TURBOTVILLE — Heading into the home stretch of his high school wrestling career, Kaden Majcher finally owns a victory that can be filed in the signature win category. The Warrior Run senior dumped Benton’s Ethan Kolb for a four-point move in the early moments of their 126-pound battle Thursday night and never wavered in a convincing 7-4 win.
And while the Defenders added solid wins from Landon Kurtz, Taylor Wise, and Kaden Milheim, and a forfeit to Hayden DuRussell, they couldn’t overcome five pins from the Tigers and fell, 39-21.
Kolb was the seventh at 113 pounds in Hershey last March and finished the season 32-7. He was 8-0 coming into the bout with Majcher who finished a win short of the state tournament last season but has started this year with a perfect 7-0 run. His biggest win before Thursday night was an 8-3 decision over Lewisburg’s two-time state qualifier Kaiden Wagner in the district tournament last February.
“I let Kaden choose who he wanted to wrestle tonight and he went with Kolb at 126,” Warrior Run Jeremy Betz said. “It’s a big win for him. He wanted that match to help make himself better. I’m pleased he made that decision and I had confidence in him.”
Majcher managed to take down Kolb to his back and get a pair of back points early to set the tone for the bout. Kolb escaped before the end of the period and then reversed Majcher with 18 seconds to go in the second period to cut the margin to 4-3.
“In practice this week I saw that scrambling ability and that pace from Kaden that I saw at the end of last year,” Betz said. “It was impressive to watch him wrestle through situations tonight.”
Majcher refused to be turned in the early part of the third period and Kolb, needing a takedown to tie the match, cut Majcher with 43 seconds left. Majcher answered a sloppy headlock attempt from Kold for his own takedown. He cut Kolb with 10 seconds to go and stayed out of trouble for the win.
“We knew Kolb had a good bar and Kaden had a good defense on it in the third period,” Betz said. “Most people would have gone over in that situation and he found a way to get his n=knees through and get up to his feet and that was impressive.”
Milheim’s 6-2 win over Chase Burke at 113 may not have had the wow factor of Majcher’s but he wrapped first and third period takedowns around a second period reversal for a solid effort over another unbeaten Benton wrestler.
“He had to find a way to get to his ties and attack the legs and once he started doing that it took away Burke’s offense from that position,” Betz said.
Kurtz won a tight 8-6 match over Remington Morrow at 145 and Taylor Wise pinned Nick Steven in 32 seconds at 160 while Caleb Long dropped a 1-0 to Andrew Wolfe at 285.
The Tigers, 6-3, countered with falls from Gable Strickland (138), Mason Smith (152), Nolan Lear (172), Zack Poust (215), and Dylan Granahan (120).
Benton 39, Warrior Run 21at Warrior Run138:
Gable Strickland, B, pinned Nathan Michaels, 3:27.
145:
Landon Kurtz, WR, dec. Remington Morrow, 8-6.
152:
Mason Smith, B, pinned Tanner Confair, 1:23.
160:
Taylor Wise, WR, pinned Nick Stevens, :32.
172:
Nolan Lear, B, pinned Ethan Litchard, 2:22.
189:
Jake Bobersky, B, won by forfeit.
215:
Zack Poust, B, pinned Austin Witmer, 4:21.
285:
Andrew Wolfe, B, dec. Caleb Long, 1-0.
106:
Hayden DuRussell, WR, won by forfeit.
113:
Kaden Milheim, WR, dec. Chase Burke, 6-2.
120:
Dylan Granahan, B, pinned Anson Rouch, 1:24.
126:
Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Ethan Kolb, 7-4.
132: No match.
