STATE COLLEGE – Jaxon Shirley connected on his first home run of the season, but the Crosscutters suffered a 14-2 loss on the road in State College on Wednesday night.
The home run from Shirley gave the Crosscutters their first back-to-back games with a long ball of the season, as it was the only the fourth home run hit by Williamsport this season.
Jacob Smith got the start for the Crosscutters and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out two. Smith suffered the loss, his first loss of the season.
Lance Logsdon was the only Crosscutters batter to record a multi-hit night, finishing the game with 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Logsdon has picked up five hits over his first two games with Williamsport.
Overshadowed by the 14 runs allowed on 12 hits, the Crosscutters pitching staff was able to strike out 16 Spikes in the loss, upping their total to 185 on the season.
Freddie Matos went 1-for-3 with a double for Williamsport (8-6-1). State College now trails the 2021 SawBuck series 4-3 after their win.
Williamsport continues its series in State College with a game at 6:35 p.m. today.
