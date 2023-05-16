MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers rallied late to pick up their second high-scoring win in three days, 12-11 over Mount Carmel in Monday’s nonleague contest.
Milton (5-11) trailed 5-0 before plating its first run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
A Brady Wolfe RBI double got things rolling for the Black Panthers in the fifth. Avery Reiff scored on the hit.
Ethan Rhodes and Aiden Keiser both followed with RBI singles before Brayden Gower drove a three-run home run over the left field fence to give Milton a 6-5 lead.
Mount Carmel (13-5) responded with five runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to go back in front 11-6.
The Black Panthers, however, rallied for six runs in the sixth behind a three-run double by Quinn Keister.
Rhodes, Keiser and Gower all finished with two hits apiece, with Gower and Keister driving in three runs each.
Milton is back on its home field at 4:30 p.m. today with a nonleague game against Montgomery.
Milton 12, Mount Carmel 11
At Milton
Mt. Carmel 221 051 0 – 11-12-2
Milton 000 606 x – 12-10-5
Jonas Bettleyon, Noah Shimko (4), Damien Milewski (6) and Gavin Lasko. Luke Goodwin, Kaiden Haines (5), Gehrig Baker (7) and Aiden Keiser.
WP: Haines. LP: Shimko.
Top Mount Carmel hitters: Johnny Morgante, run scored; Milewski, 2-for-4, double, run; Colin Lokitis, 3-for-4, HR (5th, 2 on), 4 RBI, 2 runs; Drew Yagodzinskie, 1-for-5, double, run; Lasko, 1-for-3, 2 walks; Brody Brinkash, 1-for-4, run; Evan Bronkoski, 2-for-4, double, 3 runs, RBI; Bettleyon, RBI; Lukas Carpenter, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run.
Top Milton hitters: Monty Fisher, run scored; Brady Wolfe, 1-for-1, double, walk, RBI, run; Ethan Rhodes, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Keiser, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Gower, 2-for-3, HR (6th, 2 on), walk, 3 RBI, run; Goodwin, run; Dom Lytle, run; Shrawder, 1-for-3, double, walk, run; Avery Reiff, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Quinn Keister, 1-for-1, double, 3 RBI; Landon Tillson, walk, run.
Warrior Run 9, Millville 5
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders’ tickets into the District 4 Class 3A playoffs are officially punched following their nonleague win over Millville.
Warrior Run (10-9) led from the get-go following Griffen Harrington’s solo home run in the first inning that helped result in a 2-0 advantage.
Back-to-back RBI singles by James Keifer and Cohen Zechman in the bottom of the third pushed the Defenders’ lead to 7-1.
Then after Millville (9-9) closed to 7-5 in the fifth, a fielder’s choice hit into by Zechman brought home Aden Lewis for an 8-5 lead.
An inning later Warrior Run plated an insurance run thanks to an RBI triple by Mason Sheesley.
Isaiah Betz and Sheesley both batted 2-for-4, with Sheesley adding a double, plus Keifer batted 2-for-3 to lead the Defenders.
Warrior Run closes out the regular season 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with a home game against Muncy.
Warrior Run 9, Millville 5
At Warrior Run
Millville 010 040 0 – 5-5-0
War. Run 223 011 x – 9-11-1
Hayden Weaver, Chase Reynolds (2), Evan Brokenshire (6) and Shane Johnson. Landon Polcyn, Aden Lewis (3) and Lewis, Gabe Engel (3).
WP: Polcyn. LP: Weaver.
Top Millville hitters: Brokenshire, walk, run scored; Jacob Fought, 1-for-4, run; Johnson, 1-for-3, run; McCavet, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, walk, 3 RBI, run; Nathan Benedict, 1-for-4, triple, RBI, run; Gavin Sheets, RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Griffen Harrington, 1-for-3, HR (1st, solo), RBI, run; Engel, walk, run; Isaiah Betz, 2-for-4, double, RBI, run; Polcyn, 1-for-4, run; Stone Allison, 1-for-4, run; Mason Sheesley, 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Lewis, 1-for-1, double, 2 runs, RBI; James Keifer, 2-for-3, RBI; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-3, 2 RBI.
