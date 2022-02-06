EASTON – Neal Quinn’s tiebreaking layup with 2.3 seconds left gave Lafayette a 74-72 overtime victory over Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Kirby Sports Center.
Bison senior Andrew Funk recorded his first career double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and he tied the game with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime, only for the Leopards to win it on the final possession.
Andre Screen tallied 18 points on 9-for-10 shooting, and Malachi Rhodes added a career-high 12 points off the bench.
Bucknell shot 45.2 percent to Lafayette’s 38.6 percent, and the Leopards were just 7-for-35 from 3-point range, but the Bison were hampered by turnovers in the first half and uncharacteristically poor free-throw shooting in the second.
The Bison came into the game ranked ninth nationally in team free-throw shooting but missed nine of their first 10 in the second half. Xander Rice did come up clutch, however, when he made all three charity tosses after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 9.5 seconds left in regulation. Bucknell finished with a defensive stop and forced overtime in a 67-67 tie.
The teams combined to miss their first seven shots of the overtime period before C.J. Fulton came up big for Lafayette. Fulton made two layups surrounding a Funk bucket to give Lafayette a 72-69 lead. Funk curled off a screen and swished a tying 3-pointer with 31 seconds to go. The Leopards called timeout, then Fulton drove down the right alley and slipped pass to the 7-footer Quinn for a clean layup. Funk’s halfcourt attempt was off the mark at the buzzer.
Quinn paced Lafayette with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jon Brantley scored 16 off the bench, including four second-half 3-pointers that proved big on a day when the Leopards were otherwise struggling mightily from long range. Fulton finished with 15 points, and Kyle Jenkins had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Neither team led by more than one possession in the first half until Lafayette used a 13-4 run to flip a 20-18 deficit into a 31-24. After a put-back and a free throw from Rhodes, the Leopards scored four straight and took their largest lead of the half at 35-27.
Bucknell pitched a shutout for the final 1:54, however, and a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer from Funk made it a three-point game at intermission.
Bucknell extended that run with a great start to the second half. Six points from Screen and 3-pointers by Elvin Edmonds IV and Jake van der Heijden keyed a 12-2 run, and the Bison led 44-37 after Screen’s driving layup.
Later in the half, back-to-back jumpers by Funk gave Bucknell its largest lead of nine points at 51-42 with 10:36 to go. Lafayette was just 3-for-25 from downtown at that point, but Brantley hit a big one from the left corner and then Fulton immediately stole the inbounds pass and laid it in to make it essentially a five-point play.
Lafayette tied it at 56 on a Quinn layup before Screen answered with a dunk off a nice feed from Rhodes. With just over three minutes to play, the game was knotted at 60-apiece when Screen skied for a sensational put-back jam. After Lafayette missed a layup, Screen hit a runner in the paint for a 64-60 lead.
Jenkins hit his only 3-pointer of the day bring Lafayette within 64-63, and the Bison couldn’t pad the lead after two missed free throws and a Funk three that went halfway down and rimmed out. Brantley then drained his fourth triple, and Lafayette led 66-64 with 50 seconds to play.
Rice’s elbow jumper was off the mark, but Leo O’Boyle only managed to split a pair at the foul line with 25 seconds left. With his team down 67-64, Screen rebounded a missed three attempt and kicked it out to Rice at the top of the key. Rice was fouled on his 3-point attempt with 9.5 seconds left, and he made all three foul shots under pressure to send Bucknell to overtime for the fourth time this season.
Funk, the Patriot League’s second-leading scorer, recorded his 10th 20-point game of the season. He now has 1,097 career points and moved past Chris Seneca, John Griffin, and Brian Anderson into 34th place on Bucknell’s all-time scoring list.
Bucknell did finish with a positive assist-to-turnover (15-12), but the Leopards committed only five miscues and tallied an 18-5 edge in points off turnovers. The Bison outrebounded the Leopards 45-37.
Bucknell will now play four of its final six regular-season games at home, starting with American on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Lafayette 74, Bucknell 72 (OT)Saturday at LafayetteBUCKNELL (5-19)
van der Heijden 2-5 0-0 6, Screen 9-10 0-2 18, Edmonds 2-5 0-0 5, Funk 8-23 2-4 20, Rice 1-10 3-3 6, Rhodes 4-5 3-10 12, Motta 1-3 0-0 2, Adoh 1-1 0-0 3, Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-19 72.
LAFAYETTE (7-14)
