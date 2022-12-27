WILLIAMSPORT – Three Lycoming College defenders were selected to the Hansen Ratings 2022 Division III Analytical All-Region 1 Team, the website announced, with defensive backs, senior Austin Rowley and junior Hunter Campbell earning first-team honors as defensive backs, and senior David Tomb earning third-team honors as a defensive lineman.
Rowley notched an average of 42.5 yards above his replacement player per game according to the Hansen Ratings metric. He was indispensable to the Warriors in 2022, as he became the first player in program history to earn three all-conference honors in the same season, earning First Team All-MAC honors as a safety, Second Team All-MAC on special teams and Honorable Mention All-MAC as a returner. The senior finished second on the team with 67 tackles, fourth in the conference with 4.4 solo tackles per game, and second in the league with four interceptions. Plus, he also recovered a fumble to tie for the team lead with five takeaways and he added four tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He was named MAC Defensive Player of the Week after notching a pair of interceptions against Alvernia. On top of that, Rowley led the MAC with an average of 11.0 yards per punt return.
Rowley has posted 175 career tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions and 21 passes defended in 31 career games.
Campbell averaged 39.0 yards above his replacement player per game. The junior, who earned Second Team All-MAC, Third Team D3football.com All-East Region and Academic All-MAC honors as a sophomore, posted a team-best 72 tackles in 2022. He added eight tackles for loss, half-a-sack, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two pass breakups. He notched a career-high 13 tackles against King’s as well.
In 21 career games, Campbell has notched 139 career tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 16 passes defended. He has also recovered three fumbles.
Tomb averaged 35.5 yards above his replacement player per game. As a senior, he posted 56 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a breakup and a fumble recovery. The 5-9, 185-pound defensive lineman was involved in a tackle for loss in all 10 games and he posted 10 tackles, 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks against Alvernia. Tomb notched 129 tackles in 30 career games, posting 36 tackles for loss, the 10th-most in program history, and 13 sacks.
The Warriors finished 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the MAC under 15th-year head coach Mike Clark. Lycoming ended a 65-year association with the MAC at the end of the season and will join the newly-formed Landmark Conference for football in 2023, rejoining historical MAC rivals Susquehanna, Juniata, Moravian and Wilkes.
Former Lycoming standout Sean Reilly set to join Trenton Terror in PBLAWILLIAMSPORT – A talented left-handed attackman for the Lycoming College men’s lacrosse team, Sean Reilly ’16 is set to join the Trenton Terror as it makes its debut in the Professional Box Lacrosse Association when the season starts on Friday.
In its inaugural season, the PBLA is an indoor lacrosse league showcasing top talent in mid-size arenas. Its leadership team consists of executives with decades of experience from the NFL, NHL, and college and pro lacrosse.
The nine teams for the PBLA’s inaugural season are the Binghamton (NY) Bombers, Charlotte (NC) Bootleggers, Elmira (NY) Renegades, Hampton (VA) Hammerheads, Jim Thorpe All-Americans (multi-cities), New England Chowderheads (Portland, ME and Lowell, MA), Salem (VA) Mayhem, Syracuse (NY) Spark, and Trenton (NJ) Terror.
The Terror will play 14 games, seven in Trenton’s CURE Insurance Arena and seven on the road. All games take place on Friday, Saturday or Sunday between December and April. The team opens its season at home against New England on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.
A two-time all-conference selection, Reilly overcame a preseason injury as a senior in 2016 to come back and earn Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth honors. In just eight games, Reilly finished first on the Warriors with 39 points and 20 assists. He had at least two points against every team in the league and his 4.88 points per game and 2.50 assists per game are both the top marks in the MAC Commonwealth.
Reilly, an Honorable Mention All-MAC Commonwealth selection as a junior in 2014, finishes his career fourth in school history with 97 career assists and 10th with 156 career points.
Lycoming opens its 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the brand-new UPMC Field at Keiper Stadium by facing Susquehanna at 1 p.m.
Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 startENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season.
Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal.
Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately.
Players were told during a team meeting Monday that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, who was hired by Hackett in September to help him with game operations and clock management, will serve as interim head coach.
The group involving Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion last summer, a global record for a professional sports franchise, and Rob Walton said after the league’s approval that he aimed to make the Broncos perennial championship contenders again.
On Sunday, the Broncos (4-11) were blown out by the equally downtrodden Los Angeles Rams 51-14 when Russell Wilson threw three interceptions and was sacked six times. The game featured a sideline spat between backup QB Brett Rypien and guard Dalton Risner, and pass rusher Randy Gregory threw a punch at a Rams player after the game.
In a statement Monday, Penner thanked Hackett for his dedication but said that “following extensive conversations with George and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos. This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”
Penner said that “moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise’s winning tradition.”
Hackett replaced Vic Fangio last January but hasn’t been able to build an offense suitable to Wilson, who recently turned 34.
Hackett is the third NFL head coach fired during the 2022 season. The Carolina Panthers replaced Matt Rhule with interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich and replaced him with coaching novice Jeff Saturday.