Montoursville 6, Lewisburg 3
LEWISBURG — The Warriors pounded out six extra-base hits to beat the Green Dragons in the Heartland-II matchup.
Grayson Rinker led the way in that department as he tripled and hit a two-run home run in the seventh that put the game away for Montoursville (15-5).
Derek Asche batted 2-for-4 to lead Lewisburg (7-12) at the plate.
The Green Dragons wrap up their regular season at 4:30 p.m. today at Hughesville.
Montoursville 6, Lewisburg 3
At Lewisburg
Montoursville 031 000 2 – 6-10-1
Lewisburg 000 101 1 – 3-9-2
Mathew Conklin, Grayson Rinker (6) and Mathias Albert. Max Mitchell, Nathaniel Gabel (7) and Shea Girton.
WP: Conklin. LP: Mitchell.
Top Montoursville hitters: Quinn Ranck, 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Aiden Evans, 1-for-4, double, run scored; Rinker, 2-for-4, HR (7th, 1 on), triple, 2 RBI, run; Jaden Wilson, 1-for-4, double, run; Jimmy Mussina, 1-for-4, RBI; Albert, walk, run; Conklin, 2-for-3, triple, RBI, run.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Cohen Hoover, 1-for-5, RBI; Logan Heyman, 1-for-4; Michael Casale, 1-for-4, double; Jack Blough, 1-for-3, walk, run; Mitchell, 1-for-3, walk, run; Derek Asche, 2-for-4; Girton, 1-for-3, walk; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 2 walks, RBI; Aiden Howerter, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run.
Softball Muncy 3, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Indians scored all three of their runs in the first inning and star pitcher Nolah Moyer did the rest to shut out the Wildcats in the nonleague matchup.
Moyer struck out 17 batters and gave up just three hits and one walk in the complete-game gem for Muncy (14-2).
Evelyn Osborne batted 2-for-3 and Anna Pachucki doubled to lead Mifflinburg (10-8), which wraps up its regular season Thursday at Shikellamy.
Muncy 3, Mifflinburg 0
At Mifflinburg
Muncy 300 000 0 – 3-9-0
Mifflinburg 000 000 0 – 0-3-0
Nolah Moyer and Taylor Shannon. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Moyer. LP: Stewart.
Top Muncy hitters: Izzy Gush, 1-for-4; Casey Fry, 1-for-2, walk, run scored; Moyer, 1-for-4; Chevelle Bauman, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Kaylyn Rice, 2-for-3; Leah Vest, walk, RBI; Alaina Brelsford, 2-for-3, RBI; Jailyn Baker, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Osborne, 2-for-3; Anna Pachucki, 1-for-3, double; Madison Fohringer, walk.
Jersey Shore 14,Lewisburg 7JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs’ Rachel Lorson hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevent any kind of comeback for the Green Dragons, who saw their postseason hopes dashed by the nonleague loss.
Sydney Bolinsky batted 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI to lead Lewisburg (5-10) against Jersey Shore (9-7).
The Green Dragons next host Williamsport today at 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore 14, Lewisburg 7
At Jersey Shore
Lewisburg 200 140 0 – 7-10-5
Jersey Shore 004 235 x – 14-12-2
Kimmy Shannon, Carley Wagner (6) and Sydney Bolinsky. Isabelle Engel, Lynna Clark (5) and Kaitlyn Herman.
WP: Engel. LP: Shannon.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, walk; Wagner, 1-for-4, triple, run scored; Bolinsky, 3-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-4; Shannon, 1-for-3, triple, walk, 2 RBI; Makaila Huff, walk, run; Kayla Pfleegor, 2-for-4, run; Addy Shedleski, 1-for-3, RBI; Whitney Berge, 1-for-4, RBI.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Grace Lorson, 2-for-5, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Danielle Miller, 2-for-3, 2 walks, RBI, run; Engel, 1-for-4, walk, 2 RBI; Jaymison Stellfox, RBI; Jocelyn McCracken, 1-for-4, RBI; Kalyssa Johns, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Kaitlyn Herman, 3-for-3; Rachel Lorson, 2-for-3, HR (7th, grand slam), double, walk, 4 RBI, 3 runs.
