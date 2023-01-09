LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team notched its first Patriot League win of the season by defeating Lafayette, 56-44. It is the 17th straight win over the Leopards for Bucknell. The Bison improved to 5-10 overall and 1-3 in Patriot League play. Lafayette falls to 3-11 and 0-4 in the Patriot League competition.
Emma Theodorsson set a career-high with 23 points on 9-out-of-11 shooting, including 2-out-of-3 from three-point land, and 3-out-of-4 from the charity stripe. Her 23 points are the highest scored by any Bucknell player this season. Tai Johnson notched 10 points to join Theodorsson in double-digit scoring. Emma Shaffer grabbed seven rebounds.
Makayla Andrews and Jessica Booth tied with 13 points apiece for Lafayette.
Bucknell shot nearly 50% for the afternoon finishing with 47.8% on 22-out-of-46 shooting. The Bison converted 8-out-of-10 free throws. Lafayette was held to 32.7% shooting on 18-out-of-55 attempts.
“It was a good win for our players. They are working hard and doing what we ask of them. You can see the improvement. A day like today will help with some of the anxiety from the challenging start and encourage them to just go play. Hopefully, this is a springboard to more games like this,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff.
The first quarter started slow and creaky with both teams struggling to find points. The Bison fell behind early 4-0 and did not start until Theodorsoon’s jump shot with 6:57 left in the period. Bucknell seized the lead at the 2:25 mark when Grace Sullivan hit a jump shot. It was a lead that the Bison would never relinquish. Blake Matthews was fouled as time expired in the first quarter and her two made free throws crystallized the total at 11-8.
Bucknell continued its steady progress in the second quarter. At one point, Lafayette via a three-pointer cut the deficit to two points, but Theodorsson countered with her trey to silence the threat. Johnson then added three more baskets along with an Isabella King two-pointer. With five seconds left in the half, Theodorsson made a layup to give Bucknell a 28-14 lead at intermission.
The third quarter started with Bucknell picking up where the Bison had left off. By the media timeout, the Orange & Blue had doubled up Lafayette, 40-20 after Sullivan deposited a layup. Bucknell kept the pressure on the Leopards to lead 45-26 by the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth period, Johnson scored a jump shot to go up 51-27 giving Bucknell its largest lead of the game. Lafayette countered with a trey, but once again, Theodorsson answered with a three-pointer of her own. 54-30 became the biggest lead for Bucknell all game. Lafayette then went on an 11-0 run as the Bison substituted liberally. Julie Kulesza added a basket for Bucknell’s final points and Andrews hit a three-pointer for Lafayette to end the scoring at 56-44.
Up NextThe Bison hit the dusty trail to play Loyola Maryland on Jan 11. The tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
