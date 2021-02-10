National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 25 27 Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Rangers 11 4 5 2 10 29 30
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 11 9 1 1 19 42 20 Florida 10 7 1 2 16 32 28 Chicago 14 6 4 4 16 39 41 Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45 Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27 Dallas 10 5 2 3 13 34 25 Nashville 13 5 8 0 10 31 46 Detroit 14 3 9 2 8 27 46
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 10 8 1 1 17 37 26 St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33 Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 29 39 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 San Jose 11 5 5 1 11 32 40 Los Angeles 12 3 6 3 9 34 42
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 13 10 2 1 21 48 34 Montreal 12 8 2 2 18 48 31 Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 52 52 Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 41 35 Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 36 33 Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63 Ottawa 14 2 11 1 5 31 58 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Florida 2, Detroit 1 Edmonton 3, Ottawa 2 Chicago 2, Dallas 1, OT Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 1 Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2 Vegas 5, Anaheim 4 San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, SO Philadelphia at Washington, ppd St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, ppd Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, ppd Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 7 .720 — Brooklyn 14 12 .538 4½ Boston 12 11 .522 5 Toronto 11 13 .458 6½ New York 11 15 .423 7½
W L Pct GB Charlotte 12 13 .480 — Atlanta 11 12 .478 — Miami 10 14 .417 1½ Orlando 9 16 .360 3 Washington 6 15 .286 4
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 8 .667 — Indiana 12 12 .500 4 Cleveland 10 15 .400 6½ Chicago 9 14 .391 6½ Detroit 6 18 .250 10
W L Pct GB San Antonio 14 11 .560 — New Orleans 11 12 .478 2 Memphis 9 10 .474 2 Houston 11 13 .458 2½ Dallas 11 14 .440 3
W L Pct GB Utah 20 5 .800 — Portland 13 10 .565 6 Denver 12 11 .522 7 Oklahoma City 10 13 .435 9 Minnesota 6 18 .250 13½
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 19 6 .760 — L.A. Clippers 17 8 .680 2 Phoenix 14 9 .609 4 Golden State 13 12 .520 6 Sacramento 12 12 .500 6½
Detroit 122, Brooklyn 111 New Orleans 130, Houston 101 Miami 98, New York 96 Golden State 114, San Antonio 91 Portland 106, Orlando 97 Philadelphia 119, Sacramento 111 Utah 122, Boston 108
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m. Indiana at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Detroit, 8 p.m. Orlando at Golden State, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m. Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Creighton 63, Georgetown 48 St. Bonaventure 86, La Salle 73 SOUTH Alabama 81, South Carolina 78 Arkansas 81, Kentucky 80 Auburn 73, Vanderbilt 67 Florida A&M 60, NC Central 47 James Madison 70, Elon 61 Mount Olive 70, Barton 63 North Greenville 84, King (Tenn.) 77 Notre Dame 93, Duke 89 Shorter 66, Auburn-Montgomery 61 South Alabama 70, Georgia St. 67 Syracuse 77, NC State 68 West Georgia 74, Montevallo 71, OT MIDWEST Butler 76, St. John’s 73, OT Drury 82, Rockhurst 64 Kent St. 71, Bowling Green 67 Malone 101, Tiffin 91 Michigan St. 60, Penn St. 58 NW Missouri St. 79, Missouri Western 56 Texas 80, Kansas St. 77 VCU 76, Dayton 67 Washburn 87, Lincoln (Mo.) 72 SOUTHWEST TCU 79, Iowa St. 76 Tarleton St. 112, McMurry 54 West Virginia 82, Texas Tech 71 FAR WEST Metropolitan St. 76, Colorado Christian 74 S. Utah 109, San Diego Christian 50
Women’s college basketball
EAST CCSU 61, Bryant 53 Coppin St. 57, Delaware St. 55 Merrimack 69, LIU 66 St. Francis Brooklyn 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 60 SOUTH Austin Peay 58, Tennessee St. 45 Jacksonville St. 66, Morehead St. 61 SE Missouri 70, Belmont 66 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma 67, Iowa St. 61 FAR WEST BYU 57, Pepperdine 43
College hockey
UMass Lowell 3, UConn 2, OT Army 2, Sacred Heart 1, OT MIDWEST Michigan Tech 2, Ferris St. 1
Tennis
Australian Open Men’s Singles Second Round Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3. Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), Canada, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (5). Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Stan Wawrinka (17), Switzerland, 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (9). Milos Raonic (14), Canada, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-1, 6-4. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. Denis Shapovalov (11), Canada, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3. Women’s Singles Second Round Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 6-4. Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-1, 7-5. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Bianca Andreescu (8), Canada, 6-3, 6-2. Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Ann Li, United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 7-6 (6). Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2. Fiona Ferro, France, def. Elena Rybakina (17), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4. Sara Errani, Italy, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-1, 6-0. Men’s Doubles First Round Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (6), 6-3. