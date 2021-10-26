LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg rookie head coach Eric Wicks knew that his team couldn’t fall behind a talented squad like Loyalsock and expect to still be in it late in the game.
But when the Green Dragons committed a costly turnover early in the first quarter against the Lancers, that is exactly what happened.
Loyalsock capitalized on the turnover to jump out to a two-touchdown lead and the Lancers never looked back as they pulled away for a 48-24 nonleague victory over Lewisburg at Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium.
“The way Loyalsock plays, and how athletic and physical they are, you’ve got to be in it the whole time,” said Wicks. “Once Loyalsock got up by 14 it was a tough battle, and our guys realized that, and it was tough.”
The Lancers (5-4) scored on their opening possession of the game when Rian Glunk caught a six-yard pass from Tyler Gee.
Lewisburg (4-4) turned the ball over on its opening drive of the game when Ethan Dominick threw into coverage in the endzone and Loyalsock’s Glunk picked it off.
That helped the Lancers increase their lead to 14-0 when Davion Hill finished an 11-play, 96-yard drive with a five-yard scoring run.
The Green Dragons did get on the board at the end of the first quarter on Owen Ordonez’s 85-yard pass from Ethan Dominick, and Lewisburg later cut its deficit to just four points following Cohen Hoover’s 34-yard field goal with 3:34 remaining in the second.
However, a 99-yard kickoff return by Glunk moments later increased Loyalsock’s lead to 21-10 in a blink of an eye.
“We felt okay (going into halftime). We couldn’t put points on the board the way we wanted to. We’re moving the ball and doing the things we want to do, but then once you get where you need to, boom, we make a mistake or we get a holding penalty or we just do something that throws us off track.
“At this point, when we’re playing well we don’t make those mistakes,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “If we can continue to eliminate those mistakes, we’ll play well.”
The third quarter saw Loyalsock increase its lead to 35-10 behind a six-yard run from Hill and a 56-yard pass from Gee to Glunk, and in the fourth the Lancers tacked on two more scores on JerVal Weeks-Shuler’s 60-yard pass from Gee and a 68-yard punt return to the house from Glunk.
The Green Dragons made the score a little more respectable at the end when Dominick scored on a one-yard run and Cam Michaels caught a 29-yard touchdown from Zander Walter.
It was just a matter of pride for Lewisburg, which will have a short turnaround before the Green Dragons face rival Mifflinburg on Friday in the Little Brown Jug game.
“It was a tough battle against Loyalsock, and for us we understood what the game was going to be and we just tried to come out and give it everything we got on each possession,” said Wicks. “As Loyalsock started pulling away late, I would normally put some of my younger guys in because we play another game in four days, but it was more of we needed to finish the game for ourselves.
“We needed to show ourselves that we could’ve won this game if we didn’t do the things we did, but we didn’t,” added Wicks. “As we got late into the game it was more of us proving to ourselves how good we are.”
Loyalsock 48, Lewisburg 24at Loyalsock
Lewisburg (4-4) 7 3 0 14 — 24 Loyalsock (5-4) 14 7 14 13 — 48
Scoring1st quarter
LOY-Rian Glunk 6 pass from Tyler Gee (Evan Anderson kick), 8:17. LOY-Davion Hill 5 run (Anderson kick), 1:24. LEW-Owen Ordonez 85 pass from Ethan Dominick (Cohen Hoover kick), :15
2nd quarter
LEW-FG, Hoover 34, 3:34. LOY-Glunk 99 kickoff return (Anderson kick), 3:20.
3rd quarter
LOY-Hill 6 run (Anderson kick), 7:22. LOY-Glunk 56 pass from Gee (Anderson kick), 2:08.
4th quarter
LOY-JerVal Weeks-Shuler 60 pass from Gee (kick failed), 10:21. LOY-Glunk 68 punt return (Anderson kick), 6:51. LEW-Dominick 1 run (Hoover kick), 5:41. LEW-Cam Michaels 29 pass from Zander Walter (Hoover kick), 3:02.
Statistics Lew Loy
First downs 13 11 Rushes-net yards 33-120 22-99 Passing yards 244 254 Passing 17-31-1 14-17-0 Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-2 Penalties-yards 7-64 4-25
Individual statisticsRushing
— Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 22-107, TD; Jeremiah Davis 3-12; Michael Casale 2-4; Logan Callison 2-(-1); Wade Young 4-(-2). Loyalsock: Davion Hill 18-96, 2 TDs; Malachi Coleman 1-3; Nate Bauman 1-3; Tyler Gee 1-2; Rian Glunk 1-(-5).
Passing
— Lewisburg: Young 13-25-1 for 123 yards; Dominick 1-1-0 for 85, TD; Zander Walter 3-5-0 for 36 yards, TD. Loyalsock: Gee 14-16-0 for 254 yards, 3 TDs; Bauman 0-1-0.
Receiving — Lewisburg: Owen Ordonez 3-112, TD; Cam Michaels 10-110, TD; Callison 3-11; Dominick 1-10. Loyalsock: Glunk 6-87, 2 TDs; Jerval Shuler-Weeks 3-69, TD; Naz Smith 2-45; Hill 1-27; Brenden Clark 2-26.
