MILTON — Mifflinburg first-year head coach Ian Elliott couldn't have asked for a better way to start the 2022-23 season.
Playing an experienced Milton squad in front of a rowdy crowd inside The Jungle, the Wildcats fended off the Black Panthers to take a 54-52 overtime victory in the nonleague matchup Tuesday.
"Absolutely, what a game. To come in here and have the first game be like that, I hope we have more games like that (this season)," said Elliott. "A game like that gets the juices flowing and everything like that. It's a great opportunity (for the boys), and I'm just glad we gutted it out and finished."
Mifflinburg (1-0) led Milton (1-2) by as many as 11 points in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Tyler Reigel and a layup from Carter Breed resulted in a 24-13 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Black Panthers ended the first half with a 9-2 run to cut their deficit to 26-22. The run culminated with a 3-pointer from Xzavier Minium just before the buzzer sounded.
"We took a couple of bad shots, and it led to run-outs (for Milton)," said Elliott. "We had bad turnovers trying to run too fast. We talk about running in transition, but sometimes we speed ourselves up, and got us back in the game."
Said Milton coach Ryan Brandt, "Credit to Mifflinburg and coach Elliott, we knew they would come out in the first game all excited, hyped and ready to go. We were a little more seasoned (already playing two games), and I told the guys to weather the storm.
"And when we had that nice little run before the half to get us within four, that was exactly what we wanted," added Milton's coach.
Milton kept chipping away at Mifflinburg's lead through the third and fourth quarters until a kickout trey by Minium at the top of the arc knotted the score at 47-all with under a minute remaining in regulation.
Jace Brandt attempted to drive the lane for a layup, but when the defense clamped down on him, he dished the ball out to Minium for the big basket.
Milton then started overtime with a bucket from Nijel Hunter, but a trey by Reigel off an inbounds pass from Aaron Bolick put Mifflinburg back in front by a point.
Moments later the Wildcats got a pair of free throws from both Bolick and Reigel to seal the deal.
Reigel finished with a game-high 20 points (including four 3-pointers) to go along with three assists, three steals and a couple of rebounds.
In addition, Ethan Bomgardner chipped in 14 points and 13 rebounds.
"We talk about finishing games all of the time, so that's a great finish and a great start to the year," said Elliott. "Tyler is one of our leaders, and same with Ethan, who also had a great night. And then you got Carter (Breed) and Zack (Wertman), who are our two defensive stoppers, and Bolick, who saw his first varsity minutes as a sophomore."
Minium paced Milton with 15 points, plus Nijel Hunter added 13.
However, a play designed for Minium late in the overtime period didn't turn out as planned when he was fouled and was sent to the free throw line for a pair of shots. Minium made the first one but missed the second one intentionally for a last-gasp attempt that failed.
"This is two games in a row where we made some ill-advised decisions and just didn't execute late in the game, which is really surprising to me because of the experience we have. Defensively, we were active, but we had a real tough time rebounding and boxing out because Mifflinburg is a little bit bigger than us.
"We had some things set up we wanted to do late, but we just didn't execute," added Milton's coach.
Mifflinburg 54, Milton 52 (OT)
At Milton
Mifflinburg 12 14 13 8 7 – 54
Milton 9 13 10 15 5 – 52
Mifflinburg (1-0) 54
Tyler Reigel 7 2-2 20; Chad Martin 0 0-0 0; Zack Wertman 2 1-2 5; Ethan Bomgardner 7 0-0 14; Jackson Griffith 2 0-0 5; Carter Breed 3 0-0 6; Charles Reeder 0 0-0 0; Aaron Bolick 1 2-3 4. Totals: 22 5-7 54.
3-point goals: Reigel 4, Griffith.
Milton (1-2) 52
Xzavier Minium 6 1-1 15; Ashton Krall 2 3-4 7; Will Fridia 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 2 0-1 5; Luke DeLong 1 5-6 8; Nijel Hunter 6 1-2 13; Jace Brandt 2 0-4 4. Totals: 19 10-16 52.
3-point goals: Minium 2, Scott, DeLong.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 57-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.