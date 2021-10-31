No. 1 Lewisburg 6
No. 9 Loyalsock 0
SELINSROVE — Alfred Romano scored the first two goals of the game to get the Green Dragons rolling for the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal win over the Lancers at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Reese Dieffenderfer also scored in the first half for top-seeded Lewisburg (15-1-1), while Nick Passaniti, Philip Permyashkin and Caleb Kim all tallied second-half goals for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays No. 4 South Williamsport at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Loyalsock High School.
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal Saturday at Selinsgrove High School No. 1 Lewisburg 6, No. 9 Loyalsock 0
ScoringFirst half
Lew-Alfred Romano, unassisted, 23:08; Lew-Romano, assist Nick Passaniti, 22:35; Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, assist Carter Hoover, 2:04.
Second half
Lew-Passaniti, assist Hoover, 31:21; Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Darrien Svilokos, 18:25; Lew-Caleb Kim, unassisted, 17:17.
Shots: Lewisburg, 16-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 3-1; Saves:
Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 1; Loyalsock (Ben Grieco), 10.
No. 3 Milton 5
No. 6 Wellsboro 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Carter Lilley scored his 50th career goal as five different Black Panthers found net in a win over Wellsboro Saturday at Loyalsock.
Milton advances to meet No. 2 Midd-West at 8 Tuesday night at Central Columbia.
Joel Langdon got the Black Panthers on the board. Conner Smith added a first-half goal as well.
It was Lilley, Austin Gainer and Brodey Scoggins with second-half goals. Lilley added a helper.
District 4 Class 2A Quarterfinal Saturday at Loyalsock Township High School No. 3 Milton 5, No. 6 Wellsboro 1
ScoringFirst half
Milt-Joel Langdon, unassisted, 21:24; Milt-Conner Smith, unassisted, 27:46; Well-Jack Porier, unassisted, 32:22.
Second half
Milt-Carter Lilley, unassisted, 42:33; Milt-Austin Gainer, unassisted, 66:29; Milt-Brodey Scoggins, assist Lilley), 71:06.
Shots: Milton, 25-3; Corners: Milton, 2-1; Saves:
Milton (Jonah Strobel), 2; Wellsboro (Aden Gehman), 8.
Danville 3
Mifflinburg 0
MIDDLEBURG — P.J. Cera scored the game-winner in the first half and added an assist in the second half as Danville advanced to meet Selinsgrove for the championship.
Nick Hand and Eric Seymour also found net for the Ironmen.
District 4 Class 3A semifinalSaturday at Midd-WestDanville 3, Mifflinburg 0First half
D-P.J. Cera (Daniel Hartzell), 37:47.
Second half
D-Nick Hand (Dameon White), 50:14; D-Eric Seymour (Cera), 67:11.
Shots goal: D12-1. Corners: D 8-2. Saves
: Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister-9 saves); Danville (Evan Haas-1).
South Williamsport 2
Warrior Run 1 (OT)
BALLS MILLS - Hayden Swinehart scored the game winner on a penalty kick in overtime as No. 5 South Williamsport got past No. 4 Warrior Run, 2-1, Saturday afternoon in District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal action at the Balls Mills complex.
South Williamsport got out to an early lead when Logan Harris found net off an assist from Swinehart.
Warrior Run’s Tanner Polcyn knotted things at one early in the second half, with the assist from Luke Mattox.
With the win, South Wililamsport advances to the semfinals, where they will match up with No. 1 Lewisburg Tuesday.
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal Saturday at Balls Mills No. 5 South Williamsport 2, No. 4 Warrior Run 1
First half SW-Logan Harris, assist Hayden Swinehart, 2:50 Second half WR-Tanner Polcyn, assist Luke Mattox, 33:21 OT Swinehart, pentalty kick, 9:44
Shots: WR-11, SW-9; Corners: WR 4, SW-6; Saves: Warrior Run (Jake Yoder) 6; South Williamsport (Brock Weaver) 9
