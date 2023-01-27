MIFFLINBURG — Shamokin coach Chris Venna didn’t much like the way his team played in the first half of Thursday’s game at Mifflinburg.
The Indians committed nine turnovers versus the Wildcats and the game remained tight through the opening 16 minutes of action.
Delilah Nazih helped put coach Venna’s mind at ease in the second half as she scored 15 of her game-high 19 points after the break as Shamokin pulled away for a 47-28 Heartland-II victoy in the Cats’ Den.
“We didn’t overlook this game because they had a win against Montoursville (a couple of weeks ago), and we were concerned coming up here especially with (Mifflinburg’s) Ella Shuck because she can go off for 30 points on any night,” said Venna.
“We knew it would be a close game, and we didn’t play really well in the first quarter. We had nine turnovers (in the first half), which obviously I’m not happy about.”
For Mifflinburg (7-9 overall), the defeat wasn’t as bad as the first time the two teams played each other this year (a 49-19 loss on Jan. 6), and that was one of the things coach Kris Shuck told his girls following the game.
“The first time we played them it was pretty bad, and I thought we came out and fought hard and I really liked the way we played defense in the first half — it really kept us in the game,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We had some good shots in the first half, but we just didn’t knock them down. I mean, if we make a couple of those shots — it’s a different story at halftime.”
Shamokin (13-4) scored just four points in the first quarter (versus only two for Mifflinburg), but the second period was a little bit better for the Indians as Nazih made layups on back-to-back possessions to start the quarter.
Des Michaels followed with a couple of baskets midway through the second quarter as the Indians began to get into a flow offensively as evidenced by a 17-9 halftime lead.
Limiting Shamokin to just 17 points in the first half was a big positive for Mifflinburg, which will need to keep up its defensive intensity in order to stay in games.
“That’s something we talked about. We have to win it, and it’s going to take a lot of effort on the defensive end,” said coach Shuck. “Like I said, if we just knock down some of those shots in the first half, maybe it’s a different story and we have a little bit more momentum.”
Nazih would then score five points to key a 7-1 run to start the third.
Although Ella Shuck nailed a couple of 3-pointers late in the third in a desperate bid to keep Mifflinburg (7-9) in the game, Carly Nye ended the period with a bucket and a steal to put the Indians up by 14 points (34-20).
Shamokin’s lead would grow to 20 points in the fourth on a bucket by Madi Lippay before coach Venna began pulling his starters.
“I was proud of our girls because we hung in there and we kept enough of a lead to keep us comfortable, and in the third quarter and in the beginning of the fourth were able to pull away a little bit from them, but we got to clean up the turnovers,” said Shamokin’s coach. “But defensively we played well, and we did some different things (well), so I was proud of our effort.”
Along with Nazih, who also had six rebounds and three steals on the night, the Indians also got nine points and five steals from Nye, plus eight points, seven rebounds and four steals from Michaels.
Suffice it to say, coach Venna liked his team’s effort on the night, especially in the second half.
“Our guards got after it and we made shots when we needed to. Our girls’ effort is always there,” said coach Venna. “I’m very pleased because this was a game that we could’ve lost. We beat them pretty good the last time (49-19 on Jan. 6), but I said to the girls, ‘We got out of here with a 20-point win — that’s pretty good.’
“I’ll take it,” added Shamokin’s coach.
Ella Shuck finished with 12 points, four rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks, plus Emily McCahan and Natalie Osborne tallied five points apiece.
Mifflinburg will look to get back in the win column when the team hosts Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We just turned the ball over way too much on the offensive end,” said coach Shuck. “We needed those opportunities to shoot the ball, and our turnovers just killed us tonight.”
Shamokin 47, Mifflinburg 28
At Mifflinburg
Shamokin 4 13 17 13; — 47
Mifflinburg 2 7 11 8; — 28
Shamokin (13-4) 47
Carly Nye 4 1-1 9; Des Michaels 4 0-0 8; Gianna Venna 0 0-0 0; Madi Lippay 3 1-3 7; Anastasia Wetzel 2 0-0 4; Gabby Venna 0 0-0 0; Payten Puttman 0 0-0 0; Ally Waugh 0 0-0 0; Delilah Nazih 8 3-4 19; Gabby Rapp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-8 47.
3-point goals: None.
Mifflinburg (7-9) 28
Ella Shuck 4 0-2 12; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 2-2 4; Emily McCahan 2 1-4 5; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 0-0 2; Jayda Tilghman 0 0-0 0; Natalie Osborne 2 0-0 5; Marlee Morrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-8 28.
3-point goals: Shuck 4, Osborne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.