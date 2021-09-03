MIFFLINBURG – After a poor showing in Week 1, Mifflinburg needed a good bounce-back performance against Central Columbia in Friday’s Heartland-II contest.
And the Wildcats did just that.
Sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Mifflinburg to a 28-0 victory over Central at Wildcats Stadium.
“Yes, it was (a good win). It was nice coming away with a 28-0 victory,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler, whose team fell 17-0 to Central in last year’s contest. “It’s a good victory, and in actuality we had too many penalties and that’s what stopped us (from scoring more).
“But I was pleased with a lot of things – our defense stepping up to keep the goose egg (on the scoreboard), and the offense establishing a run game and getting more balanced,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
However, before Mifflinburg (1-1 overall and HAC-II) showcased its rushing attack, Troy Dressler first showed what he can do.
The sophomore signal-caller completed the Wildcats’ opening drive of the game with a five-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Bingaman for a 6-0 lead just 4:21 in the first quarter.
Troy Dressler got a little lucky on the pass as it was originally intended for Zach Wertman, but the ball bounced off his hands and into the arms of Bingaman for the score in the back of the endzone.
And then early in the second quarter, Troy Dressler threw a screen pass to Andrew Diehl, who then zigged and zagged his way for 22 yards to get into the endzone and build the Wildcats’ lead to 14-0 after Dressler’s two-point conversion run was also successful.
“Troy didn’t force things and he stepped up and did a better job,” said coach Dressler, Troy’s father. “It’s a growing experience for him. We’re green at a lot of positions, and we’re just growing.
“We took a step forward this week obviously,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “The guys are learning, and that’s what we want to see.”
In the next series for Mifflinburg in the second quarter, Carter Breed took a reverse from Diehl and raced 55 yards for a score and build the Wildcats’ lead to 21-0.
Going into halftime with a three-touchdown lead was a good feeling for coach Dressler and his players, especially after they struggled to put points on the board in the first half of last week’s game.
“Absolutely, it did feel good,” said coach Dressler. “Just seeing the boys accomplishing some things and doing the things they did to put some touchdowns on the board. That was great to see.”
Neither Mifflinburg nor Troy Dressler were done on the night, as the rookie quarterback put the finishing touches on the win with a one-yard keeper with 6:53 left in the third quarter to make the score 28-0.
The young quarterback finished his night with 133 yards on 12-of-18 passing and the three touchdowns to get his first career victory.
“This feels amazing. There’s nothing like winning a game under the Friday night lights and it’s an exciting feeling,” said Troy Dressler. “Our line this week definitely showed up to play – even though we’re missing our center (Emmanuel Ulrich). Josh (Antonyuk) stepped in there and did what he could, and our line just played great for our run game.
“All week we’ve just been working on the connections with me and the receivers and being on the same page,” added the sophomore quarterback. “We knew the routes we could run on (Central), and, hey, I got them the ball.”
On the ground, Breed finished with 93 yards on eight carries while Diehl had 14 carries for 86 yards.
“Breed and Diehl did a great job. They saw the holes, and they were just patient and let the line do the work,” said coach Dressler. “I’m proud of the line. Being down a man, guys filled in and Gabe Stetler stepped up after I put him back on the line there, and Jonathan Melendez, and they made things happen.
“Andrew and Carter just ran real well, and they ran with good vision tonight,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Next up is an away game at Midd-West next Friday, and Jason Dressler hopes his players carry over the success from Friday into next week.
“It was just an all-around good team win, and we had a good team effort and we showed growth,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “And we’ll continue to work to get better.”
Mifflinburg 28, Central Columbia 0
At Mifflinburg
Central (1-1);0;0;0;0 – 0
Mifflinburg (1-1);7;14;7;0 – 28
Scoring summary
First quarter
MIFF-Jacob Bingaman 5 pass from Troy Dressler (kick failed), 7:39
Second quarter
MIFF-Andrew Diehl 22 pass from Dressler (Dressler run), 8:28
MIFF-Carter Breed 55 run (Gabe Stetler kick), 6:12.
Third quarter
MIFF-Dressler 1 run (Stetler kick), 6:53.
STATISTICS
CC;MIFF
First Downs;3;16
Rushes-yards;22-52;39-244
Passing-yards;3;133
Att-Comp-Int;5-12-0;12-18-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;4-1
Penalties-yards;0-0;5-41
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING – Central: Greyson Shaud, 9-20; Nathan Smith, 8-27; Gage Chipeleski, 3-4; Lincoln Huber, 2-1; Logan Welkom, 1-3. Mifflinburg: Diehl, 14-86; Breed, 8-93, TD; Dressler, 7-14, TD; LJ Simpson, 6-43; Brian Reeder, 3-8; Radwill Susan, 1-0.
PASSING – Central: Shaud, 4-10-0-(-1); Weklom, 1-2-0-4. Mifflinburg: Dressler, 12-18-0-133, 2 TD.
RECEIVING – Central: Eli Book, 2-6; Matt Bierly, 2-0; Auston Rainier, 1-(-3). Mifflinburg: Bingaman, 4-43, TD; Diehl, 3-44, TD; Cannon Griffith, 3-18; Zach Wertman, 2-28.
