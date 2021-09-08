MILTON – Through the first 20 minutes of Tuesday’s season-opening game against Central Mountain, Milton had trouble finishing its scoring opportunities.
But once Central Mountain scored on a penalty kick in the 19th minute, it lit a fire in Milton’s players.
The Black Panthers answered moments later with a penalty kick from Dom Ballo, and three more goals followed for the hosts as Milton pulled away for a 4-2 victory in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I contest.
“It was a tough game and Central Mountain gave us a good battle, but I thought we played really well,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder, who would also get a pair of goals from senior Carter Lilley and two assists from senior Brodey Scoggins in the game.
“I liked how we responded after the first goal, and I didn’t see anyone’s head drop. In the past we’ve been, ‘Oh crap, here we go again.’ But the guys kept their heads and I thought they played hard the whole game.”
Milton (1-0) tied the game with 20:32 left in the first half when Lilley was tripped up inside the box to set up a penalty kick by Ballo.
Then with 3:30 remaining in the opening half, Lilley was in the right place at the right time when he headed in a corner kick from Ballo to give the Black Panthers a 2-1 lead at the half.
“I thought we were playing okay, but we just couldn’t finish. Once we got the penalty kick we were back in the game, and then after that I just thought we played really well,” said Lilley.
“I really wasn’t expecting (to get the header), because most of the time when I go into the box I try to get the rebounds, but I saw that it was a perfect cross from Dom. I heard Seth (Yoder) say I got it, but I just couldn’t give (the scoring opportunity) up. I thought it was really nice.”
Getting that lead at the half was big according to coach Yoder.
“I thought that was huge. It was big to have a little bit of a lead at halftime, and the guys were real confident and they thought they could do more,” said Milton’s coach.
Those feelings changed a little bit once the Wildcats tied the game at 2 following a goal from Peyton Jones 13:36 into the second half.
“I give Central Mountain credit. They played well, and they have a couple of speedy guys up top that when we made a mistake they capitalized on it,” said coach Yoder. “It was hard, but I don’t think we ever lost total confidence that we could (still win the game).”
Milton went back in front for good nine minutes later when Austin Gainer drove home a perfect through ball from Scoggins.
Five minutes later, Lilley gave the hosts a commanding two-goal lead after he scored off another assist from Scoggins, who gained possession of the ball right off a goal kick from Central Mountain keeper Clay Confer.
“I thought it was a perfect pass by Brody. Like, I couldn’t have asked for a better ball. When I saw the keeper come out, I just knew I had to hit it (in). And it was the pressure we were putting on their defense that allowed us to get that break,” said Lilley.
“It was a tough game – tougher than I thought it would be. But Central Mountain played really well, and so did our team.”
Milton is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Black Panthers hit the road to play Williamsport.
And coach Yoder thinks Tuesday’s outcome will go a long way in helping his players gain more confidence for what will likely be a challenging year for the Black Panthers.
“I’m glad it was a good, hard-fought game because we keep telling the players that every game will be difficult, but I don’t know if they believe us or not. So, I think this was a good example of, hey, every game is going to be tough, and (this one) was,” said Milton’s coach.
“I expect to have a lot of games like (Tuesday’s) this year. It was a huge confidence-builder, and it’s nice when you can look back and say, ‘We’re really glad we won that game. It was (in 2018 when the team went 5-12-1) when we lost two of our first three games in overtime, and it was really hard to come back from that. So, yeah, I couldn’t be happier (with the start to the season).”
Milton 4, Central Mountain 2At MiltonFirst half
CM-Nate Brisker, penalty kick, 21:39. Milt-Dom Ballo, penalty kick, 20:32. Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Ballo (corner kick), 3:30.
Second half
CM-Peyton Jones, assist Brisker, 26:24. Milt-Austin Gainer, assist Brodey Scoggins, 17:26. Milt-Lilley, assist Scoggins, 12:08.
Shots: Milton, 15-6; Corners: Milton, 12-3; Saves: Milton, Jonah Struble, 4; CM, Clay Confer, 7.
