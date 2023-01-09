LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team notched its first Patriot League win of the season by defeating Lafayette, 56-44. It is the 17th straight win over the Leopards for Bucknell. The Bison improved to 5-10 overall and 1-3 in Patriot League play. Lafayette falls to 3-11 and 0-4 in the Patriot League competition.

Emma Theodorsson set a career-high with 23 points on 9-out-of-11 shooting, including 2-out-of-3 from three-point land, and 3-out-of-4 from the charity stripe. Her 23 points are the highest scored by any Bucknell player this season. Tai Johnson notched 10 points to join Theodorsson in double-digit scoring. Emma Shaffer grabbed seven rebounds.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

