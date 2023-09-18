College
Women's golf
Bloomsburg takes third at ESU Fall Invite
The Huskies finished third in the ESU Fall Invitational at Glen Brook Golf Club on a rainy Sunday afternoon. Junior Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, finished tied for seventh with an 86 (+14). Overall, Bloomsburg shot a combined team score of 347, finishing behind Kutztown (327) and Jefferson (329).
Men’s cross countryBloomsburg at DII/DIII ChallengeFriday at Kutztown UniversityNote:
For the Huskies, Caden Dufrene, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, took 35th with a time of 28:37.4.
Men’s tennisLycoming at King’s InvitationalNotes:
Sophomore Domanick Young and first-year Connor Cornelius wrapped up their time at the King’s Invitational in their respective flight semifinals for the Warriors on Sunday at the King’s Invitational at Kirby Park. Young, playing at No. 5 singles, defeated Misericordia’s Noah Ceklosky, 6-2, 6-3, in the opening round of his tournament, but fell to Manhattanville’s Derwin Guzman in the semifinals on Sunday, 6-0, 6-2. Cornelius downed Misericordia’s Derek Burcik in the opening round and moved on to face Lucas Kotchco of Scranton in the semifinals, falling 6-1, 6-0.
FootballUSA Today Coaches PollRecord Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (62) 3-0 1598 1 2. Michigan (1) 3-0 1514 2 3. Florida State 3-0 1396 3 4. Ohio State (1) 3-0 1394 4 5. Southern California 3-0 1325 5 6. Texas 3-0 1312 6 7. Penn State 3-0 1224 7 8. Washington 3-0 1164 8 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1044 11 10. Utah 3-0 967 12 11. Oregon 3-0 946 13 12. Alabama 2-1 886 10 13. LSU 2-1 808 14 14. Oklahoma 3-0 683 16 15. Oregon State 3-0 660 17 16. Mississippi 3-0 602 19 17. North Carolina 3-0 592 18 18. Duke 3-0 469 20 19. Colorado 3-0 435 21 20. Tennessee 2-1 362 9 21. Miami (Fla.) 3-0 298 23 22. Iowa 3-0 206 24 23. Clemson 2-1 193 22 24. Washington State 3-0 160 NR 25. UCLA 3-0 156 25
Dropped out:
No. 15 Kansas State (2-1).
Others Receiving Votes:
Kansas State (2-1) 114; Missouri (3-0) 44; Fresno State (3-0) 43; Florida (2-1) 41; TCU (2-1) 26; Kentucky (3-0) 28; Maryland (3-0) 19; Kansas (3-0) 17; Auburn (3-0) 16; Texas A&M (2-1) 11; Syracuse (3-0) 10; Air Force (3-0) 9; Tulane (2-1) 7; Central Florida (3-0) 5; James Madison (3-0) 3; Ohio (3-1) 3; Wyoming (2-1) 3; Louisville (3-0) 2; Wake Forest (3-0) 2; Arkansas (2-1) 1, Brigham Young (3-0) 1; Memphis (3-0) 1.
Dropped Out:
No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).
Others Receiving Votes:
Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 60 51 Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 54 32 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 32 46 New England 0 2 0 .000 37 49
SouthW L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 52 51 Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 40 38 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 42 40 Houston 0 2 0 .000 29 56
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 52 33 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 3 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 7 30 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 27 51
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 37 30 Las Vegas 1 1 0 .500 27 54 Denver 0 2 0 .000 49 52 L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 58 63
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 70 10 Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 59 48 Washington 2 0 0 1.000 55 49 N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 31 68
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 49 34 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 16 15 Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 47 34 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 10 24
North W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 52 57 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 62 45 Chicago 0 2 0 .000 37 65 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 54
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 60 30 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 53 43 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 50 61 Arizona 0 2 0 .000 44 51
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24 Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24 Buffalo 38, Las Vegas 10 Indianapolis 31, Houston 20 Kansas City 17, Jacksonville 9 Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17 Tennessee 27, L.A. Chargers 24, OT N.Y. Giants 31, Arizona 28 San Francisco 30, L.A. Rams 23 Dallas 30, N.Y. Jets 10 Washington 35, Denver 33 Miami 24, New England 17
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m. Denver at Miami, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-Baltimore 93 56 .624 _ z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 2 Toronto 83 67 .553 10½ New York 76 74 .507 17½ Boston 74 76 .493 19½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 79 71 .527 _ Cleveland 72 78 .480 7 Detroit 70 79 .470 8½ Chicago 57 93 .380 22 Kansas City 48 102 .320 31
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 84 66 .560 _ Texas 82 67 .550 1½ Seattle 81 68 .544 2½ Los Angeles 68 82 .453 16 Oakland 46 103 .309 37½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 96 53 .644 _ Philadelphia 81 68 .544 15 Miami 78 72 .520 18½ New York 69 80 .463 27 Washington 66 84 .440 30½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 84 65 .564 _ Chicago 78 72 .520 6½ Cincinnati 78 73 .517 7 Pittsburgh 70 80 .467 14½ St. Louis 66 83 .443 18
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 91 57 .615 _ Arizona 79 72 .523 13½ San Francisco 76 74 .507 16 San Diego 72 78 .480 20 Colorado 56 93 .376 35½ x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings San Diego 5, Oakland 2 Cleveland 2, Texas 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3 Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0 Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6 Kansas City 10, Houston 8 Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 Cleveland 9, Texas 2 Toronto 3, Boston 2 Houston 7, Kansas City 1 Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0 Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3 L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1 San Diego 10, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 2:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m. Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game Miami 11, Atlanta 5 San Diego 5, Oakland 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1 Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Milwaukee 9, Washington 5 Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4 Miami 16, Atlanta 2 St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5 Washington 2, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings San Francisco 11, Colorado 10 L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1 San Diego 10, Oakland 1 Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-2) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 7:45 p.m. Colorado (Blach 3-1) at San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 9:40 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
