WILLIAMSPORT – Hitting 10 more field goals in the second half than the first to rack up 58 points in the period, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team rallied past Penn College, 93-69, in non-conference action at Lamade Gym on Wednesday.

The Warriors (3-0) went 23-of-39 in the second period including a torrid 10-of-20 from 3-point range to erase a six-point halftime deficit and then some, as the Wildcats (3-2) hit 39 percent in the game (25-of-65) but struggled from 3-point range (5-of-20). Three Warriors hit double figures in the second half along, with senior Mo Terry notching 12 points, senior Dyson Harward posting 11 points and junior Steven Hamilton adding 10.

