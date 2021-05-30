ITHACA, N.Y. - Long-time Cornell wrestling coach Rob Koll is heading west.
It was announced over the weekend that Koll will be the new coach at Stanford, a program that only weeks ago did not exist. Koll coached at Cornell for 27 seasons.
Stanford had announced it was dumping 11 sports, including wrestling after the 2020 spring season. In recent weeks that decision was reversed and the sports reinstated. In the NCAA championships in Saint Louis, Shane Griffith became Stanford's first individual champion by winning at 157 pounds. Stanford's previous coach, Jason Borelli, is now the coach at American University in Washington, D. C.
Named to replace Koll is assistant coach Mike Grey, a two-time All-America for the Big Red. Grey has been an assistant at Cornell for 11 years, working mainly with the lightweights.
During his tenure, Grey has worked with two-time national champion Yianni Diakomihalis, star lightweight Vito Arujau, and national champion Nahshon Garrett.
Koll, who won a national championship while a student at North Carolina, is the son of the late Bill Koll, who formerly coached at Penn State and was a star three-time national champion at Iowa State Teachers, now Northern Iowa.
Rob Koll's record at Cornell is remarkable. He has 11 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association titles (66 individual titles), 16 NCAA champions, 71 All-Americas, 177 NCAA qualifiers, and 17 Ivy League titles. His overall dual meet record is 317-101-5 and 175-9-1 Ivy League dual wins.
Jason Borelli coached at Stanford for 11 years, being named PAC-12 Coach of the Year twice. He wrestled in college at Central Michigan for his father, Tom. Tom Borelli has coached one NCAA champion, Penn State assistant coach Casey Cunningham.
