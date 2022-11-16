LEWISBURG — The PIAA Class 2A boys soccer semifinal between Lewisburg and Northwestern Lehigh on Tuesday was postponed by inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. today at North Schuylkill High School.
Bloomsburg field hockey falls in PSAC quarterfinals
MILLERSVILLE — Bloomsburg and Millersville took the field in a downpour that turned into sleet and snow, but the No. 3 Maurauders weathered the storm to defeat the No. 6 Huskies in the opening round of the PSAC field hockey tournament on Tuesday.
The Huskies had the first scoring chance of the game as Bloomsburg earned a penalty corner just 1:49 into action. Sophomore Kara Koch, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, inserted the ball, and senior Carlee Williams got a shot off, but her attempt was blocked to keep the Huskies off the board. Kate Strickland got the Marauders (15-4) on the board 3:14 into the first quarter after Millersville’s first penalty corner of the game.
The Huskies got a penalty corner as time expired in the quarter, and after senior Bri Doebler, a Mifflinburg High grad, got the ball into the circle, junior Sam Schaffer pushed the ball through the defense and ripped a shot that went wide. Millersville hung on to their 1-0 lead after 15 minutes.
Millersville pushed its lead to 2-0 with a goal late in the second quarter as Kortlin Yetter gave the Marauders a 2-0 lead at 25:15. The Huskies ended the half just as they ended the first quarter — with a last-second penalty corner. Koch put a shot on goal during the corner, but Kerstin Koons stopped the shot, and the Marauders carried their 2-0 lead into the break.
The Marauders extended their lead to 3-0 at 1:40 in the third after another penalty corner. With just under seven to play in the quarter, Bloomsburg earned another penalty corner, but Williams’ shot was again blocked, and the Marauders stymied the Huskies’ offensive chance.
Even after another Millersville goal in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, the Huskies never stopped battling as senior Meghan Longenhagen (Southern Columbia) got a pass in the circle from sophomore Bella Culp and slid it under a diving Koons to break up the shutout and cut the lead to 4-1 with 2:12 to play. Williams and junior Emily Swineford (Selinsgrove) each got a final shot off in the last minute, but Koons got her stick on both shots, and Millersville walked away victorious, 4-1.
Millersville held a slight 10-8 advantage in shots and a 7-4 edge in shots on goal, while the Marauders had a 9-7 advantage in penalty corners.
Sophomore Jackie Nevel made her first career start and picked up three saves in 56:45 in the cage. Senior Abby Shaffer closed out the final 3:15 in cage for the Huskies and didn’t face a shot.
The Huskies finish the season 9-9 after earning the No. 6 seed in the PSAC Tournament with a 4-5 conference record. The Marauders will face No. 2 Shippensburg in the semifinals on Friday.
PSU’s Diaz named Broyles Award nominee
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Manny Diaz has been selected as a nominee for the Broyles Award, announced on Tuesday. Diaz is one of 51 candidates for the award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football.
Diaz is in first season as Penn State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Penn State leads the Big Ten with 73 tackles for loss and ranks second averaging 3.0 sacks per game.
The Nittany Lions also hold sixth in the nation in passing efficiency defense (106.50), and the team has held opponents to a 53.4 completion percentage (191-of-358), good for seventh in the country and fourth among Power Five teams.
In addition, Penn State sits eighth in the country and leads the Big Ten in red zone defense, allowing a 71.4 conversion rate. The Nittany Lions have made 10 red zone stops this season.
Penn State also leads the country with 69 pass breakups, 16 more than any other FBS team. The 69 PBUs are Penn State’s most since 74 in 1998, and the Nittany Lions have three players who rank among the Top 45 in the pass breakups per game.
As a team, the Nittany Lions hold 25th in the country with 18 takeaways this season (eight fumble recoveries, 10 interceptions), and Penn State has limited seven opponents to less than 100 rushing yards this season (Purdue, 61; Ohio, 99; Central Michigan, 88; Northwestern, 31; Ohio State, 98; Indiana, 65; Maryland, 60).
The Broyles Award will name its semifinalists on Nov. 22 and its finalists on Nov. 29. The Broyles Award was created in 1996, recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career as head coach at Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.