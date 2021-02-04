National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 10 7 1 2 16 34 23 Philadelphia 11 7 2 2 16 38 35 Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34 Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 17 Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 22 13 Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17 Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34 Chicago 11 3 4 4 10 29 35 Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29 Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 21 40
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 36 32 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28 Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29 Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 23 26 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27 Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 35 31 Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48 Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 26 23 Ottawa 10 1 8 1 3 24 48 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1 Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, OT Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m. Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, ppd
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 16 6 .727 — Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2½ Boston 11 9 .550 4 New York 10 13 .435 6½ Toronto 9 12 .429 6½
W L Pct GB Atlanta 10 11 .476 — Charlotte 10 12 .455 ½ Orlando 8 14 .364 2½ Miami 7 14 .333 3 Washington 5 13 .278 3½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 13 8 .619 — Indiana 12 10 .545 1½ Cleveland 10 12 .455 3½ Chicago 8 12 .400 4½ Detroit 5 16 .238 8
W L Pct GB Memphis 9 7 .563 — San Antonio 12 10 .545 — Houston 10 10 .500 1 Dallas 9 13 .409 3 New Orleans 8 12 .400 3
W L Pct GB Utah 16 5 .762 — Denver 12 8 .600 3½ Portland 11 9 .550 4½ Oklahoma City 9 11 .450 6½ Minnesota 5 16 .238 11
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 17 6 .739 — L.A. Lakers 16 6 .727 ½ Phoenix 11 9 .550 4½ Golden State 11 10 .524 5 Sacramento 10 11 .476 6
Milwaukee 130, Indiana 110 Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 111 Dallas 122, Atlanta 116 L.A. Clippers 121, Cleveland 99 New York 107, Chicago 103 Oklahoma City 104, Houston 87 Washington 103, Miami 100 San Antonio 111, Minnesota 108 New Orleans 123, Phoenix 101 Sacramento 116, Boston 111
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Houston at Memphis, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Washington at Miami, 8 p.m. Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Charleston (WV) 85, Fairmont St. 70 Frostburg St. 77, W. Virginia St. 71 Glenville St. 91, Notre Dame (Ohio) 80 La Salle 82, Saint Louis 75 Pittsburgh 83, Virginia Tech 72 Roberts Wesleyan 86, D’Youville 71 Seton Hall 60, Providence 43 St. John’s 70, Villanova 59 St. Thomas Aquinas 92, Molloy 76 UMass 60, Fordham 54 VCU 63, Rhode Island 62 Virginia-Wise 85, Catawba 73 Wheeling Jesuit 85, WV Wesleyan 77 SOUTH Alabama 78, LSU 60 Augusta 69, Francis Marion 62 Carson-Newman 95, Anderson (SC) 59 Chattanooga 74, W. Carolina 67 ETSU 70, Mercer 64 East Carolina 82, Houston 73 Emmanuel 88, Erskine 59 Flagler 69, SC-Aiken 65 James Madison 78, Elon 57 Lincoln Memorial 77, Queens (NC) 63 Memphis 75, UCF 61 South Carolina 72, Florida 66 Tusculum 78, Mars Hill 75 UNC-Greensboro 85, The Citadel 66 VMI 84, Wofford 80, OT Virginia 64, NC State 57 Young Harris 93, Columbus St. 69 MIDWEST Georgetown 86, Creighton 79 Missouri 75, Kentucky 70 W. Michigan 76, Bowling Green 70 Wichita St. 75, Tulane 67 SOUTHWEST Incarnate Word 67, Lamar 58 SMU 65, Tulsa 63 Stephen F. Austin 84, Texas A&M-CC 75 TCU 81, Oklahoma St. 78 FAR WEST Fort Lewis 76, Adams St. 75
Women’s college basketball
EAST Marquette 55, Georgetown 48 Monmouth (NJ) 61, Siena 60 UConn 94, St. John’s 62 Villanova 67, Providence 53 West Virginia 65, Iowa St. 56 SOUTH Cent. Arkansas 47, New Orleans 46 Presbyterian 82, UNC-Asheville 64 MIDWEST Ball St. 69, Cent. Michigan 66 Buffalo 77, Akron 55 Miami (Ohio) 73, W. Michigan 64 N. Illinois 79, Bowling Green 78 Ohio 85, Kent St. 70 Temple 69, Cincinnati 53 Tulane 57, Wichita St. 55 SOUTHWEST Houston 64, Tulsa 56 Lamar 71, Abilene Christian 65 Sam Houston St. 88, Houston Baptist 57 Texas 69, Oklahoma 58 Texas Tech 83, Kansas St. 75, OT FAR WEST New Mexico 84, San Diego St. 48
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INFs Seth Mejias-Brean and Malquin Canele, RHPs Felix Hernandez, Dusten Knight, Konner Wade and Spenser Watkins and LHP Wade LeBlanc on minor league contracts. BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Richards on a one-year contract with an option for 2022. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Chris Getz assistant general manager of player development. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Francisco Liriano on a minor league contract. National League PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Alex Avila on a one-year contract. Minor League Baseball Frontier League NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Brian Rapp. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Avery Tuck. