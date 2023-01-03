BOSTON, Mass. — The Bucknell women’s basketball team lost its second straight Patriot League game as the Bison were outscored 19-6 in the final stanza and fell 68-47 to Boston University at Case Gym.
Bucknell (4-9, 0-2 PL) was led in points by Cecelia Collins and Emma Theodorsson with 10 apiece. Emma Shaffer grabbed eight rebounds along with her nine points.
The Bison shot 19-out-of-55 (34.5%) while Boston U. performed at a 23-out-of-50 (46%) clip. The Terriers were led by Caitlin Weimar’s 18 points.
Bucknell fell behind early and could never catch up to Boston U. (7-6, 2-0) as the Terriers pulled away every time the Bison drew within proverbial striking distance.
The first quarter started and stayed a matchup of defensive, grinding action. The Terriers’ defense held Bucknell to seven points in the period. The Bison’s defense proved nearly as equally hardy keeping the preseason favorites to 12 points. Bucknell started the scoring with a Collins bucket. It would prove to be the only Bison lead of the contest. By the media timeout, Boston U. was up 6-2. The Terriers expanded the lead to 10-5 before both teams exchanged baskets to end the period at 12-7.
Scoring picked up in the second quarter. The Bison offense was paced by Collins who scored eight points to lead Bucknell in first-half scoring. Sisselman provided a spark with five points. King nailed a trey to even it up at 15-15 before the Terriers went on a 9-2 run to create some separation. The 15-15 tie was the last time that Bucknell drew even with Boston U. Bucknell battled back to within four points berfore Boston U. threw up a half-court buzzer beater which found the basket to regain the nine-point advantage, 31-22, and shift the momentum permanently to the Terriers.
To start the third quarter, the Terriers expanded their lead to 33-22 before the Bison went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to four points. Theodorsson hit a jump shot, Isabella King converted a trey off a fast break, and Shaffer deposited a layup. Boston U. answered with a run to go up 43-34. Bucknell, once again, went on a run to narrow the margin to 45-41. Tai Johnson scored a layup and Theodorsson drained a triple and two free throws before Boston U. used a 4-0 run to finish the period at 49-41.
Shaffer started the fourth quarter with a layup, but the 49-43 score would be the closest score for the rest of the game as Bucknell went scoreless for nearly six minutes. Boston U. went on a 16-0 run to put the game away. King and Shaffer added two buckets and the Terriers made one last three-pointer to crystalize the total at 68-47.
The Bison travel to Lehigh on Thursday for a showdown with the fellow Pennsylvania school. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
