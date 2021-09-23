MILL HALL — Milton football, unbeatean at 4-0 and winners of five straight dating back to last season, travels Friday to take on Central Mountain, currently atop the Heartland Athletic Conference-I standings.
The numbers have been impressive for the Black Panthers. Milton won its season opener for the first time since 2000 and is in the midst of its longest win streak since a four-game stretch in 2013. The Black Panthers’ running attack has been unstoppable through four games, led by freshman Chris Doyle. Yes, freshman. He’s already amassed an incredible 708 yards and eight TDs. He’s rushing for better nearly 12 yards per carry.
Milton scored just 52 points over the entire pandemic-shortened season last year. Thus far this season, the Black Panthers are averaging 41 points per game.
The accomplishments are notable, but let’s put things in perspective. The season’s competition takes a marked step up Friday when Milton plays its first league opponent. Central Mountain already has victories over Shikellamy and Shamokin, is 2-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference-I action. Last week, the Wildcats fell just short in a road outing against regional power Williamsport, 21-14.
Let’s also not forget that Milton knows success in football. It was once a power, and has produced a bevy of great players over the years. Heck, Milton even had its “team of destiny” which produced several collegiate stars and a couple — Jack Hinkle and Tommy Miller — that went on to enjoy professional careers.
That 1935 edition of the Black Panthers played in front of several thousand fans each week — not in a fancy new stadium, but on the island which is now Milton State Park.
You don’t have to go back that far to find success though. Dave Six and Max Schnyder both had standout teams during their tenures at Milton.
Phil Davis’ 2021 Black Panthers have put up some incredible offensive numbers thus far, which makes this week’s matchup so intriguing. A win Friday, and suddenly Milton finds itself in position to challenge for a division title.
Next week: A home game against Mifflinburg, to be played at Bloomsburg High.
