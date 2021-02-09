National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 17 7 .708 — Brooklyn 14 11 .560 3½ Boston 12 10 .545 4 Toronto 11 13 .458 6 New York 11 14 .440 6½
W L Pct GB Charlotte 12 13 .480 — Atlanta 11 12 .478 — Miami 9 14 .391 2 Orlando 9 15 .375 2½ Washington 6 15 .286 4
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 8 .667 — Indiana 12 12 .500 4 Cleveland 10 15 .400 6½ Chicago 9 14 .391 6½ Detroit 5 18 .217 10½
W L Pct GB San Antonio 14 10 .583 — Houston 11 12 .478 2½ Memphis 9 10 .474 2½ New Orleans 10 12 .455 3 Dallas 11 14 .440 3½
W L Pct GB Utah 19 5 .792 — Portland 12 10 .545 6 Denver 12 11 .522 6½ Oklahoma City 10 13 .435 8½ Minnesota 6 18 .250 13
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 19 6 .760 — L.A. Clippers 17 8 .680 2 Phoenix 14 9 .609 4 Sacramento 12 11 .522 6 Golden State 12 12 .500 6½
Charlotte 119, Houston 94 Washington 105, Chicago 101 Toronto 128, Memphis 113 San Antonio 105, Golden State 100 Dallas 127, Minnesota 122 Phoenix 119, Cleveland 113 Milwaukee 125, Denver 112 L.A. Lakers 119, Oklahoma City 112, OT
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m. Houston at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Utah, 10 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 25 27 Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Rangers 11 4 5 2 10 29 30
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 10 8 1 1 17 36 19 Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45 Florida 9 6 1 2 14 30 27 Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27 Chicago 13 5 4 4 14 37 40 Dallas 9 5 2 2 12 33 23 Nashville 12 5 7 0 10 30 40 Detroit 13 3 8 2 8 26 44
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43 Vegas 9 7 1 1 15 32 22 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33 Anaheim 13 5 5 3 13 25 34 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 San Jose 10 4 5 1 9 28 37 Los Angeles 11 3 6 2 8 31 38
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 13 10 2 1 21 48 34 Montreal 12 8 2 2 18 48 31 Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32 Edmonton 14 7 7 0 14 49 50 Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63 Calgary 11 5 5 1 11 33 31 Ottawa 13 2 10 1 5 29 55 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Toronto 3, Vancouver 1 N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 0 Edmonton 3, Ottawa 1 Columbus 3, Carolina 2 Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 1 Arizona 4, St. Louis 3, SO Buffalo at Boston, ppd
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, ppd Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Fairfield 77, Quinnipiac 70 LIU 96, St. Francis Brooklyn 84 Lafayette 80, Loyola (Md.) 76 Ohio St. 73, Maryland 65 UMBC 60, Stony Brook 48 SOUTH Alabama A&M 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55 Coppin St. 74, Norfolk St. 64 Florida A&M 59, NC Central 50 Furman 68, UNC-Greensboro 49 Grambling St. 67, Alcorn St. 62 Hampton 76, High Point 71 Jackson St. 57, Southern U. 53 MVSU 68, Alabama St. 65 Mercer 89, Samford 82, 2OT SC-Upstate 77, Gardner-Webb 69 SMU 71, East Carolina 56 UT Martin 76, Austin Peay 75 MIDWEST E. Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 74 Kansas 78, Oklahoma St. 66 Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61 Youngstown St. 60, Rochester College 50 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 82, Texas A&M-CC 69 FAR WEST Colorado 78, Oregon St. 49 Gonzaga 82, BYU 71 San Diego St. 85, San Jose St. 54 UNLV 69, Air Force 64
Women’s college basketball
EAST Fairfield 67, St. Peter’s 61 Marist 70, Rider 57 Saint Louis 81, Saint Joseph’s 58 Seton Hall 60, Georgetown 52 St. Bonaventure 71, Davidson 63 UConn 63, South Carolina 59, OT SOUTH Alabama A&M 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69 Alabama St. 75, MVSU 55 Alcorn St. 71, Grambling St. 67 Jackson St. 59, Southern U. 49 Louisiana-Lafayette 57, Texas-Arlington 48 MIDWEST Kent St. 93, Toledo 87, OT N. Illinois 78, Ball St. 74 FAR WEST Arizona 79, Oregon 59 Arizona St. 55, S. Utah 44 Portland 69, Pacific 67 San Diego 74, Loyola Marymount 64
College hockey
EAST Army 3, Sacred Heart 1
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani on a two-year contract. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joakim Soria on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Taylor Guilbeau for assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle on a one-year contract and INF Dee Gordon on a minor league contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Anderson on a one-year contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Chris Connolly senior vice president of marketing. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Promoted Michael Brdar to hitting coordinator and Tony Diggs to minor league field coordinator. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agree to terms with C Yadier Molina on a one-year contract. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed with INF Steve Lombardozzi. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Dennis Smith Jr. and a future second-round pick from New York Knicks in exchange for G Derrick Rose. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed CB Davontae Harris. CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted Ben Bloom to run game coordinator. DENVER BRONCOS — Named Christian Parker defensive backs coach. Claimed LB Natrez Patrick off of waivers from Los Angeles Rams. DETROIT LIONS — Claimed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton off of waivers from Washington. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Joe Barry defensive coordinator and promoted Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Clained LB Chapelle Russell of of waivers from Tampa Bay. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen and RB Austin Walter to one-year contract extensions. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released OL Chance Warmack. HOCKEY American Hockey League TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Bobby McMann from Wichita (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League INDY FUEL — Loaned D Alec McCrea to Rochester (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released D Theo Calvas. Released G Mario Vrab as emergency back up goalie (EBUG). ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Nikita Pavlychev from commissioner’s exempt list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Craig Pantano. Signed G Sean Bonar to active roster. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron and F Riley Woods to Colorado (AHL). WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Ryan Scarfo to Rochester (AHL). Activated F Mike Pelech romt reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F J.C. Campagna to active roster and placed on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Tender Landon Bow and F Tanner Kero to taxi squad. COLLEGE WISCONSIN — Named Saun Snee director of football strength and conditioning. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.