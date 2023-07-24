BANGOR, Maine — It may be hard to imagine for the coaches and players on Warrior Run’s All-Star team, but they have played their way into the championship game of the Senior League East Regional.
Warrior Run defeated Cherry Hill Atlantic (N.J.), 7-3, in Saturday’s winner’s bracket final at Mansfield Stadium to reach the championship game.
“It’s crazy to think, and it’s crazy to imagine that we’re one win away,” said Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman. “I’m still so happy and proud of these kids. It hasn’t been easy (so far), and it’s going to be another dog fight (Monday).”
That’s because Warrior Run and Cherry Hill will play again in today’s championship game at 1 p.m. Cherry Hill beat the Rhode Island state champs, 12-3, in Sunday’s elimination bracket final to get another shot at the Pennsylvania state champion.
Warrior Run, which has been plagued by slow starts during the East Regional, jumped on Cherry Hill right from the get-go Saturday.
A sacrifice fly by Griffen Harrington and an error gave Warrior Run a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
In the second inning, Landen Wagner hit an RBI triple and later scored on a passed ball to build Warrior Run’s lead to 4-0.
Warrior Run’s lead then grew to 5-0 in the third on a sacrifice fly by Chase Knarr.
But in the fourth, Warrior Run had a chance to really blow the game open as it loaded the bases with one out. However, the team left them loaded.
“We did score some runs early, and it was huge getting the momentum right out of the gate, but then we let off the gas pedal,” said Zechman. “We had an opportunity to put the game away, but we didn’t. We had runners on and didn’t capitalize, and it almost came back to bite us.”
Cherry Hill scored single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to make the game close, but Warrior Run responded by plating runs in the sixth and seventh without a hit.
Wagner would score on an error in the sixth, and Knarr scored on an error in the seventh to add some much-needed insurance runs for Warrior Run.
“That definitely helped, because we made it hairy there in the seventh,” said Zechman.
Cherry Hill got a one-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, and then the team loaded the bases, but relief pitchers Gabe Engel and James Keifer got a pair of fly outs to end the game.
“Engel was throwing good and he got us out in the sixth, but then he struggled in the seventh and Keifer finished it on a fly out to left,” said Zechman.
“The seventh inning was tense, very tense. It was hard on the ticker, but the kids responded well. It was a little stressful there in the end. We had a 7-2 lead and it finished 7-3, and they still had two guys on base.”
It won’t get any easier today in the rematch between Warrior Run and Cherry Hill, especially since ace pitcher Cole Haddock is available to pitch for New Jersey’s team.
“Cherry Hill will have its ace available, Haddock, a lefty. He threw the first game for them when they beat Maryland (8-3),” said Zechman. “It concerns me any time you’re going up against an ace. We just have to move the ball and get good pitching. Haddock is a solid pitcher. He mixes it up — he has a slider and works ahead in the count — but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before.”
Warrior Run, on the other hand, will be going into the game brimming with confidence, and with the same mindset it has had the entire postseason.
“We definitely have confidence, but we just go to use the same approach that we have the entire postseason. Nothing changes,” said Zechman. “Obviously, it’s a big game, but we’re just going into it like we’ve done every game since the boys were little.”
The fact Cherry Hill has to beat Warrior Run twice also helps the team’s confidence level.
“They have to beat us twice. It’s going to be a dogfight in the first game, and I wouldn’t expect anything less,” said Zechman.
“I feel confident. We put ourselves in the driver’s seat by winning Saturday, but there’s still business to be done, and that involves having to win just one more game. We still have to go out and play because anything can happen in the game of business; it depends on who shows up to the field. I love the way this team has been playing, and if we play our game, we should be okay.”
Senior League Baseball East Regional
Saturday At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor, Maine
Warrior Run 7, Cherry Hill Atlantic (N.J.) 3
Warrior Run 221 001 1 – 7-7-2
Cherry Hill 000 110 1 – 3-9-4
Griffen Harrington, Landon Polcyn (4), Gabe Engel (6), James Keifer (7) and Engel, Landon Tillson (6). C. Gill, T. Perry (3), B. Goldfarb (5), A. Ryder (7) and S. Longo, J. Farley.
WP: Harrington. LP: Gill.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 2-for-3, triple, walk, 3 runs scored, RBI; Tillson, 2 walks; Harrington, RBI; Polcyn, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Avery Reiff, 1-for-4; Chase Knarr, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Keifer, 1-for-4; Cohen Zechman, RBI; Tyler Ulrich, walk, run.
Top Cherry Hill hitters: Ryder, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; A Bechtel, 2-for-3; C. Haddock, 1-for-1; Z. Salsbery, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI; A. Hanni, 1-for-3; R. Moyer, 1-for-3, walk, run; Perry, 1-for-3, walk; Gill, walk.
