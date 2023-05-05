FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — If not for it being Southern Columbia’s senior night on the softball diamond, Warrior Run senior Abigail Evans would have missed the first pitch.
Right before the game started, she arrived, as she had to drive separately from the rest of the Defenders because of taking an advanced placement exam in Turbotville.
The half-hour delay worked in her favor and she took advantage of it to cap off a long day, leading Warrior Run to a 9-2 victory over Southern by reaching base four times, including two doubles, and driving in two runs while scoring twice.
“I take three AP courses and I had my probability and stats one today. It started at about noon and finished at 4. It was stressful because I wanted to be there in time for the game, but I also trusted my team to get the job done if I didn’t get there in time,” said Evans, a Wilson College commit. “Thankfully, I was able to. We got the win and I feel I did good on my exam, so I am happy with the way today went.
“I am not very fast, but I look to capitalize on anything that I can. Whether it is a girl bobbling a ball or taking their time to get to it, I feel I read the ball pretty well and was able to get to second twice in this game before they threw it in to the base.”
As for the Tigers, the injury bug continues to plague them. It started with sophomore outfielder Ella Podgurski, who can only pinch run after tearing her UCL early on in the season. Then earlier this week, junior shortstop Jenson Purnell hurt her knee against Bloomsburg and had an MRI late last night after the game.
Making matters worse, just before the first pitch on Thursday, freshman starting pitcher Alana Reuter was ruled out, as she had pain in her throwing arm during warmups.
“We had three girls playing in their normal position for this one. It’s hard with injuries, and that isn’t taking anything away from Warrior Run’s win,” Southern coach Don Hunt said. “Our left fielder took her first few balls prior to the game in warmups because she is our usual first baseman.
“It’s the next girl up, so to speak. When we found out that we lost another one, it is about trying to fill out the spots in the best way so the team doesn’t get deflated.”
The Defenders plated three in the top of the first inning in large part to the Tigers committing two of their five errors. Evans then made the score 4-0 in the second on a fielder’s choice that scored Lakesha Hauck who reached base three times without registering a hit.
In the bottom of the third inning, Maddison Yost hit a sac fly that scored pinch runner Lily Konyar to cut the deficit to 4-1.
Yost was the one who started in place of Reuter, and the freshman stranded runners in scoring position in four of the seven innings.
Her counterpart, Makenzie Heyler, also a freshman, earned the victory by holding the Tigers in check.
“We only had six hits, which clearly is not enough against a solid team. Give them credit for scoring their runs with two outs and capitalizing on our errors,” Hunt said. “I was happy with the way Yost pitched though for us. Both her and Alana Reuter are only freshmen, so the future is bright. They each have pitched one complete game this season and in the others, we have went half a game with each of them.”
Kayla Swartchick had a two-run single, in addition to driving in another run on a groundout in the fourth to extend Warrior Run’s lead.
Then, the Defenders added a trio of insurance runs to close out the victory.
The win was something that the visitors were shooting for after last season.
“Mackenzie (Heyler) isn’t overpowering on the mound, but when she hits her spots she is tough and we play defense behind her,” Warrior Run coach Mark Evans said. “We came here last year, and I don’t think Southern had a win at the time, but they took it to us and won, which was motivation for us coming into this game. We didn’t want to repeat history, and our girls came and answered the call.”
Warrior Run (9-7) sits as the sixth seed in District 4 Class 3A and will travel to current top Class 1A seed Bucktail on Monday. As for the Tigers (3-8), they head to South Williamsport to face the Mounties, the top seed in Class 2A with just one loss.
“This is a tough district. There is always a lot of talent, and we have to play one of the best teams one day later. We have some younger girls that are getting great experience, but we just have to continue to try and turn things around. We weren’t able to do that in this one,” said Hunt, whose team is hoping to make a late push and rally for a playoff spot in 2A, as they have a handful of games to make up because of the recent weather.
One of those young pieces is freshman outfielder Vivien Miller, who had a double and a single, and was joined by senior catcher Emily Brent as the lone Tigers with two hits.
Warrior Run 9, Southern Columbia 2at Southern Columbia
Warrior Run 310 201 2 —9–10–1 Southern 001 100 0 — 2–6–5 Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck. Maddie Yost and Emily Brent. WP: Heyler. LP: Yost.
Top Warrior Run hitters:
Abby Evans, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Kayla Swartchick, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Mckenna Forman, 2-for-4, RBI; Mackenzie Watts, double; Megan Rovenolt, 2-for-4.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: Brent, 2-for-3; Vivien Miller, 2-for-3, double.
