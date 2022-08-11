CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms.
Busch has been out since crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. He had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing on Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
“Brain injury recovery doesn't always take a linear path. I've been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it's clear I'm not ready to be back in the race car,” Busch wrote on Twitter.
“This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions.”
Ty Gibbs will again replace Busch in the car.
Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, scored his first career top-10 Cup finish on Sunday when filling in for Busch at Michigan. He has finished 16th, 17th and 10th in his three races as a substitute.
Busch has a waiver to hold his spot in NASCAR’s playoff field should he qualify. He has a spot based on his May victory at Kansas, but he's dropped from 14th to 20th in the standings while sidelined.
Should there be two more first-time Cup winners this season over the next three races, Busch could find himself knocked from one of the 16 playoff spots.
Browns place Grant on IR after he tore Achilles in practice
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after tests confirmed he tore his left Achilles tendon during practice.
Grant will miss the season, forcing the Browns to find another option to fix their lackluster return game. The 5-foot-6 Grant was signed as a free agent in the offseason to handle punt and kickoff returns.
He made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season while playing for Chicago (11 games) and Miami (four). Grant has returned four kickoffs for touchdowns and two punts for scores in six seasons as a pro.
The Browns gave him a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million, believing he could turn their return game from dismal to dangerous.
Grant was injured Tuesday at the end of a pass route in one-on-one drills while battling cornerback A.J. Green for the ball. Grant, who suffered a similar tear in 2018 with Miami, knew immediately he was seriously hurt, and pounded the ground in frustration and distress before being carted off.
The Browns said imaging showed the tear and that Grant will soon undergo surgery.
Grant was also part of a receiving group, which has had a rash of injuries during training camp. Undrafted rookie Isaiah Weston suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.
Rookie David Bell (foot stress fracture) and Anthony Schwartz (knee) recently returned from injuries.
With Grant lost, the Browns will have to start fresh in finding someone to handle returns. Schwartz and wide receivers Demetric Felton and Donovan Peoples-Jones will be among those getting an opportunity.
The Browns will also scour the transaction wire for outside help.
Wake Forest QB Hartman out indefinitely with medical issue
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson knows his Demon Deacons must prepare to run their high-scoring offense without quarterback Sam Hartman.
Beyond that, it's unclear how long the veteran will be gone.
The school said Wednesday that Hartman will miss “an extended period of time” for treatment of what it described as a medical condition unrelated to football.
In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. He will miss team activities indefinitely and it’s unclear when he might be able to return to competition. The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman’s condition.
“We expect him to be back,” Clawson said told reporters after Wednesday's practice. “It’s too early to tell exactly what the timeline is. So anything that’s said is just speculation right now. But we expect him to be back and it goes along, we’ll get a better idea.”
Clawson said Hartman had a medical procedure Tuesday to deal with “just one of those things that could happen to any one of us.” Hartman was also present at practice, with Clawson saying the quarterback “just wanted those guys to see him and know that he was OK.”
The fifth-year junior was one of the top passers in the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year and helped the Demon Deacons reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game while tying a program record with 11 wins.
In a statement, Hartman called Tuesday “a frustrating day.”
“I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches,” he said.
Hartman ranked 11th in the FBS ranks in passing yardage (302.0 per game) and tied for fifth with 39 touchdowns last season at the helm of the nation’s No. 4 scoring attack (41.0). That helped Wake Forest crack the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll last season and win the ACC's Atlantic Division title.
The Demon Deacons are considered among the top contenders for the ACC title this season behind preseason favorite Clemson.
Clawson said third-year freshman Mitch Griffis got most of the first-team quarterback reps Wednesday, followed by fourth-year sophomore Michael Kern. Wake Forest opens the season in three weeks, hosting VMI on Sept. 1.
Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken foot.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice “a couple of days ago”. Saban said recovery typically takes 6-8 weeks and that the sophomore receiver and return man could be back as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1.
Alabama opens against Utah State on Sept. 3.
“He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban said. “Probably the best he's been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We'll miss him for a while.”
Earle had 12 catches last season for 148 yards and averaged 5.9 yards on 15 punt returns. He was vying for a starting job with Alabama having to replace receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.
Earle missed three games with a leg injury late last season.
