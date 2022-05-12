LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons picked up their second straight victory as they out-slugged Jersey Shore, 14-11, in a Heartland-I matchup Wednesday at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Lewisburg improves to 9-6 (7-6 HAC-I), while Jersey Shore drops to 2-13. No further information was available.
The Green Dragons next host Danville today at 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 19,
Shamokin 0 (3 inn.)
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Wildcats’ offense posted its best inning of the season as they scored 11 runs in the first inning to rout the Indians in the Heartland-I matchup.
Along with a potent hitting attack, Mifflinburg’s pitchers Luke Rocavec and Lucas Kurtz combined to toss a one-hitter.
A three-run double by Liam Church keyed the first inning for Mifflinburg (4-10 overall and HAC-I), which also got RBI singles from Derek Hackenburg and Andrew Diehl.
Church batted 2-for-3 and also scored twice, plus Hackenburg finished 2-for-2 and had a total of four RBI. In addition, Troy Dressler added a 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and an RBI against Shamokin (2-16, 0-14).
Mifflinburg next hosts Penns Valley at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 19, Shamokin 0 (3 inn.)
at Shamokin
Mifflinburg (11)44 – 19-11-0
Shamokin 000 – 0-1-5
Luke Rocavec, Lucas Kurtz (2) and Lucas Whittaker. Hayden Karlovich, Korbin Kramer (1), Jason Leiby (2), Caydin Bowers (2), Joey Hile (3) and Hunter Rodman.
WP: Rocavec. LP: Karlovich.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Ian Stoltzfus, 1-for-1; Andrew Diehl, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Eli Troutman, 2 runs; Troy Dressler, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Whittaker, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 2 runs; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Gabe Stetler, run; Zach Wertman, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Derek Hackenburg, 2-for-2, 4 RBI, run; Jarrett Miller, walk, run; Ethan Shoemaker, RBI; Tanner Zimmerman, RBI, run.
Top Shamokin hitters: Hile, 1-for-2.
Midd-West 15,
Milton 5 (5 innings)
MIDDLEBURG – After a wild and wooly first inning, Milton’s offense calmed down, but Midd-West’s didn’t as the Mustangs tallied 11 runs in the first three innings to take the Heartland-I victory.
Milton (3-13, 2-12 HAC-I) scored three runs in the top of the first, but Midd-West (12-5, 9-5) responded with six runs in the bottom half of the frame and the team never looked back. The Mustangs added three runs in the second inning and two more in the third to take a commanding lead.
Luke Goodwin batted 3-for-3, scored two runs and drove another one in to lead the Black Panthers at the plate. In addition, Gehrig Baker went 1-for-2 with two RBI.
Milton next plays at Line Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Softball
Danville 15,
Milton 2 (6 innings)
MILTON — The game was evenly played through the first three innings, but in the fourth the Ironmen put six runs on the board to pull away for the Heartland-I win over the Black Panthers.
Brooklyn Wade led Milton (2-12 overall) at the plate versus Danville (7-8, 6-7). She batted 2-for-3, doubled and drove in two runs.
In addition for the Black Panthers, Emilie Miller doubled and scored a run.
Milton next plays at Line Mountain today at 4:30 p.m.
Danville 15, Milton 2 (6 innings)
At Milton
Danville 001 635 – 15-15-3
Milton 001 010 – 2-5-2
WP: Camryn Hess. LP: Kendall Fedder.
Top Danville hitters: Cara Bohner, 3-for-4, triple, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored; Dejah Jones, 3-for-4, double, walk, 5 RBI; Harper Hendrickson, 1-for-3, walk, run; Kat Rapp, walk, run; Morgan Gerringer, 4-for-4, 3 runs; Breece Wilson, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; C. Shaffer, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Emily Herriman, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Marleigh Davis, 2 runs.
Top Milton hitters: Madelyn Nichols, 1-for-2, walk, run scored; Emilie Miller, 1-for-3, double, run; Brooklyn Wade, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Ana Doyle, 1-for-3.
