Nick Dheilly, LB Jontrell Rocquemore, DB David Rivers and OL Jalen Burks. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Suspended Montreal F Cedric Paquette two games, without pay, for boarding Anaheim F Trevor Zegras during Sunday’s game. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled C Kevin Stenlund from Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Sent RW Cole Caufield to Laval (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Adam Fox to a seven-year cotract extension. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Gabriel Dumont from Syracuse (AHL). Sent D Fredrick Claesson to Syracuse. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL). Sent D Jack Rathbone to Abbotsford. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). East Coast Hockey League GREENVILLE SWAMP RABITS — Loaned D Alec Rauhauser to San Jose (AHL). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed D’s Chaz Reddekopp, Jake Massis, Macoy Erkamps on commissioner’s exempt list. TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Jean-Francois David. Loaned F Alexis D’Aoust to Belleville. AUTO RACING NASCAR — Announced Kyle Busch will be required to complete sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 season as a result of language used during a post-race interview that is in violation of NASCAR’s conduct guidelines. SOCCER Major League Soccer HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Pat Onstad general manager. COLLEGE SYRACUSE — Named Ashleigh DeBoue women’s basketball director of operations.

