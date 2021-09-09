MOUNTAIN TOP – Rain and lightning wreaked havoc on Wednesday’s sports slate, but it didn’t stop Lewisburg’s boys soccer team from coming away victorious.
The defending PIAA Class 2A champions got a pair of first-half goals from Nick Passaniti to beat Crestwood on the road, 2-0.
Alfred Romano and Eddie Monaco assisted on the goals by Passaniti, which were scored in the 4th and 17th minutes.
Lightning later halted the game early in the second half.
Lewisburg is back in action 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shikellamy.
Lewisburg 2, Crestwood 0At CrestwoodFirst half
Lew-Nick Passaniti, assist Alfred Romano, 36:21. Lew-Passaniti, assist Eddie Monaco, 23:31.
Shots: Lewisburg, 9-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 2-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 2; Crestwood, Cole Kran, 6.
Selinsgrove 2
Warrior Run 1
TURBOTVILLE – The Seals’ Nick Ritter scored the go-ahead goal in the 33rd minute to beat the Defenders in the nonleague contest that was called with 21 minutes remaining due to rain.
Junior Alex Brown scored an unassisted goal in the 13th minute that tied the game at 1-1 for Warrior Run (1-2) against Selinsgrove (2-1-1).
Warrior Run, which also got four saves from Jake Yoder, next plays at Danville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Selinsgrove 2, Warrior Run 1At Warrior RunFirst half
Sel-Jake Keeney, unassisted, 3:00. WR-Alex Brown, unassisted, 13:00. Sel-Nick Ritter, assist Ryan Mangels, 33:00.
Shots: WR, 13-7; Corners: WR, 3-1; Saves:
Selinsgrove, Jonah Erb, 10; WR, Jake Yoder, 4.
Other area scores:
Midd-West 7, Athens 0 Danville 1, Loyalsock 0
Girls soccer
Warrior Run 3
Selinsgrove 2 (OT)
SELINSGROVE – Raygan Lust scored in overtime to give the Defenders the nonleague victory over the Seals.
Amara Bieber scored a goal in the first half and Maddy Ross got a goal in the second half for Warrior Run (2-0), but the game got knotted up when Selinsgrove got goals from Ella Magee and Amsa Courtney.
Addy Ohnmeiss made two saves in goal to get the win for Warrior Run, which next hosts Mifflinburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 3, Selinsgrove 2 (OT)At SelinsgroveFirst half
WR-Amara Bieber, unassisted.
Second half
WR-Maddy Ross, unassisted. Sel-Ella Maggee, unassisted. Sel-Amsa Courtney, unassisted.
Overtime
WR-Raygan Lust, unassisted.
Shots: WR, 4-3; Corners: WR, 3-1; Saves:
WR, Addy Ohnmeiss, 2; Selinsgrove, Cierra Adams, 1.
Other area scores:
Troy 1, Wyalusing 0 Wellsboro 3, North Penn-Mansfield 0 Mount Carmel 7, Tri-Valley 5
Golf
Danville 166
Warrior Run 189
MILTON – The Defenders’ Hannah Rabb shot a 32 to claim medalist honors, but the Ironmen took the Heartland-II victory at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Also for Warrior Run, Hunter Saul shot a 51 and Mason Sheesly had a 52.
Leading Danville on the day were Adam Campbell and Connor Kosick, who carded rounds of 40 and 41, respectively.
Warrior Run next competes at the Lewisburg Invitational at noon Saturday.
Danville 166, Warrior Run 189At Wynding Brook G.C.Danville results:
Adam Campbell, 40; Connor Kosick, 41; Keon Baylor, 42; Nolan Coombe, 43. Other golfers: James Ciccarelli, 45; Sam Everett, 50.
Warrior Run results:
Hannah Rabb, 32; Hunter Saul, 51; Mason Sheesly, 52; Reagan Campbell, 54; Dylan Laubach, 57; Morgan Way, 66.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at So. Williamsport
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – The nonleague match between the Green Dragons and the Mountaineers was postponed by rain. No make-up has been announced for the game.
Field hockey
Warrior Run 4
Milton 0
MILTON — Nora Styer recorded a hat trick and Rachel Buck also scored to lead the Defenders to the nonleague win over the Black Panthers on Tuesday. Warrior Run improves to 2-0, while Milton is 0-1.
