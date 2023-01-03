Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263 Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393 New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312 e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334 Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339 e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395 e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306 x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288 Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332 e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 13 3 0 .813 465 356 x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353 e-Las Vegas 6 10 0 .375 382 387 e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328 x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316 x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349 e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337
South W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328 e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335 e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369 e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414 Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411 Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351 e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264 Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385 e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365 e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division ___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 26 11 .703 — Brooklyn 25 12 .676 1 Philadelphia 22 14 .611 3½ New York 20 18 .526 6½ Toronto 16 21 .432 10
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 20 18 .526 — Atlanta 17 20 .459 2½ Washington 17 21 .447 3 Orlando 13 24 .351 6½ Charlotte 10 28 .263 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 — Cleveland 24 14 .632 — Indiana 21 17 .553 3 Chicago 16 21 .432 7½ Detroit 10 30 .250 15
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 23 13 .639 — New Orleans 23 14 .622 ½ Dallas 22 16 .579 2 San Antonio 12 25 .324 11½ Houston 10 27 .270 13½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 24 13 .649 — Portland 19 17 .528 4½ Utah 19 20 .487 6 Minnesota 17 21 .447 7½ Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 8½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 19 16 .543 — L.A. Clippers 21 18 .538 — Phoenix 20 18 .526 ½ Golden State 20 18 .526 ½ L.A. Lakers 16 21 .432 4 ___
Sunday’s Games
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95 Memphis 118, Sacramento 108 Denver 123, Boston 111
Monday’s Games
New York 102, Phoenix 83 Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111 L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115 Indiana 122, Toronto 114 Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103 Cleveland 145, Chicago 134, OT Minnesota 124, Denver 111 Dallas 111, Houston 106 Portland 135, Detroit 106 Golden State 143, Atlanta 141, 2OT Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m. Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m. Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83 Toronto 37 23 8 6 52 125 94 Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102 Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117 Buffalo 35 18 15 2 38 138 118 Ottawa 37 17 17 3 37 112 116 Florida 38 16 18 4 36 124 131 Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 37 25 6 6 56 118 94 New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97 Washington 39 21 13 5 47 127 108 N.Y. Rangers 38 20 12 6 46 122 105 Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111 N.Y. Islanders 38 21 15 2 44 120 104 Philadelphia 38 14 17 7 35 102 125 Columbus 35 11 22 2 24 94 138
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 38 23 9 6 52 137 104 Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 119 95 Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102 Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104 St. Louis 37 17 17 3 37 114 135 Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107 Arizona 35 13 17 5 31 102 128 Chicago 36 8 24 4 20 79 137
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113 Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138 Calgary 38 18 13 7 43 120 116 Seattle 35 19 12 4 42 121 115 Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 136 128 Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 125 141 San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 Anaheim 38 10 24 4 24 88 158 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3 San Jose 5, Chicago 2 Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1 Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Monday’s Games
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1 Vegas 3, Colorado 2 Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
