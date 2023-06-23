Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 52 26 .667 _
Baltimore 45 28 .616 4½
New York 41 34 .547 9½
Toronto 41 35 .539 10
Boston 39 37 .513 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 38 .500 _
Cleveland 36 38 .486 1
Detroit 32 41 .438 4½
Chicago 32 44 .421 6
Kansas City 21 54 .280 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 46 28 .622 _
Houston 41 34 .547 5½
Los Angeles 41 35 .539 6
Seattle 36 37 .493 9½
Oakland 19 58 .247 28½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 48 26 .649 _
Miami 43 33 .566 6
Philadelphia 38 36 .514 10
New York 34 40 .459 14
Washington 28 46 .378 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 40 35 .533 _
Milwaukee 38 36 .514 1½
Chicago 36 38 .486 3½
Pittsburgh 34 40 .459 5½
St. Louis 31 44 .413 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 46 30 .605 _
San Francisco 42 33 .560 3½
Los Angeles 41 33 .554 4
San Diego 36 39 .480 9½
Colorado 29 48 .377 17½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 9, Kansas City 4
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2
Cleveland 7, Oakland 6
Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 6, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Oakland 1
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5
Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-4) at Detroit (Wentz 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Washington 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
San Francisco 4, San Diego 2
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Arizona 5, Washington 3
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
San Diego 10, San Francisco 0
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4
Friday's Games
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-3) at Miami (Luzardo 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-4) at Philadelphia (Walker 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
College World Series Glance
At Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Friday, June 16
Game 1 -- Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5
Game 2 -- No. 2 Florida 6, No. 7 Virginia 5
Saturday, June 17
Game 3 -- No. 1 Wake Forest 3, No. 8 Stanford 2
Game 4 -- No. 5 LSU 6, Tennessee 3
Sunday, June 18
Game 5 -- TCU 4, No. 7 Virginia 3
Game 6 -- No. 2 Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4
Monday, June 19
Game 7 -- Tennessee 6, No. 8 Stanford 4
Game 8 -- No. 1 Wake Forest 3, No. 5 LSU 2
Tuesday, June 20
Game 9 -- TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1
Game 10 -- No. 5 LSU 5, Tennessee 0
Wednesday, June 21
Game 11 -- No. 2 Florida 3, TCU 2
Game 12 -- No. 5 LSU 5, No. 1 Wake Forest 2
Thursday, June 22
x-Game 13 -- No. 5 LSU 2, No. 1 Wake Forest 0, 11 innings
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 24: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 5 LSU, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 25: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 5 LSU, 3 p.m.
x-Monday, June 26: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 5 LSU, 7 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 3 .786 —
New York 7 3 .700 2
Washington 8 4 .667 2
Atlanta 5 6 .455 4½
Indiana 5 7 .417 5
Chicago 5 8 .385 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 1 .917 —
Dallas 6 6 .500 5
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 6
Minnesota 4 9 .308 7½
Seattle 3 9 .250 8
Phoenix 2 9 .182 8½
Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas 99, Phoenix 79 ()
Thursday's Games
Connecticut 89, Minnesota 68
Washington 80, Chicago 59
Indiana 80, Seattle 68
Friday's Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Washington at New York, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
