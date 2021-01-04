LEWISBURG — The Bucknell wrestling team returned to the mat on Sunday by hosting Long Island University and Virginia Military Institute in a round-robin tournament at Gerhard Fieldhouse.
Vincent Andreano’s performance at 174 pounds was a highlight for the Bison. The sophomore went 3-0 with a pair of pins; his first, of LIU’s Tom DiGennaro, came in the first period while his second, of VMI’s Joel Diaz, came with just two seconds remaining on the clock.
Andreano was one of six Bison to go undefeated on the day, joining Darren Miller (3-0 at 133), Brandon Seidman (2-0 at 125), David Campbell (2-0 at 141), No. 11 Zach Hartman (2-0 at 165) and Dorian Crosby (2-0 at 285).
Five freshmen who made their collegiate debut picked up their first career victories. Joining Crosby in that group were Kurt Phipps (141), Logan Sanom (149), Nick Delp (157) and Austin Walley (184). Sanom and Delp’s came by fall while Walley and Crosby’s came by major decision.
Walley impressed in his debut. He rattled off three-straight victories, with two coming by commanding major decisions, en route to a 3-1 record.
In total, Bucknell racked up bonus points in 16 bouts, winning seven by fall, one by technical fall and eight by major decision.
The Bison next travel to Hempstead, N.Y. to take on Hofstra and Navy on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Bucknell Round Robin Tournamentat Gerhard Fieldhouse125: Brandon Seidman (2-0)
Round 1: Bye Round 2: W, maj. dec. over Cliff Conway (VMI), 10-2 Round 3: W, dec. over Bryce Cockrell (LIU), 4-2
133: Jakob Campbell (2-1)
Round 1: W, fall over Devin Matthews (LIU), 4:08 Round 2: W, maj. dec. over Luke Fegley (VMI), 10-1 Round 3: L, dec. to Darren Miller (BU), 1-3
133: Darren Miller (3-0)
Round 1: W, tech fall over Luke Fegley (VMI), 16-0 (4:01) Round 2: W, dec. over Devin Matthews (LIU), 6-0 Round 3: W, dec. over Jakob Campbell (BU), 3-1
141: David Campbell (2-0)
Round 1: W, maj. dec. over Freddy Junko (VMI), 14-4 Round 2: W, dec. over Noah Roulo (VMI), 6-2 Round 3: Bye
141: Kurt Phipps (2-1)
Round 1: L, dec. to Drew Witham (LIU), 7-9 Round 2: Bye Round 3: W, dec. over Freddy Junko (VMI), 9-2 Round 4: W, maj. dec. over Noah Roulo (VMI), 11-2
149: Logan Sanom (2-1)
Round 1: W, fall over Josh Yost (VMI), 1:58 Round 2: L, dec. to Job Chishko (VMI), 0-6 Round 3: W, dec. over Kyle Matthews (LIU), 8-3
157 Pool A: Jack Mulay (2-2)
Round 1: L, dec. to Seth Fillers (VMI), 3-5 (SV-1) Round 2: L, fall to Blake Showers (VMI), 0:37 Round 3: W, fall over Adam Barker (LIU), 2:58 Crossover Bout: W, maj. dec. over Ethan Carpenter (VMI), 9-0
157 Pool B: Nick Delp (2-1)
Round 1: Bye Round 2: W, fall over Kenny Cooper (LIU), 6:47 Round 3: W, dec. over Ethan Carpenter (VMI), 2-1 Crossover Bout: L, dec. to Seth Fillers (VMI), 4-6
165: No. 11 Zach Hartman (2-0)
Round 1: W, dec. over Jon Hoover (VMI), 6-1 Round 2: Bye Round 3: W, fall over Matt Kidwell (BU), 5:54
165: Matt Kidwell (0-2)
Round 1: Bye Round 2: L, dec. to Jon Hoover (VMI), 3-5 Round 3: L, fall to #11 Zach Hartman (BU), 5:54
174: Vincent Andreano (3-0)
Round 1: Bye Round 2: W, fall over Tom DiGennaro (LIU), 1:41 Round 3: W, dec. over James Langan (LIU), 3-2 Round 4: W, fall over Joel Diaz (VMI), 6:58
174: Frankie Guida, Jr. (2-1)
Round 1: W, dec. over Tom DiGennaro (LIU), 3-0 Round 2: L, dec. to James Langan (LIU), 3-5 Round 3: W, dec. over Joel Diaz (VMI), 7-2 Round 4: Bye
184: Austin Walley (3-1)
Round 1: W, maj. dec. over Dan Shafran (LIU), 10-2 Round 2: W, dec. to Chase Mielnik (VMI), 6-2 Round 3: Bye Round 4: W, maj. dec. over T.J. Franden (LIU), 15-2 Round 5: L, inj. default to Zach Brown (VMI), 3:07
197: Nate Feyrer (0-2)
Round 1: L, dec. to Tyler Mousaw (VMI), 2-9 Round 2: Bye Round 3: L, dec. to Mason McCready (BU), 4-6
197: Mason McCready (1-1)
Round 1: Bye Round 2: L, dec. to Tyler Mousaw (VMI), 0-7 Round 3: W, dec. over Nate Feyrer (BU), 6-4
285: Dorian Crosby (2-0)
