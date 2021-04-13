LEWISBURG — Monday’s nonleague contest between Lewisburg and District 3’s Mechanicsburg featured a pair of high-scoring senior attackers in Ella Reish for the Green Dragons and Izzy Szejk for the Wildcats.
Szejk out-dueled Reish nine goals to six in the game, and it helped lift Mechanicsburg to a 13-10 victory at Lewisburg Area High School.
“It was a very tough game, but we’re getting better every game,” said Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish. “Less than half of our starting lineup hasn’t played until this season, so I’m just taking it one game at a time and I hope they get more and more experience.
“You can see we give away a lot (of goals) just because of our experience,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg (2-2) fell behind by a couple of goals early as Szejk and Sophie Blair both scored for Mechanicsburg (3-3) in the first 5:30 of the game.
Ella Reish then got in on the action for the Green Dragons by scoring off a Roz Noone assist 28 seconds later.
Three straight goals by the Wildcats — all of them scored by Szejk — made the score 5-1. The Green Dragons came right back with two goals from Ella Reish and one by Talulah Rice to make it a one-goal game again with 22.7 seconds remaining in the first half.
“I think our team tends to get a little panicky at the beginning (of games). We have yet to have a game with our full squad so there’s always people who are playing out of position,” said coach Reish. “But they rose to the occasion and they kind of calmed down (after those early goals), and then everything started to even out.”
Even though Szejk took the ensuing faceoff right down the field and scored with a mere 8.4 seconds left to make the game 6-4 in favor of Mechanicsburg, coach Reish still felt her team was in a good position.
“That was tough, but I felt the momentum was sort of switching (for us) where we were getting our footing and it was going to be okay,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “So, it didn’t bother me that much (that Szejk score) because I felt we were working our way back, and I think each game for us gets better and better.”
The Green Dragons closed to within a goal one more time as Talulah Rice opened the second half with an unassisted goal. The goal came as a result of a player advantage for Lewisburg after Szejk received a yellow card in the opening minute.
However, once Szejk got back on the field she immediately found the net — twice — in a span of 48 seconds to build the Wildcats’ lead to 8-5.
But that’s when Lewisburg made one more push as the Green Dragons scored three straight goals — one each from Noone, Ella Reish and Rice — to tie the game at 8 with 17:30 left.
“I think we felt really good. I think we felt like we definitely had a chance (at the win),” said coach Reish. “I (also) think after that we had some bad giveaways, which just cost us big time, and again (our) inexperience came into play.”
Coach Reish was right.
Mechanicsburg took advantage of some turnovers to score the next five goals and Lewisburg never recovered, despite Ella Reish finding the back of the net twice in the final 1:30.
“I’m hoping with each one of these games we clean things up a little bit and keep getting better as we go,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “It’s always good to play (a team like Mechanicsburg). This is the exact type of game that I like to have.
“It doesn’t help us a lot to get beaten into the ground, or to win a game by 16, so this is the exact type of game that is going to make us better, and I hope that all of our games going forward are more matched evenly like this,” added coach Reish, whose team next plays at Central Dauphin at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mechanicsburg 13, Lewisburg 10at LewisburgFirst half
M-Izzy Szejk, unassisted, 22:37. M-Sophie Blair, unassisted, 19:30. L-Ella Reish, assist Roz Noone, 19:02. M-Szejk, unassisted, 18:39. M-Szejk, unassisted, 15:16 M-Szejk, unassisted, 5:14. L-Reish, unassisted, 4:13. L-Reish, assist Noone, 3:44. L-Talulah Rice, unassisted, :22.7. M-Szejk, unassisted, :08.4.
Second half
L-Rice, unassisted, 23:14. M-Szejk, unassisted, 21:55. M-Szejk, unassisted, 20:07. L-Noone, 19:09. L-Reish, unassisted, 18:38. L-Rice, unassisted, 17:30. M-Szejk, unassisted, 16:22. M-Gigi Guay, unassisted, 15:32. M-Aliyah Quarles, assist Szejk, 15:02. M-Szejk, unassisted, 10:45. M-Blair, unassisted, 10:13. L-Reish, unassisted, 1:27. L-Reish, unassisted, 1:00.
Saves: Mechanicsburg, Cameryn Taylor, 16; Lewisburg, Keeley Baker, 11.
