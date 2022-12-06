Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 209 Miami 8 4 0 .667 299 289 N.Y. Jets 7 5 0 .583 252 223 New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 219 240 Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298 Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 258 272 e-Houston 1 10 1 .125 188 287
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 285 236 Cincinnati 8 4 0 .667 312 255 Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 290 300 Pittsburgh 5 7 0 .417 213 277
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 3 0 .750 350 270 L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 272 309 Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 292 296 Denver 3 9 0 .250 166 204
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 11 1 0 .917 338 226 Dallas 9 3 0 .750 333 206 N.Y. Giants 7 4 1 .625 245 252 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 6 0 .500 217 219 Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266 New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 289 279 Detroit 5 7 0 .417 315 324 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 4 0 .667 282 190 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 318 304 Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321 L.A. Rams 3 9 0 .250 201 280 e-Eliminated from playoffs ___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 24, New England 10
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 10, Denver 9 Cleveland 27, Houston 14 Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14 Green Bay 28, Chicago 19 Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22 Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10 Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16 Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OT San Francisco 33, Miami 17 Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23 Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24 Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20 Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19 Open: Arizona, Carolina
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 17, New Orleans 16
Thursday, Dec. 8
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
Monday, Dec. 12
New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 20 5 .800 — Brooklyn 13 12 .520 7 Philadelphia 12 12 .500 7½ Toronto 12 12 .500 7½ New York 11 13 .458 8½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 11 .542 — Miami 11 13 .458 2 Washington 11 13 .458 2 Charlotte 7 17 .292 6 Orlando 5 20 .200 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 6 .739 — Cleveland 15 9 .625 2½ Indiana 12 11 .522 5 Chicago 9 14 .391 8 Detroit 6 19 .240 12
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 15 8 .652 — Memphis 15 9 .625 ½ Dallas 12 11 .522 3 Houston 7 17 .292 8½ San Antonio 6 18 .250 9½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 14 9 .609 — Portland 13 11 .542 1½ Utah 14 12 .538 1½ Minnesota 11 12 .478 3 Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 3½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 8 .667 — Sacramento 13 9 .591 2 L.A. Clippers 14 11 .560 2½ Golden State 13 11 .542 3 L.A. Lakers 10 12 .455 5 ___
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 121, Denver 106 Phoenix 133, San Antonio 95 Boston 103, Brooklyn 92 L.A. Lakers 130, Washington 119 Sacramento 110, Chicago 101 New York 92, Cleveland 81 Memphis 122, Detroit 112 Portland 116, Indiana 100
Monday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 119, Charlotte 117 Milwaukee 109, Orlando 102 Boston 116, Toronto 110 Oklahoma City 121, Atlanta 114 Memphis 101, Miami 93 Houston 132, Philadelphia 123, 2OT Dallas 130, Phoenix 111 Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m. Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 24 20 3 1 41 96 53 Toronto 26 15 5 6 36 79 66 Tampa Bay 24 15 8 1 31 84 75 Detroit 24 12 7 5 29 77 76 Florida 25 12 9 4 28 88 83 Montreal 24 12 11 1 25 70 83 Buffalo 25 11 13 1 23 96 92 Ottawa 24 10 13 1 21 75 78
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 25 20 4 1 41 93 57 Carolina 25 14 6 5 33 74 69 N.Y. Islanders 26 16 10 0 32 82 66 Pittsburgh 25 13 8 4 30 89 78 N.Y. Rangers 27 12 10 5 29 82 80 Washington 27 11 12 4 26 74 85 Philadelphia 26 9 12 5 23 64 85 Columbus 23 8 13 2 18 66 92
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 25 14 6 5 33 98 72 Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 74 59 Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74 Colorado 23 13 9 1 27 78 66 Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70 St. Louis 25 11 14 0 22 73 96 Arizona 23 7 12 4 18 61 81 Chicago 24 7 13 4 18 61 88
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 27 19 7 1 39 94 71 Seattle 24 15 6 3 33 88 75 Los Angeles 27 13 10 4 30 92 97 Edmonton 26 14 12 0 28 89 93 Calgary 25 12 10 3 27 76 76 Vancouver 25 10 12 3 23 84 95 San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103 Anaheim 26 6 17 3 15 65 111 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2 Minnesota 6, Dallas 5, SO Detroit 4, Columbus 2 Buffalo 6, San Jose 3 N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3 N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4 Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO Washington 3, Edmonton 2 Calgary 3, Arizona 2 Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m. Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.