MILTON — Brooklyn Wade went into the third set of her No. 1 singles match against Shikellamy’s Allie Miller under the impression that a victory for Milton’s tennis team hung in the balance.
Wade went on claim a three-set win over Miller, but as it turned out, the Black Panthers already had the contest all wrapped up by that point.
Milton swept both doubles matches, and Lydia Crawford followed with a big straight-set victory at No. 3 singles to clinch the Black Panthers’ 4-1 triumph over Shikellamy at Milton Elementary School.
The victory is the first of the year for Milton (1-3), and head coach Carissa Wagner hopes it opens the door for the Black Panthers to play more matches like Monday’s.
“The win feels really good, and I think it’s going to start a lot of great momentum for the year, I mean, it’s still really early,” said Wagner. “I think it gives the girls a lot of confidence. To actually see this match on paper as a 4-1 win, I think it will give a really good boost to the girls for the rest of the season.”
Milton got up early on Shikellamy (0-4) by sweeping both doubles matches.
At No. 2 doubles, Milton’s team of Aubree Carl and Jordan Hackenberg made short work of Shikellamy’s duo of Dairelis Torres and McKenzie Boyer, 6-0, 6-2.
The No. 1 team of Abby Kitchen and Kyleigh Snyder followed with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Braves’ Shannon Sprenkle and Maggie Johnson, 6-3, 6-4.
“(Those two wins) were huge, too,” said Wagner. “Our No. 1 doubles team is brand new to tennis, and Abby and Kyleigh have done a really great job of stepping into the role of No. 1 doubles together. They communicate nicely, they complement each other nicely, and I’ve been seeing a lot of great things out of them.
“But, when you see your team doing well it’s always good to match that energy, and so our doubles today gave us that energy to really pull this one out today,” added Milton’s coach.
Shikellamy then got on the board with Megan Strohecker’s 6-2, 6-3 win over Madeline Nicholas at No. 2 singles.
Crawford’s win, however, was in doubt when she and Shikellamy’s Sabrina Doebler became locked in a tightly contest second set.
After she rolled to a 6-2 victory over Doebler in the opening set, Crawford, who struggled with the combined effects of a cold and the afternoon heat, began to get inside her head too much.
Luckily for the Black Panthers Crawford got through her funk and picked up a couple of big wins late set to take a 7-5 victory.
“I have a cold and my throat’s been bothering me, and the heat didn’t do anything to help with that,” said Crawford. “In the first set I was feeling good, and in the second I started to get into my head a little bit, but I got it done.
“I knew I could get it done in the second set and I wasn’t expecting to go into a third set or anything, but yeah I was excited for the team to get the win,” Crawford added.
Wade’s win later wrapped up the match.
After Wade took a hard-fought 7-6 (7-4) win in the first set, Miller came back to take the second set 6-3.
Wade was undeterred. She picked up an early service break before winning the final four games of the final set to close out the match with a 6-2 victory.
“My first set I felt pretty good. I was up a lot at first, but I did get down. Though I did pull it out in the tiebreaker,” said Wade. “It didn’t go as good in the second set. My shots weren’t falling, but I knew I had that cushion (of winning the first set), so it was okay.
“Then in the third set, I felt a lot more comfortable, and I was getting my shots down,” Wade added. “I knew what I had to do to win — just make sure to get the ball over the net and not to overpower myself, and that’s why my third set was probably my best.”
Milton next hosts Muncy at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and Wagner thinks the match will be close. However, a win like Monday’s should only help the Black Panthers against the Indians.
“The girls know they can do it now,” said Wagner. “I always hope that the girls know how to (play winning tennis), but it just gives the girls a lot of confidence coming off a good win.”
Milton 4, Shikellamy 1
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Allie Miller, 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-2.
2. Megan Strohecker (S) def. Madeline Nicholas, 6-2, 6-3.
3. Lydia Crawford (M) def. Sabrina Doebler, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
1. Abby Kitchen-Kyleigh Snyder (M) def. Shannon Sprenkle-Maggie Johnson, 6-3, 6-4.
2. Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg (M) def. Dairelis Torres-McKenzie Boyer, 6-0, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.