LEWISBURG – Cam Michaels’ running jumper with 2.3 seconds remaining gave Lewisburg a thrilling 52-50 Heartland-I victory over Mifflinburg on Monday.
Michaels’ heroics slightly overshadowed a milestone set by senior center Jake Hernandez, who recorded his 1,000th career point in the game.
Hernandez tallied 18 points on the night for Lewisburg (14-3 overall), though Forrest Zelechoski led the way with a game-high 20.
Cannon Griffith led Mifflinburg (10-7) with 13 points, plus Tyler Reigel and Carter Breed added 12 points apiece. Jarret Foster added nine points for the Wildcats — all on 3-pointers — but his potential game-winning trey as time expired bounced off the back of the rim.
Lewisburg next hosts Montoursville and Mifflinburg hosts Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 52, Mifflinburg 50At Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 11 14 9 16 — 50 Lewisburg 7 13 12 20 — 52
Mifflinburg (10-7) 50
Jarret Foster 3 0-0 9; Tyler Reigel 4 2-2 12; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 5 2-4 13; Carter Breed 4 4-6 12; Ethan Bomgardner 1 0-1 2.
Totals:
18 8-13 50.
3-point goals:
Foster 3, Reigel 2, Griffith.
Lewisburg (14-3) 52
Jake Hernandez 7 2-4 18; Forrest Zelechoski 5 6-6 20; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 3 0-0 7; Jack Blough 0 1-2 1; Henry Harrison 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
18 9-12 52.
3-point goals:
Zelechoski 4, Hernandez 2, Michaels.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 55-45. High scorers: Lewisburg, Bodden, 12; Mifflinburg, Bolick, 20.
Montgomery 71
Warrior Run 59
MONTGOMERY — Mason Sheesley tallied 23 points and Cooper Wilkins had 14, but the Defenders still couldn’t keep with the Red Raiders in the nonleague matchup.
Warrior Run (1-18) next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Montgomery 71, Warrior Run 59At Montgomery
Warrior Run 18 15 17 9 — 59 Montgomery 22 16 17 16 – 71
Warrior Run (1-18) 59
Chase Beachel 2 0-0 5; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 2 3-3 7; Cooper Wilkins 5 2-2 14; Mason Sheesley 7 4-5 23; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 5 0-0 10.
Totals:
21 9-10 59.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 5, Wilkins 2, Beachel.
Montgomery (10-9) 71
Rayne Parrish 2 0-0 6; Logan Almeida 9 2-2 25; Jacob Utter 3 0-0 6; Nate Yeagle 0 0-0 0; Maurice Walters 6 0-4 12; Noah Gearhart 3 0-0 6; Colton Hans 1 1-2 3; Coltin Hessler 0 0-0 0; Thayden Miller 0 0-0 0; Austin Kuhn 4 5-5 13.
Totals:
28 8-13 71.
3-point goals:
Almeida 5, Parrish 2.
JV score:
WR, 31-29. High scorers: WR, Beachel, 15; Montgomery, Miller, 16.
Towanda 69
Meadowbrook Chr. 56
TOWANDA — Ashton Canelo scored 20 points and Noah Smith had 13, but the Lions fell to the Black Knights in the nonleague contest. Meadowbrook Christian (11-6) next hosts Juniata Mennonite at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Towanda 69, Meadowbrook Chr. 56At Towanda
Meadowbrook 13 10 17 16 – 56 Towanda 20 15 14 20 – 69
Meadowbrook (11-6) 56
Ashton Canelo 9 2-12 20; Gabe Rodriguez 3 0-0 6; Michael Smith 1 0-0 2; Noah Smith 6 1-6 13; Jacob Reed 1 0-0 2; Jacob Bair 2 1-2 5; Levi Erb 3 2-3 8.
Totals:
25 6-23 56.
3-point goals:
None.
Towanda (5-11) 69
Owen Clark 0 0-0 0; Dante Ottaviani 8 2-2 22; Elias Shrawder 4 4-6 12; Grady Flynn 3 0-1 7; Will Shrawder 1 0-0 3; Jack Wharton 0 2-2 2; Mason Hartmann 2 0-0 4; Teagan Irish 5 3-5 13; Justin Schoonover 2 2-4 6.
Totals:
25 13-20 69.
3-point goals:
Ottaviani 4; Flynn, W. Shrawder.
Other area scores:
Shamokin 63, Danville 43 Central Mountain 62, Jersey Shore 46 Loyalsock 71, Montoursville 48 Bloomsburg 84, Northumberland Chr. 57
Girls basketball
Lewisburg 49
Midd-West 11
MIDDLEBURG – A game-high 14 points from Sydney Bolinsky lifted the Green Dragons past the Mustangs in the Heartland-I matchup.
Along with her 14 points, Bolinsky also had five steals, and Maria Bozella added 12 points for Lewisburg (8-11, 8-7 HAC-I).
In addition, the Green Dragons got eight points, seven steals, six assists and five steals from Sophie Kilbride, and Addie Wuerdeman chipped in with five rebounds and two assists.
Lewisburg next hosts Shikellamy tonight in a varsity only game beginning at 7 p.m.
Lewisburg 49, Midd-West 11At Midd-West
Lewisburg 18 13 13 5 – 49 Midd-West 3 4 2 2 — 11
Lewisburg (8-11) 49
Sydney Bolinsky 7 0-1 14; Addie Wuerdeman 2 0-0 5; Jillie Donner 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Maria Bozella 5 0-0 12; Sophie Kilbride 4 0-0 8; Erin Lowthert 0 0-0 0; Anna Baker 1 0-0 2; Keeley Baker 3 0-0 6; Faridah Aboueid 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 0-1 49.
3-point goals:
Bozella 2, Wuerdeman.
Midd-West 11
McKennin Voss 1 0-0 3; Sara Walter 0 0-0 0; Sage Phillips 2 0-0 4; Chloe Sauer 0 4-4 4; Samantha Zechman 0 0-0 0; Emily Kline 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Buebner 0 0-0 0; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0; Lena Kratzer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
3 4-4 11.
3-point goals: Voss.
