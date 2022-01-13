WILLIAMSPORT – First-year Meghan Dufner scored a career-best 17 points and sophomore Emily Lockard posted her first career double-double to lead the Lycoming College women’s basketball team to a 70-49 victory over MAC Freedom rival Wilkes on Wednesday at Lamade Gym.
Lockard recorded her first double-double thanks to 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Dufner added five rebounds and two steals to her night, as they paced a Lycoming (4-10, 4-2 MAC Freedom) offense that took 82 shots, grabbed 28 offensive rebounds and scored 42 points in the paint.
Junior Diana Rantz scored a career-best nine points to go with an assist and a rebound. Sophomore Cathryn Brought scored six points to go with three assists and a career-best 12 rebounds. Sophomore Mia Rudalavage led the team in assists with five, as she was pressed into extended service due to foul trouble in the first half amongst the Lycoming guards. Junior Kenzie Reed had five points, four rebounds and a block.
The Warriors posted 18 points in the third period as they held Wilkes scoreless for the first eight and a half minutes and to just one point in the period. A layup from the paint by Lockard gave the Warriors a nine-point difference and another jumper by Brought pushed the lead into double figures. Dufner posted 11 points in the period to lead the way.
The Warriors scored 12 on their best run of the game in the fourth with eight Warriors posting points in the period. Junior Emily Zoscin had four paints thanks to a jumper and free throws. First-year Colby White posted her first points of the season, hitting two jumpers for four points. Dufner scored another six points to close out the game, as Lycoming posted a 21-point victory.
Lockard opened the game for the Warriors, scoring two on a good layup that assisted by Brought. Brought scored next on her own, hitting another layup before Reed hit a layup as the Colonels tied it twice and took the lead. Jumpers by Rudalavage, Brought, Lockard and sophomore Jessica Shaver tied the score 14-14 to end the first period.
Both teams rallied back and forth throughout the second period, tying five times. A jumper by Rudalavage tied the game at 20, and a good layup from Lockard made it 22-22 with 1:16 left. In the final 45 seconds of the period, Rantz hit two 3-pointers for six points to put the Warriors in the lead at the half, 29-27.
Julianna Askins led the Colonels with 10 points and five rebounds, and Alexa Jones posted nine points, two assists and two rebounds. Kendra Smith led the team with eight rebounds and shot for six points.
The Warriors return to the court on Saturday when they host MAC Freedom opponent DeSales at 1 p.m. at Lamade Gym.
Men
Lycoming 69, Wilkes 62
WILLIAMSPORT – As the shot clock wore down and the game clock crawled under 30 seconds, sophomore Steven Hamilton found the space, drove the lane and floated a jumper perfectly into the net, giving Lycoming a five-point advantage and help it secure a 69-62 win over Wilkes in MAC Freedom action at Lamade Gym on Wednesday.
Junior Dyson Harward swatted away Wilkes’ ensuing shot attempt, getting fouled after grabbing the rebound. He hit both free throws with nine seconds left to make up the final margin, as the Warriors (10-5, 5-1 MAC Freedom) won their sixth game in seven outings during the semester break.
Junior DeAundre Manuel paced the Warriors in many ways, posting 11 points, a career-high six assists, a career-high five steals and five rebounds. Junior Mo Terry posted 20 points, reaching 20 for the second time in three games, adding seven rebounds. Harward finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Leading by two at halftime, the Warriors pulled out on a 19-5 run early in the second half, with sophomore Mavin James hitting a 3-pointer off a steal from Manuel to cap the run and give Lycoming a 52-36 lead with 12:50 left.
The Colonels (3-9, 1-4) cut the lead down to 10 with nine minutes left and then a 14-3 run helped the Colonels take the lead after an old fashioned three-point play from Cayden Merrifield with 3:18 left.
Terry hit a 3-pointer in response off a give from Hamilton to make it 62-60 and then a turnover at midcourt led to a 3-pointer in transition from Terry to make it 65-60 with 1:13 left. The Colonels got a second chance layup in response, setting up Hamilton’s game-icing bucket.
Wilkes opened the game with a 19-7 run in the first 8:40 before the Warriors responded with 16 straight points to take a 23-19 lead with 4:39 left in the half after a 3-pointer from Ilodigwe. The two teams fought through four lead changes before the end of the half, with a 3-pointer from Terry off a pass from James rounding out the scoring and giving Lycoming a 31-29 lead at the break.
Senior Matt Ilodigwe posted nine points and four rebounds, hitting three 3-pointers, and James added eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Hamilton finished with seven points, five rebounds and three assists.
Wilkes was led by 15 points a piece from Jackson Shafer and Derek Heiserman. Heiserman added seven rebounds. Joey Zvorsky had 14 points. Cayden Merrifield notched four assists and two steals.
The Warriors get back on the court when they face first-place DeSales on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Lamade Gym.