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jontay Porter to Memphis Hustle (NBA G League). FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Thomas Stallworth strength and conditioning coach and Brian Griffin director of coaching operations. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Stephen Sullivan to a futures contract. DETROIT LIONS — Named Todd Walsh defensive line coach, Seth Ryan assistant wide receivers coach and Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Durker defensive assistants. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman to a futures conract. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Cameron Toms to a futures contract. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with R Kenny Lawler on a one-year contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted LW Anton Blidh to the active roster from the taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned C Arttu Ruotsalainen to Rochester (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Promoted RW Buddy Robinson to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackey for assignment to the taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated G Alex Nedeljkovic and C Morgan Geekie for assignment to the taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated RW Reese Johnson and D Madison Bowey for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Wyatt Kalynuk and LW Michal Teply to Rockford (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned C Shane Bowers to Colorado (AHL). Designated RW Kiefer Sherwood, D Jacob MacDonald and C Sheldon Dries for assignment to the taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned LW Nathan Gerbe to Cleveland (AHL). Designated RW Liam Foudy for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned LW Nathan Gerbe to Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanner Kero to the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Promoted G Calvin Pickard to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Designated RW Owen Tippett for assignment to the taxi squad. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated RW Arthur Kaliyev and Ds Austin Strand and Mark Alk for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Sean Durzi and LW Bokondji Imama to Ontario (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Activated RW Kevin Fiala from suspension. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated G Charlie Lindgren for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Jonny Brodzinski to Hartford (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Waived D Braydon Doburn. Designated D Erik Brannstrom for assignment to the taxi squad. PHIDELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Samuel Morin to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Promoted C Connor Bunnaman to the active roster from the taxi squad. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Designated C Jacob de la Rosa for assignment to the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Promoted D Luke Schenn to the active roster from the taxi squad. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Designated D Kaedan Korczak for assignment to the taxi squad. American Hockey League ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned F Mathew Thompson to Indy (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Braylon Shmyr from injured reserve. Activated F Josh Lemmon from reserve. Placed D Ben Carroll on reserve. Placed F Colby McAuley on injured reserve effective Feb. 1. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Hugo Roy to active roster. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Matthew Wedman and D Bryce Reddick from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Brendan Connolly from reserve. Placed D Bryce Reddick and F Luc Brown on reserve. Traded F Bryan Moore to Wichita. INDY FUEL — Placed F Alex Rauter on injured reserve effective Jan. 25. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released D Richie Boyd. Activated F Aaron Luchuk from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis and F Alan Lyszczarczyk on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Ds Tariq Hammond and Jesse Lees from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Jordan Klimek and F Justin Florek from reserve. Placed D Cole Fraser and F Cole Ully on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned Ds Matt Miller and Dominic Cormier to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Ryan Scarfo to Tucson (AHL). Activated D Adam Smith from reserve. Acquired D Patrick McNally in a trade from Orlando and added to active roster. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed free agent F Erik Torres to a new contract. NASHVILLE SC — Signed W Rodrigo Pineiro to a two year-contract. ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired D Jonathan Suarez from Queretaro FC of Liga MX on a one-year loan with an option to buy. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Josecarlos Van Rankin on a one-year loan with an option to exercise a permanent transfer. SPORTING KC — Signed D Nicolas Isimat-Mirin to a two-year contract with an option for 2023. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Sydney Leroux to a three-year contract with an option for an additional year. COLLEGE GEORGETOWN — Promoted Michael Phipps to lacrosse associate head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.