Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 38 22 .633 — Toledo (Detroit) 34 26 .567 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 29 30 .492 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 30 31 .492 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 27 33 .450 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 24 35 .407 13½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 24 36 .400 14
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 39 21 .650 — Buffalo (Toronto) 35 24 .593 3½ Worcester (Boston) 35 26 .574 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 35 .426 13½ Rochester (Washington) 26 35 .426 13½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 21 41 .344 19
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 42 18 .700 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 39 22 .639 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 31 29 .508 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 28 34 .452 14 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 35 .417 17 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 34 .414 17 Memphis (St. Louis) 25 36 .410 17½
Wednesday’s Games
Scranton W/B 4, Worcester 3, game one Worcester 3, Scranton W/B 2, game two Rochester 9, Syracuse, 4, game one Syracuse 7, Rochester 5, game two Durham 8, Jacksonville 2 Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 2 Gwinnett 11, Charlotte 1 Toledo 8, Iowa 4 Omaha 6, Indianapolis 5, 12 innings St. Paul 9, Columbus 8 Nashville 5, Louisville 0 Memphis 8, Norfolk 3
Thursday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 39 22 .639 — Portland (Boston) 36 23 .610 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 26 32 .448 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 36 .419 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 37 .373 16 Hartford (Colorado) 18 43 .295 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 36 24 .600 — Erie (Detroit) 36 26 .581 1 Bowie (Baltimore) 34 26 .567 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 33 26 .559 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 34 28 .548 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 22 39 .361 14½
Wednesday’s Games
Akron 11, Harrisburg 2 Altoona 10, Binghamton 3 Richmond 7, Somerset 6, 11 innings Portland 5, Reading 2 New Hampshire 10, Hartford 5 Bowie 4, Erie 2
Thursday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 40 21 .656 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35 26 .574 5 Wilmington (Washington) 27 34 .443 13 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 27 35 .435 13½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 20 40 .333 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 41 21 .661 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 37 25 .597 4 Greenville (Boston) 32 30 .516 9 Rome (Atlanta) 32 30 .516 9 Asheville (Houston) 27 34 .443 13½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 36 .419 15 Hickory (Texas) 25 37 .403 16
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville 6, Asheville 0 Greensboro 4, Rome 3 Aberdeen 5, Hickory 1 Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2 Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 0 Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 1, game one Bowling Green 2, Winston-Salem 1, game two
Thursday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m. Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Phoenix 2, Milwaukee 2
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 103 Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
2021 All-Star Game Team 93, USAB 85
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 3 3 24 22 18 Orlando City 6 3 3 21 20 12 Philadelphia 5 3 5 20 16 12 CF Montréal 5 3 4 19 14 11 Nashville 4 1 7 19 16 13 New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13 New York 5 5 2 17 17 15 Columbus 4 3 5 17 13 11 D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14 Atlanta 2 3 7 13 13 15 Cincinnati 3 5 3 12 12 20 Chicago 3 7 2 11 13 18 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17 Toronto FC 2 8 2 8 16 29
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 0 5 29 23 8 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 4 0 24 20 18 Colorado 6 3 2 20 18 12 Los Angeles FC 5 4 3 18 15 12 Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 18 12 Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 12 16 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22 FC Dallas 2 5 5 11 14 20 Vancouver 2 7 3 9 12 22 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 17
New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18 Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22 Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24 Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.
National Women’s Soccer League
W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 5 3 1 16 14 6 Orlando 4 2 4 16 13 11 Portland 5 3 1 16 14 6 Washington 4 2 3 15 10 8 Chicago 4 4 2 14 8 14 Gotham FC 3 1 4 13 7 3 Houston 4 4 1 13 11 10 Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13 Reign FC 3 5 1 10 7 10 Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 17
Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m. Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 23
North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Portland at Houston, 12:30 p.m. Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
