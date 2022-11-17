WILLIAMSPORT – Hitting 10 more field goals in the second half than the first to rack up 58 points in the period, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team rallied past Penn College, 93-69, in non-conference action at Lamade Gym on Wednesday.
The Warriors (3-0) went 23-of-39 in the second period including a torrid 10-of-20 from 3-point range to erase a six-point halftime deficit and then some, as the Wildcats (3-2) hit 39 percent in the game (25-of-65) but struggled from 3-point range (5-of-20). Three Warriors hit double figures in the second half along, with senior Mo Terry notching 12 points, senior Dyson Harward posting 11 points and junior Steven Hamilton adding 10.
Terry led a group of five Warriors in double figures in the game, as he tied a career high with 34 points to go with five assists and two steals. Hamilton added 18 points, five assists and five rebounds and Harward notched 13 points and nine rebounds. Senior DeAundre Manuel posted his second straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and first-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, added 12 points and five rebounds.
The Warriors jumped out with nine straight points in the second half, as Terry led the run with the half’s first seven points. Moments later, Harward dropped in a 3-pointer before Terry dropped one in to give the Warriors a 56-47 lead with 12:43 left.
The Wildcats cut the lead down to eight at 61-53 with 10:43 left, but the Warriors quickly got a 3-pointer from Valentine, another from Hamilton and then Valentine hit a floater to make it 69-53 with 9:06 left. The Wildcats couldn’t get closer than 14 from there and the Warriors were buoyed at the end by six points, three on an old-fashioned three-point play and three on a 3-pointer from senior Pablo Pereira, to lead by a game-high 23 as the final buzzer sounded.
In the first half, the Warriors jumped out with the first five points, but the Wildcats never let the Warriors lead grow past seven at 13-6 and went on to lead 21-18 midway through the half and pushed the lead to four points at 31-27 with 4:41 left in the period. The Warriors responded with eight straight points off 3-pointers by Terry and Hamilton to take a 35-31 lead before the Wildcats ended the half with 10 straight points, leading 41-35 at the break.
Gavin Barrett led the Wildcats with 31 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals and Alec Cooper posted 13 points, three assists and three steals.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
