GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae women’s indoor track & field team has been picked to finish seventh in the 2020-21 Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll, the league office announced this week. Junior Britney Augustin, sophomore Deanna Betzer, of New Columbia, and senior Mya Roberts have been selected as Preseason Athletes to Watch.
Mount Olive secured the top spot in the poll by capturing six first-place votes en route to 95 total points. Southern Wesleyan (88) tallied two first-place votes for second place, while North Greenville closed out the top-three with 76 points.
Athletes to Watch… Augustin looks to continue to write her name in the history books as she enters her third year at Lees-McRae by holding every Bobcat indoor sprint record, as well as being an All-Conference Carolinas and All-Region performer last season. Betzer looks poised for a strong indoor season after finishing in the top-five in both the 5000m and 3000m runs at the championship meet last year, while Roberts, who holds both the indoor records for the weight throw and shot put, will look to take the next step in her final season in Banner Elk.
