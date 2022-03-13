CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Both junior heavyweight Connor Fulmer, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, and sophomore 197-pounder Gable Crebs, of Montoursville, finished seventh in their weight class on Saturday afternoon, March 12, during the second day of the NCAA Division III Championships at the US Cellular Center.
Both wrestlers earned All-American honors and will claim a spot on the awards podium later on Saturday during the events finals.
The Warriors finished the morning session in a tie for 23rd place in the field of 70 teams, the 15th time in head coach Roger Crebs’ 29 years as head coach that the Warriors can finish in the top 25 at the NCAA Championships.
Gable Crebs finished the weekend 3-2 to finish in seventh and one-up his coaching father, Roger, who was a three-time NCAA Division III Championships qualifier at Lycoming from 1984-86, but never placed at the event.
Crebs lost in the opening round on Friday, but picked up pins against TCNJ’s No. 7 Quinn Haddad and Roger Williams’ Travis Arata to guarantee a spot on the podium. He dropped a narrow decision to Camden Farrow of York, 3-1, on Saturday morning, to move into the seventh-place match, where he earned a medical forfeit win over Ithaca’s Jordan Wallace.
Crebs finished his sophomore season 30-7, taking third at the NCAA Southeast Regional to earn a spot in the NCAA Championships. He notched 17 pins, third in school history, and enters his junior year with a 49-17 career record.
Fulmer took a similar path to the podium, as he dropped an opening round match before posting an 8-1 win over Millikin’s Brayan Reyes and winning a scramble for a takedown and a 6-4 sudden-victory win over No. 3 Liridon Leka of Roger Williams on Friday.
On Saturday, No. 2 Kaleb Reeves of Coe pinned Fulmer, but he returned the favor in his last bout of the season, decking Johns Hopkins’ Hank Behaeghel in 2:32.
Fulmer started the season with a 29-match winning streak, tied for the fifth-longest in program history and he is just the third wrestler in program history to win 40 matches in a season, as he went 40-3, joining fellow All-Americans Royce Eyer (2000-01, 46-4) and Seth Lansberry (2016-17, 41-2). Fulmer finished the year tied for fourth in the program’s single-season record book with 16 pins. He is 56-8 in two years with the Warriors after transferring from Division II Seton Hill.
In 29 years as head coach, Crebs has now coached 73 national qualifiers and 31 NCAA All-Americans (32 overall All-Americans).
