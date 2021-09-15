HUGHESVILLE — Lewisburg’s boys and girls cross country teams remained undefeated on the season after they swept their respective meets against Warrior Run and Shikellamy at Hughesville Area High School on Tuesday.
The Green Dragon boys (6-0) saw brothers Jacob and Thomas Hess finish first and second in 16 minutes, 30 seconds and 16:53, respectively.
On the girls side for Lewisburg (6-0), Alana Jacob took second in 20:28, just behind winner Alyssa Keeley from Shikellamy (20:07).
Maggie Daly added a fourth-place finish in 20:46 for Lewisburg, plus Sage Dunkleberger paced Warrior Run by finishing fifth in 21:04.
Lewisburg runs again next Tuesday at Mount Carmel, while Warrior Run is at Jersey Shore. Both meets begin at 4:30 p.m.
BoysLewisburg 21, Hughesville 38Hughesville 15, Warrior Run 50Lewisburg 15, Warrior Run 50Lewisburg 17, Shikellamy 44At Hughesville, 3.1-mile course
1. Jacob Hess, L, 16:30; 2. Thomas Hess, L, 16:53; 3. Hunter Foust, H, 17:12; 4. Morgan Gavitt, H, 17:28; 5. Connor Murray, L, 17:33; 6. Bryce Ryder, L, 17:45; 7. Micah Zellers, S, 18:14; 8. Sam Hennett, S, 18:36; 9. Liam Shabahang, L, 18:42; 10. Jonah Carney, L, 18:45; 11. Cole Fortin, H, 18:59; 12. Shea McCusker, H, 19:11; 16. Mason Chinflow, S, 19:27; 17. Wyatt Gavitt, H, 19:28; 18. Quinn Draper, H, 20:30; 20. CJ Keener, S, 20:42; 21. Ethan Kuriga, SW, 20:48; 28. Liam Boyer, WR, 23:00.
GirlsLewisburg 15, Hughesville 50Lewisburg 26, Shikellamy 31Warrior Run 17, So. Williamsport 19At Hughesville, 3.1-mile course