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, and Sam Querrey, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Luke Saville and Max Purcell (15), Australia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (11), Finland, 7-5, 6-4. Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song, South Korea, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (0). Daniel Evans, Britain, and Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-2, 6-3. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Andrew Harris and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-4. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8), France, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, and Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-2, 6-3. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (10), Australia, def. Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-2. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-4. Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Women’s Doubles First Round Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski (6), Canada, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-3. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Raluca-Ioana Olaru and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, def. Monica Niculescu and Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (9), United States, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5). Lucie Hradecka and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Yana Sizikova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (8), China, 6-1, 6-3. Mona Barthel, Germany, and Zhu Lin, China, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Shelby Rogers and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-4. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, and Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-3, 6-1. Heather Watson, Britain, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (10), China, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Abbie Myers and Ivana Popovic, Australia, 6-2, 6-4. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Vera Lapko, Belarus, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, vs. Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis, United States, 6-4, 6-0.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Lagares and INF/OF Phil Gosselin on minor league contracts. SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP JT Chargois on a minor league contract. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Archer on a one-year contract. National League MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Zimmermann on a minor league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Yadier Molina on a one-year contract. Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Justin Jones. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Patrick Causa and RHP Chris Roycroft. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Jake Sims. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded catcher Gavin Stupienski to Lake Erie. Traded OF Danny Mars to Chicago in exchange for RHP Jalen Miller. TRI-CITY VALLEY CATS — Signed RHP Parker Kelly. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Jack Strunc. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Austin Kitchen FOOTBALL National Football League INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Joe Hastings assistant special teams coach; Kevin Mawae assistant offensive line coach, Scott Milanovich quarterbacks coach; Scottie Montgomery running backs coach; James Rowe cornerbacks coach; Press Taylo senior offensive assistant; Klayton Adams tight ends coach; Parks Frazier assistant quarterbacks coach; Doug McKenney sports science/conditioning; and David Overstreet II assistant defensive backs coach. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Klint Kubiak offensive coordinator; Andrew Janocko quarterbacks coach; Keenan McCardell wide receivers coach; and Sam Siefkes defensive quality control coach. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LS Mike Benson on a one-year contract. HOCKRY National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Activated F Joel Kiviranta from injured reserve. Promoted F Tanner Kero to the active roster from the taxi squad. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Braylon Shmyr. Activated D Ben Carroll from reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Luc Brown. Activated F Shawn Cameron from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated G John Lethemon from commissioner’s exempt list and placed on reserve. Placed F Anthony Rinaldi on injured reserve effective Feb. 4. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Returned G Charles Williams from loan to Hershey (AHL). Placed D Jacob Panette on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Nate Kallen and F Drew Callin. Activated D Nate Callen, G Gordon Defiel and F Hunter Garlent from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Mike Hedden from commmissioner’s exempt list and placed on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned D Franco Escobar to Newell’s Old Boys (Argentine Primera). AUSTIN FC — Signed D Freddy Kleemann. FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Brenner Souza da Silva from Sao Paulo FC. FC DALLAS — Loaned M Brandon Servania to St. Polten. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Bento Estrela to a homegrown contract. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Singed D Jake Nerwinski to a one-year contract with a club option for 2023.
