WILLIAMSPORT – Three Lycoming College defenders were selected to the Hansen Ratings 2022 Division III Analytical All-Region 1 Team, the website announced, with defensive backs, senior Austin Rowley and junior Hunter Campbell earning first-team honors as defensive backs, and senior David Tomb earning third-team honors as a defensive lineman.

Rowley notched an average of 42.5 yards above his replacement player per game according to the Hansen Ratings metric. He was indispensable to the Warriors in 2022, as he became the first player in program history to earn three all-conference honors in the same season, earning First Team All-MAC honors as a safety, Second Team All-MAC on special teams and Honorable Mention All-MAC as a returner. The senior finished second on the team with 67 tackles, fourth in the conference with 4.4 solo tackles per game, and second in the league with four interceptions. Plus, he also recovered a fumble to tie for the team lead with five takeaways and he added four tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He was named MAC Defensive Player of the Week after notching a pair of interceptions against Alvernia. On top of that, Rowley led the MAC with an average of 11.0 yards per punt return.

