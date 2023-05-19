Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 13 .711 _ Baltimore 28 16 .636 3½ Toronto 25 19 .568 6½ New York 26 20 .565 6½ Boston 24 20 .545 7½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 20 .545 _ Cleveland 20 23 .465 3½ Detroit 19 22 .463 3½ Chicago 16 29 .356 8½ Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 26 17 .605 _ Houston 24 19 .558 2 Los Angeles 23 22 .511 4 Seattle 21 22 .488 5 Oakland 10 35 .222 17
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 27 16 .628 _ Miami 23 21 .523 4½ New York 22 23 .489 6 Philadelphia 20 23 .465 7 Washington 18 26 .409 9½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 19 .558 _ Pittsburgh 23 20 .535 1 Chicago 19 24 .442 5 Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5 St. Louis 19 26 .422 6
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 28 17 .622 _ Arizona 25 19 .568 2½ San Francisco 20 23 .465 7 San Diego 20 24 .455 7½ Colorado 19 25 .432 8½
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0 L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3 Arizona 5, Oakland 3 Kansas City 4, San Diego 3 Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1 Boston 12, Seattle 3 Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings Atlanta 6, Texas 5 Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2 Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2 L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5 Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Gibson 4-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 7:07 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m. Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-4), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Houston (Bielak 0-1), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m. Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m. Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0 Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6 L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3 Arizona 5, Oakland 3 San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4 Kansas City 4, San Diego 3 Miami 4, Washington 3 St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0 N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings Atlanta 6, Texas 5 Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Thursday’s Games
Miami 5, Washington 3 N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3), 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m. Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 8:15 p.m. Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 1-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Tuesday, May 16
Denver 132, L.A. Lakers 126
Wednesday, May 17
Miami 123, Boston 116, Miami leads series 1 — 0
Thursday, May 18
Denver 108, L.A. Lakers 103, Denver leads series 2 — 0
Friday, May 19
Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 22
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
x-L.A. Lakers at Denver, TBA
Thursday, May 25
x-Miami at Boston, TBA
Friday, May 26
x-Denver at L.A. Lakers, TBA
Saturday, May 27
x-Boston at Miami, TBA
Sunday, May 28
x-L.A. Lakers at Denver, TBA
Monday, May 29
x-Miami at Boston, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina vs. Florida
Thursday, May 18: Florida at Carolina, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Florida at Carolina, 8 p.m. Monday, May 22: Carolina at Florida, 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24: Carolina at Florida, 8 p.m. x-Friday, May 26: Florida at Carolina, TBA x-Sunday, May 28: Carolina at Florida, TBA x-Tuesday, May 30: Florida at Carolina, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas vs. Dallas
